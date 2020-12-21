It is cheaper and likely more effective for U.S. investors to invest domestically than in New Zealand equities. Meanwhile, more appealing geographies exist internationally for equity diversification.

Nevertheless, with New Zealand equity valuations being relatively high, and with government bond yields in the U.S. and New Zealand being similar, the relative value offered here is weak.

Generally speaking, it is a good idea to diversify internationally as a U.S. investor, to reduce risk, especially in light of a potential weakening of USD (further) into 2021.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund (or ETF) that has been designed to provide investors with the ability to achieve direct exposure to a broad range of companies in New Zealand. The fund seeks to track the results of a broad-based index composed of New Zealand equities.

ENZL is a popular instrument for traders and investors who are essentially seeking to express a single-country view (i.e. New Zealand). Net assets under management are currently circa $200 million (the fund's shares, listed on NASDAQ, are denominated in U.S. dollars). The expense ratio is 0.50%. The twelve-month trailing yield is 2.32% (as of November 30, 2020).

As of December 17, 2020, ENZL has only 25 holdings, making ENZL a highly concentrated fund relative to other single-country ETFs. This is largely owing to the relatively small equity market in New Zealand. For example, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (or DJIA), a U.S. equity index, is comprised of 30 large companies with a combined market capitalization of over $8 trillion. If we compare the DJIA to the NZX 50 Index (or NZ50), the NZ50 has a much smaller combined capitalization of $170 billion (in spite of the index including 20 more companies than the DJIA).

The chart below provides a sector-by-sector breakdown of ENZL's holdings. The most notable sector exposure is Health Care (25.94% as of December 17, 2020), followed by Utilities (21.27%), Communication (11.12%), Industrials (10.62%), and Consumer Staples (10.45%). The rest is fairly mixed, with notably little exposure to information technology (unlike U.S. equity indexes such as the S&P 500, which is more closely followed than the DJIA). Health Care, Utilities, and Consumer Staples, which together represent 57.66% of ENZL's exposure, are characteristically defensive sectors.

In other words, even if one is optimistic that countries (including New Zealand) will be able to forge ahead in a new business cycle (post the COVID-19 and 2020 economic crisis), the sector exposures here are not especially attractive from this perspective. Instead, you would rather have exposure to technology, industrials, possibly energy, possibly financials, consumer discretionary (as opposed to staples), and possibly materials and real estate. While ENZL has exposure to Communication and Industrials (combined: over 21%), all considered, ENZL is positioned fairly defensively. This is, however, merely a byproduct of the larger-cap stocks on offer in New Zealand.

I recently covered iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL), another ETF offered by iShares, which enables investors to express a single-country view on Switzerland. The sector exposures of this Switzerland-focused fund are different, but more similar to ENZL (representing New Zealand) than say, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), the latter being a popular ETF covering the United States (which seeks to replicate the S&P 500; I also recently covered VOO).

Using data from YCharts, ENZL (New Zealand) has a weighted average PE ratio (or WAPE) of 28.79, whereas EWL (Switzerland) has a WAPE of 22.91, and VOO (United States) has a WAPE of 27.23. We can divide 1 into these ratios to get an idea of the weighted average earnings yield (historically): ENZL with 3.47%, EWL with 4.36%, and VOO with 3.67%.

In other words, ENZL offers the smallest earnings yield, in spite of the fact that it has the most defensive sectors. Owing to (on average) higher payout ratios, however, ENZL offers the highest dividend yield.

The higher dividend yield does not tell the whole story, since the earnings yield is in fact the lowest for ENZL among these three instruments. If one were to invest all dividends, ENZL in this regard looks least attractive among all these funds, and once again, that is in spite of the fund's sectors, which offer lesser growth potential than, say, VOO (or even EWL).

The NZD/USD exchange rate may have risen, making future earnings in NZD more valuable in USD terms. However, we can still look to domestic indices as proxies to see the relative probable overvaluation of New Zealand equities. In this case, instead of ENZL, EWL, and VOO, we can look to the following indices: NZ50, SMI (Swiss Market Index), and the S&P 500, respectively. Data from Bloomberg suggests the PE ratios of these domestic equity indices (in domestic FX terms) are: NZ50 with 43.61, SMI with 24.81, and S&P 500 with 28.95. Once again, on this measure, New Zealand looks over-priced (even more so, here).

ENZL has indeed been rather popular this year. The chart below shows price action through 2020, and all-time highs have clearly been achieved (as mentioned earlier, shares are denominated in USD). For good measure, the chart below includes the NZD/USD exchange rate (illustrated by the red line; far-right y-axis).

ENZL shares and the NZD/USD exchange rate are clearly very much correlated, although there is likely to be a limit to this correlation, since while NZD could continue to appreciate, ENZL cannot be expected to appreciate to the same extent over the long run. At least, one would think not, since, beyond a certain limit, higher valuations would start to prohibit higher prices by virtue of the poor relative value offered (internationally speaking). Why would you buy earnings in defensive sectors at a much steeper price than earnings in faster-growth sectors at a lower price?

Another consideration is that NZD/USD is possibly already at fair value. In other words, further NZD strength (which we should nevertheless not rule out) would depend on NZD trading at a premium to USD. For instance, the OECD PPP model (a measure of exchange-rate fair value, based on relative purchasing power), estimates that (as of 2019) NZD/USD fair value rested at circa 0.71. If we assume that the change this year (per Purchasing Power Parity) does not deviate too substantially from the 2019 fair value, NZD/USD is already trading at fair value (currently precisely at the 0.71 handle, in fact).

Perhaps, therefore, we will see limited upside in ENZL shares into 2021, for U.S. investors. Yet further USD softness, which (as I touched upon in my recent VOO article) cannot be ruled out in 2020, could certainly support not only NZD/USD (and ENZL as a correlate) but also global risk sentiment. Nevertheless, I really do not like New Zealand equities at these prices.

Forward earnings and dividend yields will not look so pricey, but they will still look too pricey for my recommendation. See for example S&P Dow Jones Indices' website, on which they provide the factsheet which contains a projected PE ratio of 35.01 for the S&P/NZX 50 (i.e., NZ50). This, again, is just a proxy for New Zealand equity valuations in general; this index contains the same big names we see in the ENZL portfolio. Dividing 1 into 35.01 (projected PE ratio) indicates an earnings yield of 2.86%. This compares to the S&P 500 (in USD terms) with a projected PE ratio of 22.94 (i.e., an earnings yield of 4.36%).

Both these earnings yields compare to 10-year bond yields (in both New Zealand and the United States; both countries' government bond yields offer similar rates at the time of writing) of circa 95 basis points. So, U.S. stocks offer better relative value, and investing domestically is cheaper for U.S. investors if they invest through a fund such as VOO. ENZL's expense ratio of 50 basis points compares to VOO's expense ratio of just 0.03%.

ENZL has been a profitable trade this year, but it seems to have been mostly a long-NZD/USD trade. Any further upside in NZD/USD, which might support ENZL prices further still, should not be counted on. Without this tailwind, with NZD now probably trading close to fair value relative to USD, I would not want to be over-paying for defensive stocks at a higher expense ratio that I could get domestically from a U.S. investor perspective. There is no margin of safety here. Diversifying internationally makes sense with a weaker U.S. dollar (set to potentially weaken further), and yet New Zealand does not seem like the best place to achieve this sort of diversification.

