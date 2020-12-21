Investment Summary

We are bullish on AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) shares, and are confident on upcoming inflection points coupled with Q3 performance, to advocate for entry in the coming periods. AXGN's peripheral nerve repair/graft segment has held up well against the current standard of care regimen, standing up against competitors on efficacy. AXGN also has key exposures to expanding addressable markets in neuropathic pain, breast sensation following mastectomy, oromaxillofacial ("OMF") nerve interventions, carpal tunnel repair and many others via their porcine submucosa extracellular matrix ("PSECM") route. Given these exposures and the implied growth prospects in each market, we feel that AXGN has potential to capture additional market share as revenue drivers continue to begin to build speed over the coming periods.

Figure 1. Single-year price. performance

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Balancing these levers to growth is the current economic environment and capital-intensive operating mix, in addition to the carry through of stressors faced by the company this year. We feel these weigh into the investment debate and bring the equation back towards a more symmetrical risk/reward profile. Here, we provide the necessary updates to the moving parts within the investment debate, and weight all of the factors for consideration to assist investors in their own investment reasoning.

Q3 Walkthrough Supports Narrative In Operating Efficiency and Addressable Market Growth

Q3 financials came in well above consensus and provided evidence of a good runway for growth into the coming periods. The top-line came in strong at ~$33 million, exhibiting ~17% upside YoY. Much of the sequential growth pattern in Q3 was defined by a pull-through of procedure deferrals, which had benefitted from a recovery in volumes, and contributed ~10% of total sales for the quarter. Organic growth therefore is contained to ~6% YoY, still impressive considering the inpatient environment YTD and impact of the pandemic on the wider medical devices/appliances end-markets, including implied incidence of trauma cases at the back of this. The company has also engaged in sound cost-targeting and liquidity preservation measures this year, which have been reflected in lower sales rep headcount, and at the productivity plus operating efficiency levels.

To illustrate, accounts receivable turnover remained relatively flat YoY, whilst days of sales outstanding increased ~9% to 58 days, meaningfully lower than peers across the YTD. Impressively, inventory turnover actually increased ~25% to 1.64x, whilst the days of inventory outstanding reduced by 50 days YoY to 223 days, again well ahead of competitors this year amidst the current pandemic-induced environment. The company also managed to increase accounts payable turnover by ~20% to 5.28x, reducing the accounts payable turnover days by 13 days to ~69 days. This shows the company's ability to settle transactions and increase the depth of working capital efficiency, being able to pay the bills as it were, to add torque working capital cycle. As such, the cash conversion cycle reduced by ~47 days YoY to 211 days, which carried through to a 50 day reduction to 281 days. Therefore, targeting efficiency measures engaged by management this year have carried through the cash flow statement and into operating efficiencies, and the company has managed to reduce the amount of cash tied up in working capital and increase the conversion rate of inventory to cash. Therefore, we feel the company is well-positioned to continue this trajectory and capture additional market share from competitors, who are lagging in productivity on the back of challenges faced from the pandemic this year.

Given the improvements in productivity and cash conversion realised this year, this aligns with the growth narratives in each addressable market size, excluding uncertainties associated with trauma incidence. Last year, the peripheral nerve repair market was sized at ~$135 million, and is forecast for CAGR at ~21% into 2026, reaching a total market size of ~$515 million by that period. This ties in with global nerve repair and regeneration market projections, which are estimated for growth of CAGR ~9% to reach $9.7 billion by 2025; therefore the actual peripheral segment may widen greater than the forecasts mentioned above. As commercial movements begin to normalise for AXGN given the eventual slowdown of Covid-19, the company has maintained priority on surgeon support, and we feel they will benefit from the widening of the peripheral nerve repair market, in line with growth figures of the same. To illustrate, the company exited the 3rd quarter with YoY growth of 11% in active accounts, now holding 875 accounts. Around 35% of sales is exposed to the upper decile of accounts, and therefore management is keen to drive further penetration in these channels and driving growth at the top via this route. Management also remains confident that the current headcount of the salesforce is sufficient to fuel the growth vision, and the direct sales channel was supplemented by 20 independent agencies this recent quarter. As such, the company has remained focused on limiting headcount expansion prioritising ongoing training of the existing rep base.

Additional Inflection Points For Consideration

We feel that sales will continue along the current YoY trajectory of 5-8%, in line with the growth of the wider peripheral nerve repair market. To converge to the upside case, AXGN needs to continue the sales execution observed in inventory turnover and the operating cycle listed above, whilst increasing sales conversion from the priority on the existing rep headcount. We are backing the company to do this, given the affirmative liquidity action taken by management this year, and the upside that has been reflected on the charts resultant of. Notwithstanding the improved performance of the salesforce this year vs. 2018/2019 in tandem with the Covid-related pressures experienced by the wider market. We feel that investors may not have fully priced in the operating efficiencies and guidance for Q4 and FY2020, and believe that the company will continue to see upside based on sales performance over the back end of 2H 2020. Given this, Q4 and FY2020 performance are key catalysts for inflection that investors must consider in the investment debate.

Furthermore, clinical milestones are at no standstill and remain unchanged in terms of the timeline. The RECON trial, aiming to transition Avance towards biologics (under the 361 to 351 FDA guidelines) is on schedule, and management expects to complete single-year follow ups on the last patients into 2H 2021, most likely around October. We can expect readouts from preliminary data in early 2022, in anticipation for the BLA filing the following year. The company also completed the last follow-up of the REPOSE trial, which was investigating Axoguard's performance as an intervention in painful neuroma. Analytics are underway for the data collection and findings from the pilot study are expected for readouts in the 1st quarter next year. We firmly believe that AXGN has shown its resilience in pipeline development in the face of wider market challenges this year, adding into the strength of the portfolio mix and the overall utility of the product mix, by expanding labels into adjacent segments within the same markets. Therefore, investors can expect movement in shares on these 2 clinical tailwinds, that may drive pricing distribution northwards should the data hold up.

Management has been correctly conservative on guidance, although expects Q3 momentum to carry over into Q4, particularly in sales trajectory and clinical momentum. We feel that YoY growth in the 4th quarter is reasonable, and agree with management's sentiment there. We would point to investors the diminishing effects of Covid-19 that may begin to surface as the vaccine rolls out, in addition to the legislative tailwinds that may arise on the back of this, in terms of social distancing/restrictions. We would expect procedure deferrals to normalise towards pre-pandemic levels, albeit in Europe where Covid-related headwinds remain. Consequently management remains conservative on FY2021 revenue volumes at ~$120 million, which represents ~5.3x forward EV/Revenue, hardly a premium at this stage.

Most of the backlog from earlier periods this year has already been worked through; therefore, we would anticipate a more organic contribution to sequential growth into Q4, and backing Covid-19 out of the equation in the upside case, we see a sequential growth pattern of ~9%, with ~7.5% YoY upside in revenue volumes factoring in additional Covid-19 headwinds for Q4. Our modelling bakes in total volume growth of ~350bps, in line with procedure volume recoveries plus normalisation in demand and patient turnover. Thus, investors should consider the upside potential and reflection on multiples expansion this growth pattern may have on AXGN shares, particularly as we see lagging competitors who remain disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, whilst sharing the same end-market as AXGN. We are aligned with management's guidance, and estimate ~$122 million at the top for FY2021, with a growth pattern of CAGR 18% by 2025 at the same level. We see profitability at EBITDA levels by 2023, and believe the carry through to FCF will remain substantial enough until positivity in this level by 2026 onwards. Gross margins have been healthy over the past 4 years, and we envision strength to remain here as operating efficiencies come through the income statement.

Figure 2. Base case financial estimates (2020E-2025E)

Data Source: AXGN SEC Filings; Author's Calculations

Valuation

Shares are trading at 5.6x book value and ~6.3x TTM revenues. Additionally, shares are trading at a discount to multiples from Q1 2019, which we feel may be a reflection of the market impacts from Covid-19 and questionable share performance from 2019 into early 2020. Considering the conservative full year and quarterly guidance for the remainder of 2020, it may be that AXGN needs to drive greater sales conversion and growth at the top, to meaningfully expand multiples into the coming periods. At the current valuations, we feel shares are attractive, especially when matched with performance on the charts YTD. When tied into the clinical trial tailwinds and operating efficiencies realised this year, this bolsters the investment case on valuation. On actual values vs. TTM figures, we see 5.2x EV/Sales over the coming periods in the base case and 6.1x in the upside scenario, and we feel that AXGN can converge to the upside case if sales conversion is high in the next few periods.

Figure 3. Multiples Analysis Q12019A-Q12021E

Data Source: Author's Calculations

The company has $4.7 in revenue per share, with ~$16 in EV per share, which factors in $2.50 in cash per share. Market cap to gross profit lies at 7.85x whilst EV to gross profit sits at 7.35x, which we feel has the legs for expansion considering recent movements on the charts. Using gross profit in the multiples view alongside EV and market cap provides a clean measure for investors, as EBITDA totals are often murky and are unprofitable in this case, and gross profit has the best forecasting power based on previous trajectory. As such, we feel AXGN shares are worth ~$20 right now from each of the above calculations. Therefore, we feel the current valuations are attractive, and may not fully be reflecting the full scope of operating efficiencies realised this year, in coinciding with clinical trial tailwinds that lie on the horizon.

Investors can see the potential in pricing outcomes should shares continue along the current mean return trajectory, on the chart below. We believe that investors should familiarise themselves with the below figure, especially to assist in decisions on entry and/or exit over the coming quarters. Longer-term investors in particular may take more comfort in knowing the potential in pricing distributions with the assumption of mean reversion activity based on this chart.

Figure 4. Potential pricing outcomes based on current mean return

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Further Considerations

On the charts, shares have exhibited a succession of mean reversion activity YTD, having reverted to the mean return 17x across the span of this year. Investors can view the mean return level via the red line in the regression channel, on the chart below. Since December, shares have broken away from this level, and broken the longer-term resistance ceiling, where they are currently being tested once again. Given this breakaway from the mean return, this supports the thesis that the market is beginning to reward AXGN based on operating efficiencies and upward sales trajectory observed from Q3. We firmly believe that this sentiment hasn't yet translated to the valuation, and that further room for expansion may be realised on the back of market cap and EV widening over the coming periods. Investors can view this pricing activity YTD on the chart below.

Figure 5. Pricing Distribution YTD

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

In Short

AXGN is in a "prove it to us" phase, where valuations and upward trajectory in revenue volumes have begun to gain speed. We are bullish on the longer-term outlook of the company, and feel that targeted activity from management this year has already begun to come through the income statement, via operating efficiencies and higher sales conversion from the rep headcount. We believe the market may be under-reflecting the upside in operating efficiency in particular, and feel that AXGN shares are worth ~$20 at best right now, with more room to grow as market cap expands in tandem pricing distribution. Add in the fact of the upcoming clinical trial tailwinds for 2021/2022, then we feel that AXGN will continue their walk northward over the coming periods.

There are downside risks to the valuation and upward trajectory in pricing outcomes that must be factored into the investment debate also. For example, there is a chance that the reduced headcount in the salesforce may translate negatively to the cadence of sales conversion, and this would carry through to the speed of revenue expansion over the coming periods. AXGN is retaining the risk of ensuring that their focus on hyper-training the existing rep base, therefore much is riding on their propensity to drive growth to the top. Additionally, the effects of the pandemic may continue to draw out, as the US and Europe are now continuously seeing a resurgence in cases and the death tolls are rising for both zones drastically. The US has had over 17 million confirmed cases this year, to illustrate, with the highest rate of the same occurring in the last 2 months. This would certainly add more stress to AXGN's end-markets and the overall turnover of procedure volumes. Moreover, the company may face unforeseen setbacks to timeline milestones, that would ultimately be reflected negatively on the charts. Any setbacks in the RECON and REPOSE trials would therefore present as downside risks to our valuation and the upward trajectory in pricing distribution. These risks to the downside scenario should certainly be factored into the investment debate, although we feel the effects would have a small effect to the fair value, but may impact the convergence to the upside in the near to medium term.

Much of the underlying growth stems from normalisation in patient turnover and procedure volumes, but we feel that AXGN's addressable market size in each product skew will expand alongside the markets for global and peripheral nerve repair, which are projected for 9.1% and ~20% CAGR into 2026, respectively, to reach $9.7 billion and ~$515 million respectively, by that period. AXGN is one to keep on the radar, and we are awaiting on FY2020 results before making decisions on entry, but are looking for a pullback towards the mean return level, and to then continue reallocation on any weakness in the position, considering the mean reversion activity we've seen YTD. We have enjoyed the growth story based on momentum this year, and look forward to providing additional coverage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.