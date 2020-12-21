The company offers an attractive and growing dividend, albeit the dividend story itself is only in its infancy.

Long-term global healthcare trends such as demographic shift, population growth, and the increase in chronic diseases, are working in the company's favor and offer a healthy growth story.

The current fiscal year has been very challenging for the company, but overall results are better than they seem, and FY2021 should see the company return to growth.

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), which is one of Germany's largest companies, has spun off or reorganized various parts of its organization over the last 3 years as part of its Vision 2020+. The core of this corporate strategy is to give the individual businesses significantly more entrepreneurial freedom under the strong Siemens brand and, thus, sharpen the focus on the respective markets and create value for shareholders.

In March 2018, Siemens spun off its Medical Solutions arm as Siemens Healthineers (OTC:SEMHF); in October 2017, it divested the Osram Licht AG (OTCPK:OSAGF); and in September 2020, it spun off Siemens Energy (OTCPK:SMEGF) thereby reaching a key milestone in Siemens' structural realignment. These separately listed companies are and will be in a better position to create value than what would be possible in the Siemens conglomerate.

Source: Siemens Healthineers Investor Relations

Right now, Siemens Healthineers is the only company of those three I am invested in, and I was lucky enough to have been able to participate in its IPO almost 3 years ago.

Source: Siemens Healthineers Investor Relations

Given the all-time records in the stock markets, it is very hard to find reasonably priced companies operating in future-proof markets. Siemens Healthineers is one of my top picks for 2021 as it is reasonably priced, pays an attractive and growing dividend, and primed for further organic and acquisition-fueled growth.

What is going on at Siemens Healthineers?

Siemens Healthineers (now abbreviated as Healthineers) had a fairly tough FY 2020 with revenue being basically flat and earnings declining from €1.70 to €1.59 per share. In the fourth quarter sales fell from €4.1B to €3.9B driven by weakness in all of the company's three main segments (Imaging, Diagnostics, Advanced Therapies).

COVID-19 took its tool as it postponed the use of medical resources which particularly hit the Diagnostics segment as Healthineers generates a lot of many from these tests and routine examinations which have been broadly postponed or eliminated. Corona tests Healthineers is providing have been slightly offsetting that gap but did not play a major financial role so far.

Overall business is trending in the right direction, with Q4 having been the strongest revenue quarter of fiscal 2020 despite tough comps from fiscal 2019. Revenue dropped 2% for the quarter whereas earnings declined by 11%. Despite strong margin progression in Imaging (+60bps) margins collapsed in Diagnostics (-890 bps) and strongly declined in Advanced Therapies (-320 bps). The main reason for that is the rapid volume decline in testing and other COVID-19 impacts, so that overall Group EBIT margin sank from a healthy 9.1% in FY19 to a temporary low of 1.8% for FY20.

Source: Siemens Healthineers Q4/2020 Earnings Slides

Personally, I am very satisfied with Healthineers' 2020 performance given the challenges posed by this extraordinary year, especially given the strong ending to the year which has seen record free cash flow up 12% versus prior year quarter and up 23% for the entire year.

The all-important testing and examination volumes are stabilizing and trending upward in Healthineers' two major markets USA and China. And The outlook for FY2021 is even better. Early 2021 guidance calls for solid revenue growth between 5% and high-single digit growth in the three major segments, but of course that is subject to both economic recovery and other opportunities. EPS is expected to grow between 10% to 18% and should thus eclipse FY19 results.

Source: onvista.de

In 2020, Healthineers stock price has been very volatile and is currently relatively flat. The sharp dip in March is self-explanatory by COVID-19, but the second sharp drop in August/September is due to something else. In early August, Healthineers announced the record $16.4B acquisition of Varian Medical Systems (VAR) which has tremendous potential to improve the fight against cancer and have a profound impact on healthcare.

With the acquisition of Varian, Siemens Healthineers is entering another attractive growth market that offers the company significant potential for value creation and aligns perfectly with the upgrading phase of Siemens Healthineers’ strategy. Siemens Healthineers is creating an unprecedented, highly integrated portfolio for the global fight against cancer

Source: Siemens Healthineers Investor Relations

The acquisition is expected to close in the summer of 2021 and is funded via a bridge facility of EUR 15.2 billion by Siemens Finance, a subsidiary of Siemens. According to the terms, Healthineers is planning to fund 50% of that bridge facility by issuing equity and has already successfully placed shares worth EUR 2.7B in September. As such, this still leaves more than EUR 4B remaining, and it is very likely that another big equity raise will occur in 2021 and be announced as early as February as part of the General Assembly.

There are very few stocks like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) where an equity raise can actually boost stock price, and thus, it is no surprise that Healthineers stock dropped almost EUR 10 per share into the mid 30s before solid Q4 results and FY21 guidance helped lift the stock back over EUR 40.

I am looking forward to that acquisition as it has the potential to substantially improve diagnosis and characterization of tumors which is crucial in order to define the right treatment and monitor changes. There is hardly anything more tragic for a patient than having been screened by radiology for a tumor without a positive result only to find out later that something has been overseen or misinterpreted.

Source: Siemens Healthineers & Varian Presentation

Business-wise, cancer care is a clear growth market with a solid 6% to 10% CAGR as the global cancer burden is rising and expected to reach 25M cases by 2030. Assuming the deal gets regulatory approval, it is expected to become immediately accretive to Healthineers and should push its long-term revenue growth rate into the high single digits and generate more than EUR 300M in EBIT synergies in FY25.

What's in it for dividend investors?

Given that Siemens Healthineers only debuted as a separately listed company in early 2018 and that German companies traditionally, and unfortunately, only pay annual dividends, the company's dividend track record only covers two years.

So far, they have paid EUR 0.70 per share in 2019 for fiscal 2018 and EUR 0.80 per share in 2020 for fiscal 2019. Given the extremely challenging fiscal 2020, the dividend is expected to remain unchanged at EUR 0.80 for the upcoming February 2021 payout which currently translates into a forward yield of slightly below 2%.

While that hardly leads to excitement among dividend investors, it only marks the beginning of its dividend track record. Healthineers' parent, the Siemens AG, has demonstrated a strong commitment to its dividend which has been growing at a 7% annually over the last 33 years, and given the growing market Healthineers is operating in where it is targeting 10% annual EPS growth, this bodes well for its dividend as well.

Source: Siemens Investor Relations - Equity Story Snapshot

Investor takeaway

The stock is currently trading at an earnings multiple of 26 and a FY21 forward P/E ratio of around 25 times earnings. That does not necessarily make the stock cheap, but following the successful acquisition of Varian, growth should accelerate in subsequent years.

Healthineers is a successful and very profitable spin-off and global healthcare trends - demographic shift, population growth, increase in chronic diseases and growing medical access in emerging countries - are working in the company's favor and offer a healthy growth story.

One final word

Disclosure: I am/we are long SEMHF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.