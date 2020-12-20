BVN does not appear to be overvalued, though the timing of an investment should be considered carefully.

Thesis

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) is a Peruvian miner engaged in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mining assets in Peru. The company has an extensive portfolio of operating assets together with a handful of promising future projects. BVN's Q3 2020 results highlight that the company has made good progress in recovering its production, revenues, and cash flows lost during the prior quarter on account of a COVID-impacted business environment. Nevertheless, a holistic review of BVN's financial position together with its operational profile highlights certain considerations having implications for an investment case in the company.

This article will analyze BVN's growth potential in two dimensions:

Financial profile, and operational performance to evaluate the strength of existing 'producing' assets; and Outlook associated with future projects together with other investment considerations.

Let's get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: Company Website)

Section-1: Financial profile and operational review

Financial Analysis

Revenues: The first thing we look at is BVN's revenues that clocked in at $228.2M during Q3 2020, and remained largely flat with the prior-year quarter. However, revenues for the 9M20 (read: 9 months ended September 30, 2020) saw a sharp 31% YoY decline due to the devastating impact of COVID-19 on BVN's business (particularly during Q2 2020). It's encouraging to note that Q3 revenues were stronger on a QoQ basis (Q2 revenues = $97.8M), and the estimates for the forthcoming two quarters also indicate a potential increase in BVN's revenues (Figure-2).

Figure-2 (Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

However, I have concerns over BVN's historical revenue profile that has faced significant volatility during the past 12 quarters and denotes an overall downtrend (Figure-3). BVN's 3-year revenue CAGR (read: Compound Annual Growth Rate) stands at -17.20%. It merits to say that the 31% YoY decline in 9M20 revenues was recorded despite a 29% and 31% YoY increase in the prices of gold and silver, respectively. The impact of rising PM (read: Precious Metals) prices was partially offset by a YoY decline of 16% and 22% in lead and zinc prices, while YoY copper prices were unchanged. In my view, the primary catalyst behind diminishing revenues was lower unit sales. It's pertinent to note that YoY gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper sales dropped by 36%, 46%, 41%, 11%, and 32%, respectively, during the 9M20 (COVID impact during the period should be given due weight).

Figure-3 (Source: TIKR.com)

Profitability: During Q3, BVN's gross profits (or GP) and net income (or NI) amounted to $105.12M and $24.40M, respectively. Likewise, Q3 GP margin of 46.1% was reduced to 10.7% in terms of NI margin. Then again, a bird's eye view on BVN's GP and NI reported during the past 12 quarters reveals significant volatility in both these metrics (Figure-4). It's true that miners have a tendency to tailor their operational performance (in terms of production/exploration) in line with the prevailing metal prices to manage their financial performance. However, I believe that this should not be allowed to the extent that bottom-line profitability enters the negative zone.

Figure-4 (Source: TIKR.com)

Dividends: Despite having a wide range of producing assets that deliver a mix of both precious/base metals, BVN's dividend card currently looks unattractive. The TTM yield is 0.28% with a TTM-payout of $0.03/share. Nevertheless, based on the consensus of five analysts, the dividend estimates range between $0.04 and 0.33 (for FY 2021), and between $0.04 and 0.29 (for FY 2022). In my view, a potentially higher estimate could be true for two reasons:

1) BVN is strengthening its FCFs; as they tremendously increase from $7.3M to $74.7M YoY during 9M20. A stronger FCF position could enable increased dividend payments in future.

2) BVN used to pay strong dividends back in 2010-2012 (Figure-5); when gold/silver prices had seen a boom. Since current gold/silver prices are within range of those historical price levels, I believe management might consider increasing the payouts.

Figure-5 (Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

In contrast, it's equally likely that payouts may not increase due to the following reasons:

1) The company's focus is on cash preservation, as noted in the Q3 2020 earnings call; and rightly so since BVN has to fund expenditure on exploration/development of a handful of future projects (more details on 'future projects' later).

2) The cash position is not very encouraging itself. Cash position at the end of Q3 stood at $265M, unmatched by the towering debt of $607M (more details later). Plus, a recently filed Form 6-K identified the latest proceedings in a historical tax issue with the Peruvian authorities, and that could bring a financial hit of over $422M in aggregate (spanning over a period of 6 years). Since BVN is negotiating a deferral payment option with a bank syndicate, the annual impact on BVN's cash flows could be contained.

Liquidity and debt: BVN needs to improve the situation with respect to its liquidity position and debt. As noted above, existing debt significantly belittles the cash at Q3 end. Even though the current DE ratio is only ~20%, high debt is a point of concern, especially since BVN has to pursue near-term exploration/development of its mining properties. Given management's stated intention to preserve cash for CAPEX, together with the forthcoming payment relating to the tax issue noted above, I believe that the debt-to-cash disparity (Figure-6) could deteriorate further unless we see a sustainable upward trajectory in metal prices (reasonably likely, in my view).

Figure-6 (Source: TIKR.com)

Plus, weakness is evident (Figure-7) in BVN's liquidity ratios (including current and quick ratios). Although it could be argued that an improving FCF position could counter the negative impact of rising debt, one should assess whether positive-FCF generation is sustainable. In my view, it'd be unwise to be satisfied by a YoY increase in FCFs merely when the increasing trend in CFOs (read: Operating Cash Flows) is fueled by historically-high PM prices.

Figure-7 (Source: TIKR.com)

Section Conclusion: The above discussion highlights concerns about BVN's financial profile in terms of its revenues, profitability (BVN's ROE and ROA amounts to -4.78%, and -0.82%, respectively), liquidity and debt, and reveals that the company has also suffered a reduction in dividend payouts.

Interestingly, a bird's eye view of the balance sheet (for the past 12 quarters) reveals an overall declining trend in total assets, PPE (read: Property, Plant & Equipment), total equity, as well as a sharp decline in minority interest. Have a look at Figure-8.

Figure-8 (Source: TIKR.com)

Operational analysis

[Author's Note: For ease of reference, note the following acronyms that might be used in this analysis:

Koz= a thousand ounces

Moz= a million ounces

kT= a thousand metric tonnes

MT= a million metric tonnes

TM= Tambomayo mine

OC= Orcopampa mine

CM= Coimolache mine

LZ= La Zanja mine

YC= Yanacocha mine

JC= Julcani mine

UC= Uchucchacua mine

EB= El Brocal mine]

During the 9M20, BVN produced 98.7 Koz of gold, 8.4 Moz of silver, 23.72 kT of lead, 48.86 kT of zinc, and 21.43 kT of copper. Figure-9 shows that consolidated metal production saw a significant YoY decline during the 9M20. Also, AISC (read: All-In-Sustaining-Costs) for the period spiked 31% YoY; from $984/oz to $1,286/oz of AuEq (read: gold equivalent) production. Given the recent correction in the prices of gold (Figure-10) and silver (Figure-11), rising costs represent a challenge to BVN's operating margins that may shrink going forward; unless there's a reduction in AISC, or an increase in PM prices, or both.

Fortunately for BVN, the correction phase (since mid-August) that we have witnessed in gold/silver prices seems to have found support at ~$1,800/oz of gold and ~$22/oz of silver, and both these PM are now extending their bullish runs.

Figure-9 (Source: Results for Q3 and 9M20)

Figure-10 (Source: Finviz)

Figure-11 (Source: Finviz)

Table-1 shows the mine-wise metal production recorded during the first 3 quarters of FY2020, and reveals whether the production lies within the annual guidance. In my view, there's mixed performance in terms of precious metals and base metals produced during the 9M20. A couple of PM mines including LZ, YC, and UC have denoted strong performance and are expected to breach guidance; whereas a few others including TM, CM, JC, and EB are falling short of expectations. However, this shouldn't be a problem since I expect BVN to suitably ramp-up production during Q4 2020 after having had an operationally-turbulent year so far (due to COVID-19 restrictions, some mines were operating at less than full capacity during Q3).

Table-1 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

Nonetheless, it merits to consider a location-specific risk in BVN's operating environment. A brief look at the 30-day stats for new daily COVID cases in Peru reveals varying number of daily new cases (~2,000 new cases/day). The map in Figure-12 shows that majority of those cases are appearing in the North-Western, and South-Western parts of the country. Coincidently, a large number of BVN's mining assets (currently producing and future projects) are also located on these belts (Figure-13). I think if Peru's COVID transmission rate increases going forward, BVN might have to face operational restrictions; and that could put a check on those 'favorable' guidance numbers highlighted above.

Figure-12 (Source: COVID stats in Peru, Google)

Figure-13 (Source: Peru operations map)

Section-2: Growth outlook

Apart from volatile gold/silver prices, the potential for a spike in COVID cases (that could possibly slow down BVN's operational progress) and a higher YoY AISC witnessed during 9M20, I don't see any other operational concern for BVN (like resource nationalization, etc.).

In fact, the De-Bottlenecking Program (Figure-14) being implemented by BVN is an attempt to enhance operational efficiency and improve mine-wise cost performance at TM, UC, and EB mines. Note that 2 of these 3 mines are facing operational concerns (check Table-1) and BVN's De-Bottlenecking Program is an appropriate strategic response to those operational concerns.

Figure-14 (Source: Presentation)

Having said that, the future looks promising (operationally) thanks to the following exciting projects currently pursued by BVN:

1. San Gabriel: San Gabriel is a greenfield project that's well advancing the FS (read: Feasibility Study) stage, and encompasses a resource of 11.6 MT at average grade of 4.68 g/t gold, resulting in a ~1.7 Moz expected underlying AuEq resource. Once operational, this project will add up ~120-150 Koz in BVN's annual gold production for a LoM (read: mine life) ranging between 12 and 15 years. A near-term operational milestone for SG is the ramp-up of construction activities (expected Q2 2021).

2. Trapiche: Unlike the San Gabriel project that comprises primarily of gold production (in future), the Trapiche project is a primarily-copper asset that diversifies BVN's portfolio of future projects. In my view, this represents a good mix of future projects since the prices of PM and copper have taken flight in quite the opposite directions during the prevailing COVID-impacted business environment (copper prices are strengthening amid vaccine hopes).

That said, the 100%-owned Trapiche project entails a reserve resource of 283.2 MT at an average grading of 0.51% Cu. This leads to an expected mineable resource of 1.4 MT of copper. The project is in the PFS (read: Pre-Feasibility Study) stage (~86% completed), and BVN is targeting completion of PFS by the end of FY 2020. Once operational, Trapiche will contribute between 50,000 and 70,000 kT of copper in annual production.

Other considerations

1. Low Jurisdictional Risk

Considering the presence of BVN's operational assets in Peru, I believe the company is adequately protected from jurisdictional (location-specific) risk. In fact, the mining sector is a critical contributor to Peru's GDP (represents 10% of the country's GDP, and ~60% of its exports; details here) and the country's mining environment is considered friendly. We can assume Peruvian assets to continue operating in future without any major government intervention that could affect the stake of project owners like BVN. It's interesting to analyze how Peru ranks on Fraser Institute's 2019 Investment Attractiveness Index in comparison with other more popular jurisdictions like Canada and the US. On that note, Peru's Investment Attractiveness Score is broadly similar (Table-2) to that of Chile, a premier copper mining jurisdiction, and is further in line with (and in some cases better than) the mining jurisdictions in Canada and the US. Have a look at Figure-15.

Table-2 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

Figure-15 (Source: Fraser's Report-2019)

In view of the fact that the US/Canada are considered Tier-1 mining jurisdictions (low risk, safer investments), I believe Peru's jurisdictional risk profile should rank it closer to a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction. This reflects positively on the company's valuation because the market attaches a premium to miners operating their assets in safe mining jurisdictions.

2. Suitable Valuation

BVN's 52-week price range lies between $6 and 15.31. At the time of writing, the stock last traded at $12.52 (slightly higher than the median value of its 52-week range; at $10.66). Plus, the stock's current prices are ~19% higher than its 200-Day SMA (read: Simple Moving Average) of $10.38. From a technical analysis perspective, this might be construed as a signal of possible overvaluation. However, it merits consideration whether the stock's actually pricey at current levels. In other words, has the 'train already left the station' for this stock, or is there more potential upside?

To answer this, we need to take into account the following considerations:

The 'gold' pricing affect: Here we check how BVN's stock performed during the recent gold rally, in comparison with two primary gold ETFs that hold a significant proportion of BVN, namely the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ). These ETFs hold 14.84M shares and 8.75M shares of BVN, respectively. Figure-16 shows that BVN's past 6 months performance beat the price performance of both ETFs. This reflects the element of product diversification (copper versus gold/silver) that enables BVN to take advantage of rising copper prices at times when gold prices are in correction phase. Bottom line? BVN beats the market at turbulent times (that is, when PM prices are witnessing significant volatility).

Figure-16 (Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Copper prices: In my view, the flight in BVN's recent price performance (refer to Figure-16 above) is also attributable to rising copper prices. Copper's technical price chart shows immense strength observed since the beginning of November (Figure-17) amid vaccine hopes that led to the expectation of economies getting back on track (and consequentially leading to increased demand of the industrial metal; copper).

Copper prices have already breached their 5-year highs ($3.30/lb), and I believe the industrial metal can sustain its recent price trajectory since COVID vaccines are being rolled out in the first round of mass public vaccination. By the end of Q1 2021, we can hope to see a long list of countries that'd have administered initial doses of COVID vaccine to their population, indirectly supporting copper prices.

Figure-17 (Source: Finviz)

For BVN, this means that the market is factoring in higher copper prices, near-term operational catalysts (discussed earlier), and a suitable increase in revenues (refer to Figure-2) and EPS, going forward. These factors preclude me from concluding that BVN has entered the 'overpriced' category, and I believe there's room for further price growth in the near-to-long-term investment horizon.

Investor Takeaway

In the preceding discussion, we have seen that one might question the company's financial profile (and performance so far) in terms of revenues (including revenue growth), profitability, dividends, as well as liquidity position. Nonetheless, BVN maintains a healthy operational profile supported by a strong growth outlook. The prevailing metal price environment adds to the positive momentum, as is witnessed by the stock's recent price performance. The notional overvaluation based on the stock's technical picture seems to be incorrect, and BVN remains a long-term growth candidate (operating in a safe mining jurisdiction).

That said, an appropriate investment strategy in the company should at least take into account the following:

1) Medium-to-long-term investment horizon: Considering the most recent volatility in PM prices, and a reasonable expectation that copper prices could possibly demonstrate a mild correction after having a tremendous bullish run recently, I believe the investors should wait for a moderate pullback (ideally 3-6% from the current prices) before initiating a position. This would help provide a suitable entry point while simultaneously promising a long-term growth opportunity.

2) Diversification: That's the key to successful investing. For those who prefer a diversified portfolio of copper/gold miners, a couple of other 'producing' miners also merit consideration, including Hudbay Minerals, Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ), etc.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.