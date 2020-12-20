Mimecast (MIME) has attractive growth options that will continue to sustain its momentum. Its improved profitability and strong competitive posture will drive multiple expansion as it shakes off macro headwinds heading into CY'21. I find Mimecast fairly valued at the current price.

Demand

Mimecast is a cloud security player that provides email, security awareness, archiving, threat intelligence, and other related cybersecurity solutions. Demand for its offerings has benefitted from the adoption of best-in-class cybersecurity platforms as more workloads shift to the cloud. This is supported by the addition of new capabilities to drive expansion. Mimecast also benefits from its strong global presence.

The table above highlights Mimecast's solid earnings performance in recent quarters. Mimecast has surpassed the market's expectations throughout the pandemic.

Going forward, the Street is expecting Mimecast to maintain the solid momentum. The market is expecting mid-teens growth in FY'21 and FY'22. This will be achieved by Mimecast's improved product portfolio, and the growing attack surface as enterprises migrate more workloads to the internet. This growth momentum will also be supported by:

The recurring nature of Mimecast's revenue. The potential to upsell and cross-sell new customers. The large market opportunity (TAM of $23.8B).

"...we also continue to acquire customers previously with Symantec, for example, a global consulting firm with 7,000 employees purchased Zone 1 and 2 defenses, our secure messaging service and our continuity service to ensure communications uptime even when other service providers experienced downtime."

Last quarter, Mimecast shared the slide above to highlight the huge expansion opportunity ahead. To capture the opportunity, Mimecast highlighted some of its sales and product strategies. This includes the continuation of strategic hires to balance growth and profitability. Mimecast will also continue to leverage its huge network of sales partners to drive new logos and engagements. Mimecast also highlighted the opportunity to capture former customers of Symantec. Product growth will be mostly driven by its Zone 2 and Zone 3 offerings. Zone 2 and Zone 3 includes capabilities in security awareness, internal email protection, DMARC analyzer, and brand exploit protection.

The short-term growth indicators are encouraging. Last quarter, customer retention remained above 90%, and 98% of overall revenue is recurring. The dollar-based net retention rate stood at 105%. I find the DBNRR metric worrisome. I attribute the decline in DBNRR to COVID-related churn. I expect the DBNRR decline to normalize and improve in CY'21. A better platform adoption metric is the percentage of customers with four or more services. The metric improved to 42% versus 40% in the same period last year. During the last earnings, Mimecast shared a slide that highlights the opportunity to drive more product adoption. Readers will recall that Mimecast has approximately 39.2k customers.

As the chart above demonstrates, only a few customers have adopted the promising Zone 2 and Zone 3 offerings. Going forward, I expect Mimecast to realize more adoption for modules like security awareness, web security, and archiving. Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

While recent investments to drive growth have impacted its financials, it is important to highlight the improved profitability and cash flow growth. Mimecast has been able to drive strong operating efficiency in recent quarters. This has powered strong OCF growth. The chart above highlights the strong OpEx management trend. The improved financials provides strong support for Mimecast's growth factor. I expect the improved financials to contribute to multiple expansion heading into CY'21.

Competitors

Mimecast is well-positioned to capture more market share in the cloud email security space. This is supported by its leadership in cybersecurity, which extends beyond the protection of emails. It is important to highlight its leadership in enterprise information archiving as it represents one of Mimecast's largest market. The market opportunity is supported by the adoption of cloud apps, including Office 365, which has approximately 200 million commercial users.

Mimecast's competitive posture has also been improved by impressive partnerships with cloud platforms such as CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD). These partnerships are important to keep all players at parity in the areas of threat intelligence. Going forward, I expect Mimecast to keep improving its capabilities. This will drive investors' conviction in the sustainability of the growth story.

Valuation

Mimecast's growth factor is attractive. The improved profitability factor is also an attractive development that will add to the valuation narrative.

The market is factoring macro headwinds to future revenue and momentum. This is justified given Mimecast's exposure to COVID-hit verticals. While the growth opportunity is compelling, it is good to wait for significant improvement in billings and DBNRR before making large bullish bets. As a result, I find Mimecast fairly valued at the current price. However, the risk/reward appears favorable, given the improved profitability factor.

Risks

Demand for Mimecast's offerings has been impacted by its exposure to SMBs and COVID-hit verticals. This might impact churn and the growth of new logos.

While Mimecast's cash flows and profitability have improved, its liquidity might be impacted by further macro turbulence.

Lastly, most tech stocks are trading at lofty valuation multiples. This makes the tech sector susceptible to a correction.

Conclusion

Mimecast is well-positioned to capture more growth. Its improved profitability is attractive. Its competitive posture continues to benefit from its improved capabilities and partnerships. As the exposure to macro headwinds fades, I expect a gradual rebound in its valuation.

