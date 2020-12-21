We had recently looked at Farmland Partners (FPI) as an interesting way to play the farmland space. On the bullish side, the fundamentals for farmland have never been as good. Per capita arable land keeps declining and investors have started appreciating hard assets more in the times of endless monetary largesse. While we like the company and believe that the short seller theory did not carry much weight, at the end of the day this was a net asset value or NAV story. Farmland, due to the very low cap rates, does not create a very nice income stream and hence FPI remains an asset-strong, but a cash-flow-light story. Of course, as with almost all companies, there are parts of the structure that can be better suited for income than others. In the case of FPI, it is their preferred shares.

Farmland Partners Inc. 6% PFD SER B (FPI.PB)

FPI.PB has quite a few things going for it.

As the name suggests, it pays a 6% dividend. The best farmland in the country tends to trade near a 3.5% cap rate and you could scour the whole of North America and you would not find quality farmland anywhere close to a 6% cap rate. Hence getting paid that much to start with, makes it a deal worth looking into. But how exactly is FPI.PB paying such a rich yield? Well, to do that, we have to examine the 2018 and 2019 annual numbers. We are not using the year to date numbers for 2020, as FPI has had a lumpy year and Q4 tends to carry the day.

In 2018 and 2019, FPI generated $15.3 million and $19.7 million in funds from operations (FFO).

Source: FPI Q4-2019 press release

Moving from that, we can see that the company generated just $4.37 million and $8.97 million in adjusted funds from operations. It is in this transition that we can examine the preferred share coverage. Depending on how you work it out and whether or not you count the stock-based compensation, preferred shares have a coverage of 1.23X to 1.35X in 2019. That is a remarkably low level of coverage at the preferred equity level. In most cases, preferred shares are covered closer to 3X and some high quality companies have 10X levels of coverage. We would note that this FFO, which is used as a starting point for the preferred share level coverage, is derived by adding back depreciation, depletion and amortization. Now farmland itself is never depreciated for GAAP financial statements. This depreciation refers to equipment and additional structures that are part of the farm. Often these structures have useful lives that far exceed the depreciation run rate. But at the same time, some level of capital expenditures are required as an offset to keep things running smoothly. Hence, if you add back depreciation, then you probably need to keep an eye on the capital expenditures which are conducted by FPI.

Source: FPI Q3-2020 10-Q

These have been quite variable over time, but pretty much any amounts you use will tend to push the preferred share coverage near 1.0X.

Built In Appreciation

While most preferred shares are issued at par and are redeemed at par, FPI.PB is a bit different. They have a sweetener added for farmland appreciation. There are close to 6 million FPI.PB outstanding, each with a liquidation value of $25 plus the farmland value accretion.

Upon liquidation, before any payment or distribution of the assets of the Company is made to or set apart for the holders of equity securities ranking junior to the Series B Participating Preferred Stock, the holders of the Series B Participating Preferred Stock will be entitled to receive the sum of: 1) the Initial Liquidation Preference, 2) an amount equal to 50% of the cumulative change in the estimated value of farmland in the states in which the Company owned farmland as of June 30, 2017 (measured by reference to a publicly available report released annually by the National Agricultural Statistics Board, the Agricultural Statistics Board and the U.S. Department of Agriculture) (the “FVA Adjustment”), and 3) all accrued and unpaid dividends, subject to a 9.0% cap on total return (the “Final Liquidation Preference”). The total rate of return on shares of the Series B Participating Preferred Stock is subject to a cap such that the total rate of return, when considering the Initial Liquidation Preference, the FVA Adjustment and the Premium Amount plus accrued and unpaid dividends, will not exceed 9.0%. Based on the data released by the USDA in August 2020 in their Land Values 2020 Summary, the FVA Amount as of 2020 was determined to be $0.80 per share of Series B Participating Preferred Stock.

Source: FPI Q3-2020 10-Q

Hence fair value today is $25.80 (last ex-dividend date was December 15, so there is hardly any accrued dividend).

Conversion Into Common Shares

While the slight discount to par is appealing, investors must bear in mind that the preferred shares may be redeemed for cash or converted into common shares, at FPI's option. This can happen any time after September 30, 2021. This would be quite dilutive to FPI's NAV if done at present prices. With 5.972 million preferred shares, FPI would have to convert $154 million from preferred shares to common equity. At the current share price that would result in 17.9 million common shares being issued. That is a big dilution from the 29.1 million shares outstanding. If you assume the current NAV is $12.00 (the CEO believes it is much higher), then post conversion NAV drops to $10.70. If you assume it is $16.00/share, then post conversion it drops $13.18. The big drops are because FPI common shares are trading at $8.60, a substantial discount to NAV.

Conclusion

FPI.PB is a very interesting way to play farmland and get paid in the interim. They are trading at a discount to liquidation value and certainly for those that believe more inflation is on its way, they do offer some additional enhancements. If you believe that the common shares have a NAV of at least $12 (and we do), then the preferred shares have a large buffer of common equity ahead of them. Since farmland is such a stable asset class, we don't see any risk of the preferred shares suffering a loss. While we don't doubt the assets that back this equity, do remember that as far as cash flow coverage goes, it is remarkably tight for a preference share. Still, it represents the best way to play the space for anyone who is game.

The possibility of conversion is still far away, but one must take into account that the CEO keeps buying common shares on a regular basis.

Source: Nasdaq

Alongside that, the company is also purchasing common shares in the market. It seems highly improbable that FPI will dilute common shareholders at this price. So the most likely scenario is that Farmland keeps the preferred shares around unless FPI common shares really soar from here.

