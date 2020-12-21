Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) has announced a tender offer for up to 15% of outstanding shares. They will pay a price equal to 99% of the fund's NAV when the offer expires on Jan. 4, 2021. This isn't that large of a tender offer, but they also include that they anticipate additional tender offers after shareholders approved to tender for 40% of outstanding shares. The actions this fund is taking isn't that surprising as Saba Capital Management has completely taken over the Board with all of Saba's nominees. Activists are firmly in control of this fund.

PPR's objective is "a high level of current income, consistent with preservation of capital." They will invest "at least 80% of net assets in U.S.-dollar-denominated, floating-rate, secured senior loans."

Senior loans are generally rated below investment-grade. Yet, this higher risk is offset by being the most "senior" debt in line during bankruptcy or liquidation. Meaning that they are considered to be safer than high-yield bonds. Like any other debt though, the risk for delinquency or default is higher during times of economic uncertainty. These loans are also usually secured by a company's assets.

Senior loans also typically have a floating-rate. Meaning that when rates decline, such as they are this year with the Fed cutting rates to 0%, the interest rate they pay will also decline. This is exactly what we have seen with this year too, reflected by most senior loan funds reducing their distributions.

PPR is a sizable fund with roughly $982 million in total managed assets. They also utilize leverage. Which, they had deleveraged through the COVID crash earlier this year. This helps explain some underperformance this year. Leverage went from $315.9 million at the end of Feb. 29, 2020 to $272.7 million on Aug. 31, 2020. Unfortunately, we don't know exactly what the reduction was and when it happened. This is because it is possible that after March they were raising borrowings again up until they reported at the end of August.

We recently swapped Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) to PPR in our Tactical Income- 100 portfolio. PHD was also going through a tender offer but most of the alpha has been achieved there. Stanford Chemist elaborates more on the Trade Alert. This is a more aggressive and active portfolio to take advantage of special situations such as this.

The expense ratio for PPR is 1.30%. Including leverage, expenses climb to 1.95%. Just as the portfolio's underlying holdings are sensitive to rates - PPR's debit is also sensitive to rates as borrowings are tied to LIBOR + a fixed spread. The average rate for their debt was 1.12% for the period ending August. A healthy drop from the previous average of 2.56% they previously reported.

Performance - Lagging Peers Mostly Due To Rough 2020

On a YTD basis, the fund has been underperforming most peers in its group by a considerable margin. This includes peer funds like Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) and BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT).

This large underperformance on a YTD basis has been enough to reduce performance to these peers even over the longer-term as well. The last 10-year total NAV return performances can be compared in the chart below.

What we can see is most of the underperformance began in 2016/17. This underperformance was further accelerated through this year. In the latest Semi-Annual Report they shed some light on this:

Portfolio Specifics: At -7.76% (NYSE:NAV), the Trust underperformed the Index (which reflects no cash allocation or expenses) of -0.52%. The underperformance of the Trust was significantly magnified by its use of leverage during a period of extreme market volatility and steep marked-to-market price declines in the loan market, all of which occurred in March. On an industry basis, relative performance was negatively impacted by the Trust's overweight to some of the worst index industry performers over the period, such as nonferrous metals and minerals and forest products. In addition, the Trust was weighed down by an underweight to some of the top industry performers in the index during the period, such as food products, steel, drugs, electronics and electrical, chemicals and plastics and cable and satellite television. Performance within these sectors was stronger over the period given their more defensive nature, and relatively insulated business models from the COVID-19 pandemic. At an issuer level, an underweight to 3 of the top 10 index loan performers and an overweight to 2 of the bottom 10 index loan performers over the period detracted from relative returns. The latter included American Airlines, which faced significant operating headwinds due to the global reduction in travel, as well as 24 Hour Fitness, which filed for bankruptcy during the 6-month timeframe as the company's pre-existing business challenges were greatly exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Essentially what they are saying is that they were positioned heaviest in the industries that took the biggest hits due to the black swan pandemic event. Additionally, these sectors haven't been the strongest performing for several years now.

For value investors, this might be exactly what some are looking for. Areas of the market that are set up nicely for an improving economy as we go through 2021.

It isn't to say they always underperform their peers either. There are years where they do outperform. It just appears that in 2020 and 2016, in particular, they do a good job underperforming.

The current discount of the fund is 8.18%. The average discount over the last 1-year is 9.02%, and the longer-term 5-year average is 9.81%. Which does make it appear that now wouldn't be the best time to take a position due to valuation. However, the driver here is that the board is now completely made up of activists and Saba still controls almost 21% of the portfolio.

The second-largest institutional owner is RiverNorth Capital Management with 7.02%. They will certainly favor any short-term activism as well to profit from.

Distribution - Low, But Latest Boost Helps

Most senior loan funds have a lower relative yield compared to other CEFs. This would be based again on the fact that they are generally safer than other assets due to being higher up in the capital stack. The average yield for the senior loan category was 7.43% as of 11/19/2020. CEFConnect also includes the CLO funds in the senior loan category. Essentially as they are a 'pool' of senior loans themselves. However, I removed the yields when checking the average because they are structured differently which can make them yield significantly more.

The other outliers when looking up the average yields were Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fd (HFRO) Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) and First Trust Senior FR Inc II (FCT). They all sport double-digit yields and when the category is 32 funds - it can skew the data.

JQC has a capital return program. HFRO has quite an extreme discount that has translated into quite a high distribution rate for shareholders. ACP is classified as a senior loan fund, but Steven Bavaria has highlighted in the past that ACP goes out on the deeper end of the risk spectrum. FCT has also boosted their distribution quite significantly this year due to funds being released that they had set aside for potential litigations. Removing these outliers puts the average at 6.62%.

That does mean PPR's 3.61% distribution rate is still lower relative to peers. Though they were also able to boost their distribution as other senior loan funds are still reducing due to rates declining. This was good for a 7% boost from $0.0135 to $0.0144 per month.

During their last report, they did report NII coverage of less than 100%. It came in at a rather low 85%. For an income type investment, we would typically like to see this coverage at greater than 100%. However, that was still reflecting higher distributions as they cut distributions mostly over January 2020 to August 2020.

Holdings - Stronger Economy Should Help

As highlighted above, they were overweight in sectors that could be helped along significantly with an improving economy. They mentioned specifically mentioned "nonferrous metals and minerals and forest products."

Additional sector weightings in their portfolio that could come under pressure would be lodging & casinos, that they include exposure to. As well as business equipment & solutions - which they highlight as their second-largest weighting.

We also see that their portfolio is mostly invested in "junk" rated loans. This is anticipated with the majority of senior loans and the funds that invest in them. For investors, we benefit from the diversified portfolio that PPR can provide us to help reduce risks further compared to individual risk. Though as we have experienced, they haven't been able to capitalize on this and have invested in riskier industries. This hasn't paid off, at least not yet. Overall they have 321 senior loans held in the portfolio across 33 industries.

The largest issuers in their portfolio are listed above. This includes the largest position, Asurion, LLC. This is held across several positions to gain the largest exposure; 3 different loans to be exact. Asurion provides wireless handset insurance services. Which is one niche business. Though probably doesn't sound all that wild for service centers that can have thousands of headsets for their staff. It is a private business, so information is limited.

The second-largest largest exposure is to Altice Europe (OTCPK:ALLVF). It is publicly traded but on the OTC market. This is a French company that operates through telecommunications and media businesses.

Calpine Corp operates in the utility industry, though they were taken private in 2018 after being acquired by EnergyCapital Partners. They operate as "one of America's largest generators of electricity from natural gas and geothermal resources." They operate in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

These types of positions are also another benefit to owning a fund like PPR. Retail investors are given access to areas of the investment world that aren't typically accessible to them otherwise. They are privately issued and not traded publicly.

Conclusion

PPR's discount is disappearing as activists take over the board and implement a tender offer. This isn't anticipated to be the only tender offer as the Board mentioned more should be on the way. As activists control the board and voting power, it seems like any resistance would be limited to whatever they decide. Most activists push for tender offers or liquidations as their primary form of creating shareholder value. Which does create short-term opportunities.

Even more so, PPR looks like it could be set to take advantage of a stronger economy with how their portfolio is weighted. The lower yield in PPR should be met with as a potential floor as they cut many times throughout this year already - conducive to the 0% interest rate environment. They have now even boosted as a further indication that a floor might be in on how lower PPR's distribution could go. The floor here is metaphorically speaking - but also literally senior loans do typically have "LIBOR floors" in that they have a lower bound. Stanford Chemist covered the literal senior loan LIBOR floor with us previously.

