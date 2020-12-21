Gauge Shifts To Favorable, Earnings And Growth Recovering, Sentiment Weighs: Market Strategy Weekly - December 18, 2020
by: Baird
Summary
This week, we’re using this space to discuss the newest partnership between Baird Private Wealth Management and Strategas Research: the Baird Market Gauge.
With multiple vaccines approved and another fiscal stimulus bill looking more likely by the day, the prospects for continued expansion have improved markedly.
In terms of market conditions, extreme investor optimism can be a warning sign for the markets.
