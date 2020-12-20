Its trading volume is very low and does not always reflect the volume pattern of QQQ.

When I wrote my recent article looking into how QQQ's index work, quite a few of the investors commenting suggested that the new ETF, the Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQM), would be a better way to invest in the NASDAQ 100 index that the Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) followed for those of us who are buy and hold investors. The main reason for this was that it has a lower expense ratio: .15% compared to QQQ's .20%.

What Is QQQM?

QQQM is a brand new ETF offered by Invesco, the same company that offers QQQ. It started trading on October 13, 2020. Unlike QQQ, it is not a trust with a potential end date dependent on the date of death of the last of fifteen individual people but is, instead, a regular ETF. This may mean that its dividend distributions will be treated by the IRS as qualified dividends rather than regular income. But QQQM is too new to have ever made distributions, and since there is not a lot of information about it to be had on Invesco's web information page or elsewhere, this won't be 100% certain until it makes its first dividend distribution.

QQQM follows the same index as QQQ, whose design I described fully in my previous article and won't duplicate here. That index has performed extremely well over the past year, to the point where many might conclude that putting new money into it now would be asking for trouble. But the dynamics of the stock market have changed dramatically with the advent of free trading at all major brokerages. Not only that, but the way that Robinhood has opened option trading to unsophisticated investors with scant resources has also changed the way that many of the highly speculative stocks listed in the NASDAQ 100 index trade.

Issues to Keep In Mind Before Investing in QQQM instead of QQQ

I've been watching QQQM ever since it was brought to my attention, but several factors are keeping me from investing in it.

QQQM is Very Small

When QQQM opened for trading its assets were $300 million. This probably represents the seed money provided by Invesco. Its assets dropped to $287.86 million ten days later, on October 23, 2020, according to Dave Dierking's article about QQQM published on October 28, 2020. As I write this on December 17, 2020, a bit more than two months after inception, Invesco reports QQQM's assets as being $350.3 million.

So, while it is growing assets, it is not growing them at a particularly impressive rate. That is not a problem for those investing in tax-sheltered accounts, but in a taxable account, you always have to worry about the ETF sponsor deciding to close an ETF that does not perform well enough to justify keeping it around.

QQQM's Daily Volume is Very Small and Uneven

Invesco tells us that the 30-day average trading volume for QQQM is 78,572 shares. But when we look at the trading pattern, depicted in the graph below, we see that there are more days with much more modest trade volume that are balanced by a few days with much higher volumes.

Source: Marketwatch.com

The highest volume during its first month of trading was seen on 11/9/2020 when trading reached 153,987 shares. After that, it wasn't until 12/14/2020 that daily trading volume exceeded that volume, when it hit 184,093 shares, but as I have documented in a graph further down in this article, December 14's spike in volume was the result of a single very large 15-minute spurt of trading. The next day volume dropped back to 64,293 shares.

Overall, I counted 13 trading days during the past 30 calendar days when volume was under the average reported by Invesco and only 9 when it was over.

QQQM's Pattern of Volume Varies from That of QQQ

Though QQQM's volume is only .3% of QQQ's, I thought it would be interesting to see how the pattern of daily volume fluctuations of the two ETFs compared.

As you can see in the chart below, during November, QQQM saw more volume on days when QQQ also saw more volume. Starting at the beginning of December, its volume relative to QQQ's has picked up somewhat and stopped mirroring that of QQQ. This suggests that the retail investors it is targeting may be becoming more aware of its existence.

QQQ vs. QQQM Volume Since QQQM Inception

Source: Marketwatch.com; graphic by the author

I could see the impact of the slow volume when I went into my brokerage and tracked trades over a period of a quarter of an hour. There were very few of them. I had to wait for quite a while to see even 100 shares trade.

The chart below shows you the volume at 15-minute intervals today through 2:00, December 17, 2020.

Today's QQQM Trading Volume Reported in 15 Minute Segments

Source: Marketwatch.com

Each bar represents a 15-minute period. As you can see, the highest volume period after the open rarely exceeded 500 shares traded; quite a few were less.

Since this is a major snow day in the Northeast which might be affecting trading, I checked what volume had looked like during the previous 10 days, also grouping together the trades into 15-minute segments.

Source: Marketwatch.com

As you can see, they are still pretty spotty, with one very large, 15-minute period seeing trades of 129,910 shares on December 14 breaking the trend (and juicing the daily volume average).

In theory, this ETF is designed for buy and hold investors who presumably wouldn't mind that it trades more like a mutual fund than an ETF, but if you buy it, you should be aware that it trades that way. And should you decide to sell it on a day when events are causing many other shareholders to decide the same thing, you might see the price crater due to lack of buyers.

So, if you do buy this ETF, you would be wise not to set low stops that could be hit on a bad trading day when its share price diverges starkly from its NAV.

Observe QQQ to See If It Grows and How it Behaves Under Challenging Conditions Before Buying

As I have explained in previous articles, my current Tech investing is held in the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT), but after studying its index and seeing its limitations, I am motivated to make my next Tech buy in an ETF that tracks the NASDAQ 100 index, preferably the next time we see one of the market's periodic pullbacks. But I'm still not convinced that QQQM would be a better investment than QQQ. It is just too young, with too small an asset base, and too lightly traded. That suggest to me that it also has few investors, since we don't know how much of its current asset base is still Invesco's seed money.

I will be tracking how its assets grow over the next couple months to see if it is becoming more popular with the retail investors it is aimed at. I will also be watching how it performs during a period of strong selling or overenthusiastic buying, to see how it compares to QQQ at those times.

Until it attracts a lot more investors, I would not buy it in a taxable account because it might not stick around, and if it doesn't and if the NASDAQ 100 continues to climb, it could leave me with sudden unwelcome capital gains. But that said, I like investing in my taxable account because it lets me tax loss harvest when investments perform badly. I have a sneaky suspicion that QQQ could produce some juicy tax loss harvest opportunities going forward, given how overvalued some of its larger constituents currently are. Because I still earn income from my business, I appreciate being given a chance to apply those losses on my tax return, while redeploying the money from tax loss sales into similar but not identical investments. On that note, if you do invest in a taxable account, you should not try to tax loss harvest QQQM into QQQ because they follow the identical index and that trade would be a wash sale.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VGT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.