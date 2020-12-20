Yields will likely continue to decline next year as loans will mature and new loans will originate at lower rates.

Earnings of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will likely decline next year on a year-over-year basis mostly due to a normalization of mortgage banking income. Further, the net interest margin will continue to face pressure next year as loans will originate in a low interest rate environment. On the other hand, low loan growth and lower provision expense will support earnings. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $2.65 per share in 2021, down 6% from my estimated earnings of $2.82 per share in 2020. GBCI's current market price is already quite close to its year-ahead target price; hence, I'm adopting a neutral rating on the stock.

Normalization of Refinancing Activity to Hurt Earnings

The interest rate cuts earlier this year triggered mortgage banking activity, leading to high non-interest income. While purchases of homes will likely remain high through 2021 due to low interest rates, refinancing activity will likely slow down. As can be gauged from the latest monetary policy statement, the Fed intends to keep rates low until the economy returns to maximum employment. As a result, I'm expecting interest rates to remain stable through the end of 2022. Stable rates next year will likely dampen the demand for refinancing. The Mortgage Bankers Association forecasts refinancing volume to decline by 52% year over year in 2021, leading to a total mortgage volume decline of 25% year over year.

As mentioned in the third-quarter's conference call, the management is hopeful that its mortgage banking business will fare better than the overall mortgage market next year. According to the management, GBCI's location in the Rocky Mountains and Great Plains areas will help the company perform better than the national average. Considering these factors, I'm expecting the overall non-interest income to decline by 8% year over year in 2021.

Net Interest Income Likely to Remain Stable as Margin Compression Counters Low Loan Growth

The maturity of fixed-rate loans and the origination of new loans at lower rates will likely pressurize yields next year. The management mentioned in the conference call that lower-for-longer rates will continue to put downward pressure on net interest margin ("NIM") in the longer term. Moreover, GBCI's excess liquidity will pressurize NIM in the coming quarters. The company's interest-bearing cash deposits increased to $520 million by the end of September 2020 from $335 million at the end of June 2020. However, the Treasury yield curve has recently gotten steeper, which will help the company deploy some of its excess liquidity into higher-yielding assets. The following chart shows the current yield curve (in yellow) along with the historical curves at the end of the last three quarters. Data has been taken from the U.S. Treasury Department.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I'm expecting the average NIM in 2021 to be 22 basis points below the average for 2020.

I'm expecting low loan growth to counter the impact of NIM compression, leading to unchanged net interest income in 2021 relative to 2020. I'm expecting the low interest rate environment to drive up mortgage loans held for investment. (These are different from the mortgage loans originated for sale discussed above). On the other hand, the upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loans ("PPP") will constrain loan growth. As mentioned in the presentation, GBCI had $1.4 billion of PPP loans in the third quarter, most of which I'm expecting to get forgiven next year. The management mentioned in the conference call that it had received forgiveness for only $8 million of PPP loans by the time of the conference call. Considering these factors, I'm expecting GBCI's loans to grow by 2.4% year over year in 2021, as shown below.

Credit Risk has Substantially Declined but Still Above Normal

The credit risk of GBCI's portfolio declined substantially in the third quarter as loan modifications dropped to $4.58% of total loans from 15.11% of total loans at the end of June 2020. Considering the decline in credit risk and an outlook of slow economic recovery, I'm expecting GBCI's provision expense for loan losses to remain low in the coming quarters compared to the first two quarters of 2020. As a result, I'm expecting GBCI to report a provision expense of $20 million in 2021, down from my estimated provision expense of $44 million in 2020.

Despite the decline in credit risk, the credit quality of GBCI's portfolio is not out of the woods yet. GBCI has high exposure to pandemic-sensitive industries including hotels and restaurants. If the pandemic deteriorates beyond expectations or if the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine misses expectations, then these risky industries can magnify the impact of the pandemic on GBCI's earnings. The following table summarizes GBCI's exposure to vulnerable industries.

Expecting Earnings of $2.65 per Share in 2021

The reduction in mortgage banking revenue next year will likely lead to a year-over-year decline in earnings. On the other hand, lower provision expense will likely lift earnings. Meanwhile, the net interest income will likely remain stable. Overall, I'm expecting GBCI to report earnings of $2.65 per share in 2021, down 6% from my expected earnings of $2.82 per share in 2020. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the timing and efficacy of mass COVID-19 immunization.

Market Price is Already Quite Close to Next Year's Target Price

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible book multiple ("P/TB") to value GBCI. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 2.37 in the past, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $19.5 gives a target price of $46.2 for the end of next year. This price target implies a 0.5% downside from the December 18 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

GBCI is offering a low dividend yield of 2.5%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.30 per share and gives a special dividend of $0.20 per share like last year. There is little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 53% for 2021, which is below the average of 66% from 2015 to 2019. The price downside and forward dividend yield combine to give a total expected return of 2.0% for next year. Based on the low expected return, I'm adopting a neutral rating on GBCI.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.