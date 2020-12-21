The Boeing Company (BA) has resumed deliveries of the Boeing 737 MAX. In what seems to be a far past, the Boeing 737 MAX was Boeing’s main cash cow. If we consider the delivery profile in November we can only conclude that with problems on the Boeing 787 program, Boeing is deprived of an aircraft that brings in the cash. So, the return of the Boeing 737 MAX is an extremely important step in the longer term process of regaining cash status. In a series of analyses, I will have a look at the various metrics that are heavily impacted by the Boeing 737 MAX crisis. In this piece, we detail the liabilities and categorize the arrangements that Boeing has put in place so far. This gives some clarity on Boeing’s ability to generate cash with deliveries from the Boeing 737 MAX program deliveries as liabilities unwinding are going to delay the cash flow generation.

Source: Plane & Pilot

You will notice that in this piece I make use several waterfall charts. I have chosen to do it this way because it comes to putting everything in context. I do believe that a picture or a chart says more than a thousand words and waterfall charts provide an excellent way in visualizing things as the details are largely preserved.

Updates to liabilities

Figure 1: Boeing 737 MAX liabilities updates in $ millions (Source: AeroAnalysis)

The best way to get a clear picture is to look at the liabilities and updates made to those liabilities. Boeing initially estimated liabilities to be $6.11B, but over the course of several quarters that was updated and ended up $3B higher. Those are not great numbers, but we are seeing that as the timeframes for return evolved, the increase in liabilities were relatively modest. This can be attributed to downturn in demand for air travel. All in all, liabilities have been $9,129 million which is 50% higher than Boeing initially anticipated and that can be attributed to the several delays in return-to-service windows.

Burning off the liabilities

Figure 2: Boeing 737 MAX liabilities reductions in $ millions (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Does it mean that Boeing has yet to burn off over $9 billion in liabilities? Most certainly not. Over the past few quarters Boeing already has burned off a significant part of the liabilities. $500 million or roughly 5% of the balance comes from insurance coverage. Boeing received that money in Q3 2019 and in subsequent quarters $3.15B in compensation was rendered bringing the outstanding balance to $5.5B. An important element to consider is that so far 93% of the compensation rendered has happened in cash form. With the Boeing 737 MAX being returned to service and deliveries commencing, compensation form will tilt away from cash compensations.

In aggregate, the balance has been reduced 3.65B or 40% of the balance. One can recognize that this is offset by $3B in cost growth. So vs. Boeing’s Q2 2019 estimate of $6.11B in liabilities Boeing did bleed billions in cash without making significant progress in reducing the balance. However, at this stage I do think everybody can agree that at all costs Boeing needed to get it right and nobody would benefit from a rushed process to keep liabilities down. It would have increased the in-service risk which – if ever that could be expressed in dollar value – would have exceeded the savings on the liabilities. Boeing currently reports a balance of $500 million higher. That's because in our calculations we are interested in looking at how much of the compensation has to be rendered from Boeing’s cash and other considerations. So, we have included the $500 million from insurance coverage into reduction overview.

Further reductions

Source: Aerospace Testing

One of the things that I have kept an eye on is the production pool of 450 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft that Boeing produced as I believed that those aircraft would become extremely important as a way to render compensation. In the growth market that existed until March this year having a pool of already built aircraft would mitigate delivery delays and subsequently help in avoiding further growth of the associated liabilities. Normally around 30% of the list price value is paid prior to delivery. Using an average selling price of $50 million that would mean that around $6B in potential final delivery payments were locked in the production pool, which is a good form to render compensations instead of handing out cash. This is a rough estimate and in upcoming pieces we will attempt to detail the locked in cash, but for now I want to add two elements to the equation. The first one is the time element that should be considered as Boeing expects to unwind roughly half of the aircraft in 2021 which would bring $7B when using the detailed figured down to $3.6B in 2021, and there also are 100-plus jets according to my own estimates that no longer have a customer in place. If we remove those from the pattern as well we get to $1.8B, we get to $1.7B in delivery payments that can be waived as a form of compensation. Boeing has agreed with customers that at least $1.6B of the compensation will be rendered via reduced delivery payments. What we do need to point out here is that while the math does seem to add up, between what Boeing estimates and what our numbers show we are to some extent double counting part of the pool as the 100-plus jets are most likely to be added to the back of the delivery queue. Either way, with $1.6B in compensation to be rendered, what we are currently estimating is that a not definitively established equivalent of 100 jets would be handed over to customers without payment. That covers 20%-25% of the built aircraft. That leaves room for 75%-80% of the built aircraft for cash to be handed over or used as future compensation form because the full scope and detail of the compensation and form still needs to be established.

Boeing currently expects $0.2B in other in-kind considerations and $0.8B in cash payment to customers of which $0.2 will occur in Q4 2020, $0.4B in 2021 and $0.2B other years.

Starting with the $9.129B of which we note that $500 million already has been received from Boeing’s insurance company, we get the following picture:

Figure 3: Boeing 737 MAX liabilities reductions projection in $ millions (Source: AeroAnalysis)

What we see is that $3.7B or 40% of the compensation has or will be rendered in cash form, 4.5% in other considerations, 17.5% in reduced final delivery payments and 37% still needs to be determined. With similar distribution applied to the outstanding undecided balance that would mean that Boeing’s cash payment balance could potentially grow by another $2.2B to which the estimated $0.8B should be added, meaning that $3B would still need to be made in cash payments. The other in-kind considerations would grow by $245 million and reduction in final delivery payments would grow to $2.6B equivalent to final delivery payment being waived on 35% of the 450 produced aircraft.

Figure 3: Boeing 737 MAX full liabilities reductions projection in $ millions (Source: AeroAnalysis)

There's also an alternative calculation that can be made and when we consider the most recent projected distribution that includes final delivery payments reductions as a tool to decrease the liabilities is used, and in that compensation mix, the form of compensation would be tilted more heavily toward reduction on final delivery payments which would add up to a total of $3.7B or 40% of the full liabilities and equivalent to final delivery payments on 50% of the jets meaning that the jets that Boeing plans to unwind in 2021, on average, will be happening without cash changing hands while $4.8B or 52% of the compensation will be rendered in the form of cash payments to customers. And this is exactly where the pool of already produced aircraft becomes interesting a second time.

So far, $2.9B in cash payments already have been made to customers and we estimate that this number could grow by $1.84B and Boeing still has around 220 jets on which final delivery payments could be made, so that is around $3.5B in future delivery payments that could be made while the amount remaining for payment amounts to $2.6B. So, you could say that in some way another 165 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are involved in the reduction of the liabilities via the generated cash on delivery of those aircraft. That means that 395 aircraft in the pool of 450 already-built Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are involved the liabilities burn off and in fact the entire Boeing 737 MAX pool could be applied to the liabilities either in the form of reduced final delivery payments or future delivery payment cash generations used to render cash compensations, and when doing so, what we observed is that from its own current cash pile Boeing only needs to pay $750 million to customers.

Conclusion

An important observation that we have made throughout the crisis is that the pool of already produced aircraft is going to play an big role in reduction of the liabilities as the aircraft will be delivered but no cash will actually change hands. In that light, the resumption of deliveries is extremely important. Obviously the demand profile for new aircraft is weak at the moment, but being able to take those aircraft without making a delivery payment is very enticing.

The current projects already suggest that the equivalent of 100 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will be used to reduce the liabilities and possibly 42 aircraft in addition to that in other MAX related in-kind considerations, but what those considerations are is not clear and it likely includes concessions on future aircraft purchases or services. When using pro-rata distributions on the remainder of the undefined part of the liabilities, which are liabilities for which it has not yet been determined in which form compensation will be rendered, up to 230 aircraft out of 450 built could be involved in the “deliver without pay” scheme and $4.8B would be paid in cash of which a significant portion has already been paid out and to that $4.8B in cash we can apply around $4B in future cash generation from the produced Boeing 737 MAX pool and insurance coverage so around $800 million will come from Boeing’s own cash stash.

Eventually Boeing does end up paying for it, there's no doubt about. The company did burn the cash to produce the aircraft in 2019, locking in the cash on aircraft it could not deliver and eventually forcing a huge debt load to be added to the company’s balance sheet and associated interest payments to the cash flow, so it's not extremely prudent what Boeing did or at least with the knowledge we have today it might not seem prudent, but we do see that even the pool of produced aircraft and aircraft that are currently being handed over from the production line provide value in the sense that instead of actually cash flowing out of Boeing’s back accounts a second time, once for production and once for compensation, the inventories are being applied as a way to reduce liabilities. What still does remain is that costs have creeped up in other parts of Boeing’s business, so the reduction in liabilities is just one element of getting the company back in a healthy position.

