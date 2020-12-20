COVID-19: Vaccines And The Path To Normalcy

Current vaccination timelines for the U.S. are quite aggressive and could result in an effective end to the pandemic between March and May.

Herd Immunity

Herd immunity is a concept used in epidemiology and refers to the percentage of the population who need to be vaccinated in order to prevent the spread of a disease. Below this level the disease can continue to propagate through individuals who lack immunity but above this level there are insufficient unprotected individuals left to infect for the disease to spread. The percentage of the population who need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity is determined by the reproduction number (R0) of the disease, with more infectious diseases requiring a higher percentage of immune individuals to achieve herd immunity.

Figure 1: Herd Immunity's Dependence on the Virus's Reproduction Number

(source: www.cebm.net)

R0

The reproductive number of an infectious disease is an indication of how contagious the disease is. It is an average measure of how many people an infected person will go on to infect. Early estimates of R0 for COVID-19 were in the range of 2.2 to 2.7 but more recent estimates have a median of 5.7, indicating that on average each infected individual infects another 5.7 people. Based on a reproductive number in the range of 2.2 to 5.7, approximately 60-80% of the population would need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

Figure 2: Reproduction Numbers of Various Diseases

(source: www.healthline.com)

Effect of Heterogeneity

Estimates of herd immunity thresholds based solely on the reproduction number are overly simplistic though and likely pessimistic. This is because they assume a homogeneous population, which is clearly a bad assumption. Society is highly heterogeneous both in terms of the individuals it is composed of and how those individuals are distributed and interact. Taking into account this heterogeneity lowers the estimated herd immunity threshold, potentially by a significant amount depending on the level of heterogeneity. A more realistic estimate of the herd immunity threshold is probably in the range of 40-60% of the population.

Figure 3: Effect of Heterogeneity on Herd Immunity

(source: www.mpg.de)

Vaccine Efficacy

Achieving herd immunity requires a vaccine which effectively protects individuals. A vaccine with 40-60% efficacy would require everyone to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity and a vaccine with lower efficacy would not be able to create herd immunity. Thankfully Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccines have both shown efficacy of approximately 95%. With 95% effectiveness only approximately 42% to 63% of the population should need to be vaccinated.

Protecting the Vulnerable

Consideration should also be given to the heavy burden of COVID-19 on the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. While the spread of COVID-19 will not be stopped by protecting the vulnerable, the infection fatality rate could likely be brought down to level similar to influenza, effectively putting an end to the pandemic.

It should be noted the numbers below are case fatality rates and are likely significant overestimates of infection fatality rates, particularly for countries which have had relatively limited testing programs. It can be seen that vaccinating the over 50 population would bring fatality rates in line with influenza (approximately 0.1%) and significantly ease the burden on the healthcare system.

Figure 4: COVID-19 Case Fatality Rates by Age

(source: ourworldindata)

Approximately 16% of the U.S. population is aged over 60 and approximately 29% is aged over 50. Once 15-30% of the population has been vaccinated, assuming the elderly are vaccinated first, deaths could potentially be reduced to a level which is considered acceptable for a return to normal.

Figure 5: Potential Impact of Vaccination on COVID-19 Deaths

(source: newstatesman)

Distribution Schedule

Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccines have both received authorization for distribution from the FDA and vaccinations are likely to begin imminently. There could be up to 20 million vaccinations in the U.S. in December with first priority given to healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities. It is estimated that 100 million people could be vaccinated by the end of February which would cover the nation’s 21 million healthcare workers and the over 60 population. Furthermore the U.S. government plans to vaccinate 200-225 million people by the end of May. Following this timeline should mean that deaths begin to decline significantly by March and the spread of the virus could be severely restricted during the March to May time period. It is currently unclear how closely this timeline can be followed though as large quantities of the vaccines need to be manufactured and Moderna’s and Pfizer’s vaccines both need to be stored at extremely low temperatures. Members of the Biden administration have also expressed concerns over this timeline and stated that distribution of the vaccine to the general public may not occur until June.

Investment Implications

From an investors perspective it is reasonable to assume a return to normal by the second half of 2021, although it is not necessarily clear what the new normal will look like.

A number of market segments have benefited significantly from COVID-19 lockdowns, including video conferencing, ecommerce, network security, vaccines and streaming. Investors now need to make the distinction between stocks which have received a temporary boost and those that will benefit permanently. For example, network security spending is likely to remain elevated, but growth will probably slow. Ecommerce spending is likely to remain above pre-pandemic levels, but it would be reasonable to assume at least some pullback in spending going forward. It seems inevitable that many of the high performers in 2020 will face a difficult 2021 due to a combination of a tough comparison to 2020 performance, extremely high multiples and more widespread growth opportunities for investors.

A large number of businesses were crippled by COVID-19 lockdowns and will be looking to resume normal operations as quickly as possible in 2021. This includes cruise lines, live entertainment, energy, airlines, hotels and restaurants. While countries with early access to vaccines are likely to return to normal in the near-term it is unclear how long it will be before international travel normalizes. Investors again need to make a distinction between industries which will rapidly return to normal and those that will be permanently affected. It is possible if not likely that business travel will be reduced going forward which will impact the travel industry. Remote work is also likely to remain elevated pressuring commercial real estate. Investors seeking bargains amongst these stocks will generally be disappointed as most have already recovered to near or above pre-pandemic levels. For capital intensive businesses special attention should be paid to the sustainability of debt levels after incurring 12-18 months of heavy losses.

In 2020 investor focus has been on monetary policy and government measures to ensure businesses and individuals remained solvent. Going forward focus will likely shift to fiscal stimulus in the form of investing in areas like infrastructure to encourage an economic recovery. Spending could be concentrated in areas like transportation, education, internet access and reducing carbon emissions. Central banks have guided they will be tolerant of higher inflation going forward making a rise in rates improbable, even in the unlikely event that inflation does rise. Valuations are therefore likely to remain elevated going forward although the discrepancy in multiples across market segments may normalize somewhat.

Investors were overly pessimistic at the start of the pandemic which offered rational investors an opportunity to acquire quality stocks at absurdly low prices and subsequently make large returns over the course of 2020. Valuations now appear stretched across most of the market, causing investment decision making to be far more difficult going forward. Investors will have to be more insightful and work far harder to achieve reasonable returns in 2021.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.