Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) is a unique REIT that only invests in properties that are leased by the United States Postal Service (USPS). This is an interesting concept in that while there is risk from the lack of tenant diversification - as in, there is exactly one tenant for the entire REIT - that tenant happens to be associated with the U.S. Government. In fact, the Postal Service’s “essential” status to daily life for Americans makes PSTL an attractive REIT for income investors due to the stability of the USPS - and PSTL’s Q3 results demonstrate its attractiveness - although long-term investors are advised to pay close watch to PSTL in 2022 for a possible black swan event.

PSTL’s Financials Looking Sharp During COVID-19

As of September 30, 2020, PSTL owns 691 properties across 47 states, all leased out to the USPS. Since its (IPO) debut in May 2019, PSTL has gone on a buying streak, more than tripling its assets in just under two years to around $175m of properties owned (PSTL owned $57m in Q2 2019 during its IPO). More impressively, it has been able to do this while doubling funds from operations (FFO) per share according to the company’s Q3 2020 conference call, showing that its acquisitions are accretive to the REIT’s income flow and thus dividend payout. With PSTL President Andrew Garber noting on the Q3 2020 conference call that PSTL was on track to meet its $100m acquisition goal in 2020, PSTL’s investors should expect further growth during the near future.

In fact, PSTL has finally made a profit from its operations (after depreciation and amortization) during its past two quarters, earning around $435k in Q2 2020 and $617k in Q3 2020. These are PSTL’s first profits from operations since its IPO. Additionally, after taxes and interest, PSTL came very close to breaking even for the first time since its IPO, after losing over $6m during the past five quarters. Both of these metrics are on a significant upswing and show PSTL’s maturity into a solid and profitable REIT.

Source: PSTL’s Q3 Earnings Call Presentation

A large part of PSTL’s strong financial results comes from its reliance on the USPS. Unlike retail REITs, PSTL continued receiving 100% of its lease payments, even during Covid-19 shutdowns, as noted during PSTL’s Q3 2020 conference call. This plays right into PSTL’s strategy: come rain, snow, or global pandemic, the USPS will continue to make its rental payments. And due to the USPS’s unique position of being implicitly backed by the U.S. Government - and thus causing an uproar if the USPS failed to pay its bills - investors may safely assume the USPS will continue to pay 100% of its rents owed to PSTL in the near future.

On the other hand, with the USPS as PSTL’s sole tenant, PSTL faces risks that the USPS could decline to renew its leases as they expire. Yet, PSTL notes that its 10-year average lease retention rate is just under 98%. Even more impressive is since its IPO in May 2019, PSTL has achieved 100% lease retention. This further solidifies the bull argument that PSTL is a solid REIT that can safely produce quarterly dividend income.

Source: PSTL Investor Presentation, November 2020

Speaking of the dividend, PSTL has steadily increased its dividend since its IPO in line with its FFO increasing due to the acquisition spree PSTL has been on. Although the dividend growth year-over-year is impressive, to be fair, it is not insightful due to PSTL’s limited time being public. What is meaningful to dividend income investors is that PSTL is currently yielding around 4.8% annually, which is in line with other major REITS such as Realty Income (O) and Federal Realty Trust (FRT), and almost double the real estate sector as a whole (IYR). This tells us that the market is pricing PSTL fairly as a mature REIT, yet with additional dividend premium compared to the real estate sector at large due to the lack of diversification with single-industry REITs.

Data by YCharts

PSTL has stated previously that the target quarterly dividend rate is $0.255, compared to $0.215 as its most recent dividend payout. This represents another 19% in estimated dividend growth for investors that buy into PSTL now. As mentioned previously, PSTL is acquiring properties aggressively yet prudently, targeting an average 7-9% cap rate on new purchases. With their average debt interest rate around 2.5% as of Q3 2020, there is plenty of profit spread from these new purchases to be accretive to PSTL’s FFO and thus dividend stream. Combined with PSTL’s strong lease renewal rate and 100% of rental payments received, PSTL’s dividend looks both safe and on track for growing to its annual payout target of $1.02/share.

Dark Clouds Gathering on the Horizon

Despite PSTL’s strong performance since its IPO, investors will want to keep on their toes due to a potential black swan event in the year 2022 when 30% of PSTL’s portfolio will come up for lease renewal, representing 20% of PSTL’s rental income. Specifically, half of these leases expire in February 2022 and are all part of a master lease PSTL has with the USPS. PSTL frames these lease renewals as “organic growth opportunities” driving “significant upside” per their Q3 2020 earnings call presentation, due to PSTL being able to drive up rental rates, especially on properties with below-market rents (PSTL noted an $8.4m quarterly charge due to these cheaper rents in Q3 2020).

While this could be a boon for PSTL, let’s keep in mind that PSTL is dealing with a tenant that lost more than $9 billion in FY 2020 after losing $8.8 billion in FY 2019. In fact, having not made an annual net profit since 2006, the USPS has greater than $80 billion net deficiency in its books. Not to mention that the USPS’ core business of First-Class Mail - a monopoly, mind you - has suffered a greater than 50% drop in volume in less than two decades.

Sources: Various USPS 10-K Reports, 1997 to 2020.

While the USPS’s imminent problem of running out of cash can be easily fixable by Congress - through a combination of direct bailouts and removing the retirement pre-funding requirement only applicable to the USPS - the long-term direction for the USPS is to deliver less mail and more packages. In fact, FY 2020 was the first year ever that the USPS earned more revenue from shipping packages than from mailing letters. If the USPS changes its focus to shift away from its vast last-mile network and consolidate into more shipping distribution centers, this could severely impact PSTL in 2022 due to a high rate of lease non-renewals.

Although a mass non-renewal by the USPS is definitely a black swan-type event, there is a non-zero chance of it occurring. In fact, the USPS already gave its notice to vacate a PSTL-owned 16,000 square foot property in August 2021, which equates to around 0.7% of rental revenue. Thus, 2022 will be a pivotal year for PSTL for renewing these leases: will it be a boon due to rental rate growth or a bust with vacancies?

Conclusion

PSTL’s management has guided the company well since its IPO in May 2019 and Q3 2020’s earnings show that PSTL is on its way to becoming a solid, mature REIT that dividend investors can rely on for quarterly income. While “diversification” may be most investors’ gut instinct, PSTL’s reliance on the Postal Service as its sole tenant actually has proven to be golden during the Covid-19 lockdowns in 2020 as the USPS has continued to renew its leases and make 100% of its rental payments. And while the post office may be “boring,” that is exactly what makes PSTL unique and attractive: Having a tenant that has survived since 1775 and counts almost every American as a customer, the USPS is an institution that isn’t going anywhere. Just as long as investors mark February 2022 in their calendars to watch for any dip in the lease renewal rate, PSTL is a great yet unique addition to any REIT portfolio.

