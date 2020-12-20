Its future outlook is murky given slowing remittance volume growth and increased competition, as well as its high debt levels and various pending lawsuits.

Upon first glance, MoneyGram International (NASDAQ: MGI), a cross-border payments facilitator, seems like it may be a promising, innovative investment in the international remittance space. It recently inked an extension with Walmart (NYSE:WMT) to power its fledging “Walmart2World” money transfer service. In 2018, it also partnered with Ripple to deliver on-demand liquidity in cross-border payments using cryptocurrency. Yet, upon closer examination, it is clear that the impact of these high-profile initiatives are quite small and have done little to stymie MoneyGram’s falling revenues, chronic unprofitability, and lack of a meaningful competitive advantage in a price-sensitive space.

Company Overview

MoneyGram is the 3rd largest cross-border payments facilitator in the world. They operate in approximately 200 countries – in 81 of those digitally. Customers can send money through either in-person agents, usually at retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and financial institutions, or through MoneyGram online. In select locations, they also provide money order services.

Role of Cross-Border Payments Facilitators in International Payments (Source: Toptal)

Cross-Border Money Transfer Volumes (Source: Toptal)

Year to date, MoneyGram’s revenues are $876.5 million. This represents a 4.6% decrease from the same period last year. They have posted a year-to-date net loss of $15.2 million, a significant improvement compared to the $48.4 million loss they took in the same period last year. This was primarily driven by lower transaction and operations support costs as a result of their recent restructuring and cost-cutting plan.

MoneyGram’s Historical Performance Is Extremely Lacklustre

As a consumer-to-consumer facilitator of international money transfers, MoneyGram is largely dependent on remittances, which have proliferated in recent years. Excluding remittances to and from China, global remittances volume has increased 5-fold in the last 20 years and nearly doubled since 2008.

Global Remittance Volume (Source: World Bank)

Yet, MoneyGram has failed to capitalize on this growth. Revenues peaked in 2016, after which digital-first competition like TransferWise, Xoom, or even WeChat have considerably eaten away at MoneyGram’s market share. Further, because Walmart2World transfers come at a lower price point than transfers through other agents, management has actually described it as “negatively impacting” revenues and operating incomes.

MoneyGram Revenue and Net Income (Source: CapitalIQ, Ophelia Research Analysis)

Nor is the company profitable. The company’s average profit margin in the last ten years has been a measly 0.04%. They recorded a net loss in 6 of these ten years and had legal settlement costs exceeding $40 million in 4 of them. Even if the company’s restructuring efforts fully delivered on the promised cost savings, their profit margins will likely not rise above 5%. This can be seen by looking at this quarter’s results. Despite a 221% increase in mobile-based transactions, a 50% reduction in transaction and support costs and no legal settlement costs, the company still earned only $10.5 million of income on $320 million of revenues or a margin of 3.37%. For comparison, Western Union (NYSE:WU), a much larger but also digitally backward competitor, has had an average profit margin of 13.48% throughout the same period. While historical performance is not in itself an excellent indicator of future success, MoneyGram’s historical performance during a time of rising end-market demand certainly does not inspire much confidence.

MoneyGram vs. Western Union Profit Margins (Source: CapitalIQ, Ophelia Research Analysis)

The Future Looks No Brighter

In the next few years, industry dynamics in cross-border payments will only become less attractive. Pre-COVID forecasts pegged the 2018-2026 CAGR at only 3.9%, roughly 1.6% less than the annual growth rate in the last 10 years. COVID-19 will only reduce the flow of remittances as border restrictions are projected to remain in place far after the virus disappears, thus “truncating” the trend of globalization.

"Even after tourism restarts, migration will remain much harder. That will dent the prospects of poor countries that rely on flows of remittances from their migrant workers abroad, reinforcing the damage done by the pandemic itself."

Zanny Minton Beddoes, Editor-in-Chief, The Economist

Even if remittance volumes grew at the same pace, the profits from them would decrease. As digital-first competition has flooded the money transfer space, the cost of sending money has dropped precipitously. Average transaction fees dropped from 11% of transaction value in 2008 to just roughly 7% globally, with further reductions likely in the near future.

Average Cost of Sending $200 (Source: Toptal)

In this highly competitive space, reductions in industry revenue growth will certainly affect MoneyGram. Given their lacklustre profitability historically, it seems unlikely that they will be able to cost cuts significantly enough to make up for these downward pressures on the top line. This is especially true given increasingly complex global compliance requirements, increasing compliance-related costs and further depressing margins. As a non-dividend-paying stock with a poor historical track record, both value and growth investors need to have a firm conviction of future organic growth prospects to invest in MoneyGram. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to have many.

Equity Risk is Incredibly High

Even a special-situations play looks risky. The firm has had a negative book value for at least 10 years, and its current debt to capital ratio is 142.5%. Moody’s has downgraded the firm twice in the last 3 years to a B3 rating, where even debt obligations are “considered speculative and subject to high credit risk.” When US corporate yields are at 1-2%, MoneyGram pays 7% and 13% on their 2023 and 2024 liens. These liens restrict its ability for further fundraising, selling assets, or paying dividends. It is clear that debtholders are very wary of MoneyGram’s situation. Since equity holders get paid after debtholders in the event of a default, it is likely very unwise to buy MoneyGram stock unless you are very risk-tolerant.

To make things worse, there are several pending lawsuits against MoneyGram, including:

Class Action Lawsuit filed November 14, 2018: Alleges MoneyGram made material misrepresentations regarding its compliance with the stimulated order for permanent injunction and the final judgement that MoneyGram entered into with the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") in October 2009 and with the deferred prosecution agreement (the "DPA") that MoneyGram entered into with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania and the U.S. Department of Justice in November 2012.

Shareholder Derivative Legislation filed December 28, 2019: Claims derivatively on behalf of MoneyGram shareholders against MoneyGram’s directors and certain of its executive officers for violations of Sections 10(B), 14(A) and 20(A) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and for common-law breach of fiduciary duty and unjust enrichment.

Various requests for inspection of books and records.

While it is unclear what the outcome of these trials will be, any new equity investors must also be wary of this potential litigation risk.

While MoneyGram has inked several promising partnerships and demonstrated growth in its digital division, we believe that the firm's risk-reward profile is unattractive to any rational investor. It failed to capitalize on a massive surge in global remittances last decade and faces both slowing industry growth and increased competition in the next one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.