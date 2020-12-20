It's been a rough few months for investors in the precious metals sector (GDX), but the worst-performing group has been the royalty names, with Royal Gold (RGLD) and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) taking a beating since August. Despite the royalty space's high margins and relative safety, most royalty and streaming names have dropped more than the index, with Wheaton PM down over 34% since August. This is even though Wheaton PM just reported a record quarter and has been busy doing deals this year to add to long-term attributable production. Based on record revenue in Q3 and the fact that the stock is on track for an earnings breakout year, I would view any pullbacks below $41.25 as low-risk buying opportunities.

Wheaton PM released its Q3 results last month and reported quarterly production of ~171,500 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs], a 6% drop from the same period last year. However, with gold (GLD) prices soaring in Q3 to record levels, revenue came in at a record ~$307 million, up 37% year-over-year. Meanwhile, the company recently completed another deal to add to its Marmato Project gold stream announced in late Q2, with Wheaton purchasing 50% of silver (SLV) production from Capstone Mining's (OTCPK:CSFFF) Cozamine until 10 million ounces are delivered. This stream alone should increase annual attributable GEO production by over 3% starting next year. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

As shown below, it was another mediocre quarter at Vale's (VALE) Salobo Mine, with lower grades at the mine during Q3, translating to ~63,400 GEOs of production attributable to Wheaton PM. This was an improvement from Q2 2020 (~59,100 GEOs) but translated to a 14% decrease from the year-ago period. However, the more important news is that the Salobo Phase III Mine expansion remains on track for H1 2022, which will increase throughput to 36 million tonnes per annum. Currently, the mine is processing 24 million tonnes per annum, which should translate to a material increase in Wheaton's attributable GEOs with Wheaton PM holding a 75% gold production stream on the Brazilian mine.

Fortunately, Wheaton PM should benefit from Alexo's Keno Hill Mine in FY2021 going forward, with initial concentrate production beginning last month, where Wheaton holds a 25% payable silver stream. Meanwhile, an extra ~6,000 GEOs is expected in FY2021 from the new Cozamine stream, a very positive development. The deal was completed for a very modest price of $150 million, given that Wheaton PM got a 50% silver stream for the first 10 million ounces, and then 33% silver stream over the life of mine. However, this is partially offset by the mine blockade at Equinox's (OTC:EQX) Los Filos Mine, which continues to be a headwind for Wheaton PM's attributable GEO production. While a minor contribution to overall attributable production, Los Filos contributed roughly 2,000 GEOs in FY2019 but has not contributed much since the blockade began in early September.

The good news is that while this has been a difficult year for Wheaton PM, the company is on track to meet its revised FY2020 guidance as long as it can put together a strong quarter in Q4. The company has produced ~494,000 GEOs year-to-date, and the attributable production guidance mid-point is 670,000 GEOs. Therefore, Wheaton PM is in a position to meet this guidance, despite what I imagine has been a very frustrating year for the company with COVID-19 related headwinds, the temporary Los Filos blockade, and a suspension of production at Hudbay Minerals' 777 Mine in early October. Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) noted that full production should resume in December if no further damage is identified, but this will likely weigh on Wheaton PM's Q4 production results as well.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Fortunately, while FY2020 has been a pain operationally for Wheaton PM, you wouldn't know it from the financial results, with revenue hitting a record high and gross margins also at multi-year highs. As shown above, gross margins came in at 77.2%, which is the highest level in years, and revenue hit a new record of ~$307 million. This translated to 37% growth in revenue year-over-year, which was the strongest growth rate in the past two years for Wheaton PM. Meanwhile, gross margins were up 610 basis points year over year, a margin expansion figure that most companies would salivate over. This has pushed Wheaton PM closer to in line with its peers Royal Gold and Franco-Nevada (FNV), which both enjoy 80% plus margins.

The most powerful earnings trends arrive when both revenue and margins are increased rapidly, and this is precisely what we're seeing for Wheaton PM. As shown above, the company had a disappointing earnings trend for years, with annual earnings per share [EPS] going nowhere between FY2013 and FY2019. However, FY2020 annual EPS is expected to break out of a multi-year range with estimates for $1.14, and FY2021 annual EPS estimates are sitting at $1.56. This would translate to triple-digit growth if Wheaton PM meets its estimates in FY2020 ($1.14 vs. $0.54), followed up by 35% annual EPS growth in the following year.

These are incredible growth metrics, and we typically see companies with growth this impressive trading at forward P/E ratios above 40. This is because a combination of 75% plus gross margins and double-digit earnings growth is hard to come by. However, at a share price of $42.00, Wheaton PM is trading at just 27x FY2021 annual EPS estimates. Even if we use a very conservative forward P/E ratio of 32 to account for Wheaton PM being a cyclical stock with less earnings stability than growth stocks due to commodity price assumptions, Wheaton PM's fair value PM is $49.92. This assumes the company meets FY2021 annual EPS estimates. This calculation is based on a forward earnings multiple of 32 and annual EPS estimates of $1.56 in FY2021.

While the valuation looks very reasonable at current levels, the technical picture is also corroborating the view that the stock might be a buy. As shown above, when Wheaton Precious Metals' rate-of-change indicator (bottom pane) has dropped below 20%, it's typically been a low-risk area to start a position in the stock. In fact, this has occurred four times in the past several years, and three of four occurrences marked the lows for the stock within 10%. The only exception was in late 2015 during a brutal bear market for metals, but Wheaton PM traded 80% above the level of the buy signal within 12 months. Just two weeks ago, this indicator flashed another buy signal, suggesting that the stock was likely nearing a medium-term bottom below $40.00. While I wouldn't rule out a re-test of this area, I believe that any drop back below $41.00 would represent a low-risk buying opportunity.

Wheaton PM has had a difficult year thus far, though it has continued to make favorable deals while its peers have largely sat on the sidelines. These new deals should allow for incremental organic growth over the next few years when combined with the Salobo Phase III Expansion. However, despite record revenue and what's expected to be a much better year in FY2021 based on guidance (750,000 GEOs of attributable production), Wheaton PM has slid more than 30% from its highs to a very reasonable valuation. I believe that any further weakness would represent a low-risk buying opportunity, with the stock likely to find buying support below the $41.00 level if we do re-test this area.

