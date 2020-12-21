Now, QuantumScape's decision not to commercialize its breakthrough batteries yet could mean that its energy density figure is not that outstanding and that its cycle measurement is still quite modest.

Contrary to popular opinion of lithium metal batteries, this type of lithium metal batteries will not demand more lithium metal, but rather more nickel and consequently more lithium hydroxide.

After QuantumScape's recent announcement about the discovery of the supposedly most advanced solid-state lithium metal battery of all time, there has been a lot of hype about this company.

Following the recent announcement by QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) that it discovered the purportedly most advanced all-solid state lithium metal battery of all time, there has been a considerable hype about this company. Incidentally, though, it has experienced a huge drop in the last few days, followed only by a partial recovery (See Figure 1). I am wondering now whether that fall may have anything to do with what I am just about to comment in this contribution.

The company has argued that its battery is “anode-free.” What does that mean? According to a new state-of-the-art review of lithium metal batteries, it implies that, “the formation of a lithium metal anode occurs 'in situ using the cathode as the only source of lithium while charging."

Actually, as a recent comprehensive examination of anode-free batteries clarifies, these batteries “only consist of cathode current collector/cathode/separator/anode current collector, and electrolyte.”

The next question is, of course, how is then lithium metal formed 'in situ'? And, the answer is “the lithium on anode current collector is obtained from lithium-rich cathode (like LiFePO 4 , LiCoO 2 , LiNi 1/3 Mn 1/3 Co 1/3 (NMC 111 ), etc.). Specifically, lithium ions extracted from cathode (e.g. LiFePO 4 ) through electrolyte /separator are electroplated onto anode current collector surface, forming a temporal anode and an electrochemically … solid electrolyte interphase (SEI)” in the initial charge cycle. The deposited lithium then becomes the only lithium source for discharge, which essentially means that, “after the initial charge process, the anode-free operates as lithium metal battery…” Thus, in principle, we could use any cathode to form the temporal anode. That being the case, we might utilize either lithium carbonate or lithium hydroxide to produce the necessary cathode material for anode-free lithium metal batteries.

Nevertheless, as the above-mentioned review of lithium metal batteries suggests, anode-free batteries, coupled with high-voltage cathode material, would expedite the development of high-voltage battery systems with enhanced energy density. Note that QuantumScape would start using an NMC cathode, but according to a commentator on a recent Green Car Congress article, the company might as well switch to (high-voltage) cobalt-free ones (on the go) (the words in parentheses are part of my own interpretation). This explains why if solid-state batteries do eventually fly - and there is still a question as to when they can actually do so - they will demand much more nickel and lithium hydroxide because, as is well known, most high-voltage cathodes require this type of materials.

So contrary to a popular view of lithium metal batteries, this kind of advanced energy storage systems will not really demand lithium metal. This finding also puts into question the argument that these batteries will dramatically change the global lithium industry.

Now, let me say a few words about QuantumScape's apparent decision not to commercialize its breakthrough batteries yet. My feeling is that it is not entirely happy with what it has achieved so far. Why?

Two possible reasons for that. One, that its energy density figure is not that outstanding. This was pointed out in a recent YouTube video comparing the QuantumScape trailer to what Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO said in a tweet in August and on Battery Day last September. In fact, in its display video a few days ago, it suggested an energy density number of between 325 and 440 Wh/kg (between 900 and 1,100 Wh/L) for its new solid-state lithium metal batteries (See Figure 2). However, as indicated in the video, Elon Musk recently announced that in a period of 3-4 years it would produce batteries with an energy capacity of 400 Wh/kg.

Additionally, at the Battery Day event, Musk said that Tesla's new 4680-battery cell would be capable of storing 380 Wh/kg, a 54% improvement over the Panasonic cells currently used in the Model 3. So if Tesla will soon be able to produce lithium-ion batteries with such energy density, would it make sense for it to make an expensive switch to another type of lithium battery for a fairly negligible increase in energy density? The answer to this question is, of course, an absolute no. However, it could also be argued that what needs to be done here is perhaps to move quickly towards the use of a better cathode, so that the energy density achieved by cells without anode is unattainable by lithium ion batteries. I will return to this topic a little later.

Two, its cycling measure is rather modest, namely 800 cycles before the battery fades at 80% of its original capacity. As Figure 3 suggests, this would only allow QuantumScape today to guarantee 240,000 miles for the life cycle of its batteries, assuming a 300-mile range per charge. This number is well below what other OEMs have been offering in recent times. In an article published last year, for example, Jeff Dahn (a longtime Tesla associate) and his team presented test results for NMC532-type Li-ion battery cells that could power an electric vehicle for more than 1 million miles and last at least 20 years.

So what is next? As suggested at the outset, the key point for the manufacturing “in situ” of the lithium metal in an “anode-free” lithium metal battery is the cathode material. I am now in a position to argue that it has to be a high-voltage cathode material. Hence, at first glance, there would seem to be a connection between the life cycle of a battery and use of a high-voltage cathode in it. In fact, as a 2002 article already stated, “high charge cut-off voltages and a long float-charge period at 4.2 V or above have the most severe effects on cycle-life."

This led me to a next level of analysis. If high-voltage cathodes are key to anode-free batteries but can have severe effects on life cycle, does this mean there can be an inherent limit, in terms of life cycle, to all-solid-state anode-free lithium metal batteries as well? Based on the little information I had initially reviewed to write this article, I was tempted to think so. However, after taking note of a recent article published in Nature Energy, I no longer agree with that opinion.

I am referring here to the high-performance all-solid-state (anode-free) lithium metal battery with a sulfide electrolyte enabled by an Ag-C current collector discovered by a group of scientists affiliated to Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). As it was reported, it employed a high-nickel layered oxide cathode with a high specific capacity (>210 mAhg-1) to obtain a prototype pouch cell (0.6Ah) exhibiting a high energy density (>900 Whl-1), stable Coulombic efficiency (>99.8%) and long life cycle (1,000 times).

It is therefore possible to get a comparable energy density to that of QuantumScape's battery without compromising the life cycle of the cell. This is consistent with the review of anode-free batteries I mentioned earlier that points to different strategies aimed at improving other factors, besides cathodes, such as current collectors, the electrolyte and cycle protocols (e.g. cut-off voltage, charge and discharge current density, temperature and external pressure, and battery configuration) to prolong the lifespan of these new advanced energy storage systems.

Two additional comments are in order. For one thing, the use of a high-nickel layered oxide cathode by Samsung only reinforces our view that the coming all-solid-state anode-free lithium metal batteries will require lots of nickel and, consequently, lots of lithium hydroxide. For another, other things being equal, the level of energy density achieved by Samsung, using that higher cathode could be an indication of what is likely to happen if QuantumScape decides to use a better cathode material in its next generation batteries. Nevertheless, we might as well think that, as in the case of the life cycle of anode-free batteries, there are indeed many factors that could affect the energy density of these batteries and that QuantumScape is not only already aware of this but also that it is working on the definitive solution to this problem.

In this context, I can't wait to see Toyota's (NYSE:TM) figures on the energy density and life cycle of its batteries to be introduced to the market next year. So let's give this company the opportunity to surprise us all.

Lastly, not all lithium companies are created equal and hence chances are they will not equally benefit from this business opportunity. Broadly, they can be divided into two groups. One, brine producers, and two, hard-rock ones.

According to Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), in 2019, there were only three brine producers (Albemarle, SQM, and Livent (NYSE:LTHM)), and four hard-rock producers (Albemarle, Tianqi, Ganfeng (OTCPK:GNENY), and an unspecified operator) of lithium hydroxide in the world.

However, as of today, only Livent and Ganfeng would be in a position to benefit substantially from this business opportunity primarily due to their multi-year lithium hydroxide supply contracts with Tesla through 2021. In a future article I will try to explain in detail why this could be the case.

