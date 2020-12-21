Growing Risks For Regulated Water Utility Investors

Many times, commentaries advocating investments in water stocks start with a catchy phrase, such as Samuel Taylor Coleridge's famous poem from 1798, The Rime of The Ancient Mariner: "Water, water, everywhere; Nor any drop to drink" or "It's just water over the dam," or "Don't throw the baby out with the bath water." I know because I have used those metaphors in my own water-industry musings. However, Bob Dylan's 1964 anthem would be more appropriate: "The times, they are a-changin'."

The water industry is a very intriguing place for investment dollars. There are several opportunities including industrial companies offering water meters and pumps, chemical companies offering water treatment chemicals, desalinization operators, and, of course, investor-owned regulated water utilities. Regulated by the state Public Utility Commissions like their brethren natural gas and electric utilities, water utilities offer an important difference in their customer growth profile. While the vast majority of households acquire their natural gas and electric service from a publicly-traded or private utility, over 85% of American households rely on a municipal water district for their supply. Municipalities are under increasing stress to divert taxpayer dollars into increasingly stringent and expensive potable water standards and, as a result, are selling out to investor-owned companies. This trend has been strong for the past 25 years, and does not appear to be slowing anytime soon. Through these finance-pressured transactions, publicly-traded water utilities have the opportunity to expand their customer count at a level multiple times that of other utilities types. This potential growth has led to water utilities becoming a darling of Wall Street.

I found water utilities in the late 1990s and was a big supporter. Investing in water stocks was a theme discussed in my two personal finance books published by McGraw Hill in 2001 and 2002. At one time, I owned multiple water utilities combined with speculative positions in the desalinization industry. Then, Enron happened. Unknown to many investors, the second-largest operating expense, behind labor costs, for water companies is electricity necessary to drive the pumps essential to move their product from location A to location B. According to the International Water Association, water distribution and wastewater treatment account for 2% of the total US electricity demand. As an operating expense, electricity is included in regulator's cost of goods sold calculations, and any electric rate increase should be reflected in higher water rates. However, in their ultimate wisdom, during the Enron-induced spike in electricity prices in California in 2001, the CA PUC decided stockholders and water utilities operating in the state should absorb these higher costs. In other words, the CA PUC changed the regulatory rules midstream. At the time, I was a shareholder of California Water Service (CWT) but sold and have vowed to never own a CA-based utility again.

Water utilities have offered above utility average total returns for their shareholders for over 2 decades. However, that may be coming to an end. "The times, they are a-changin'" certainly describes the current status of the water industry. Three points of future concern for investors are the affordability and quality of potable water, the growing issue of water as a "human right," and risks associated with providing potable water.

Affordability and quality

Consumer Reports (CR) and the Guardian have published a series of articles on the condition of the US water industry. The first report focuses on the large increases in the cost of water and sewer treatment for consumers over the past 10 years, and the move towards bottle water due to tap water quality concerns. According to the report released last July, exclusive analysis of 12 diverse cities showed the combined price of water and sewage increased by an average of 80% between 2010 and 2018, with more than two-fifths of residents in some cities living in neighborhoods with unaffordable water bills. Over the same period, general inflation increased by 18%. Put another way, $100 water utility bill in 2010 could cost $180 in 2018 vs. general inflation where $100 of goods in 2010 would cost $118 in 2018. The threshold of "affordability" is considered at 4% of disposable monthly income. According to the study, in 2018, almost three out of every ten low-income residents lived in areas where the average water bill cost more than 12% of household income. The following graphic reviews water affordability in 12 cities, and the picture is not pretty.

A recent study found that approximately 15 million households in the United States experienced a water shutoff in 2016 due to unpaid utility bills, or 1 out of every 20 homes. While the study reviewed the two largest municipal districts in each state, investor-owned water utilities have the same issues with unpaid bills. In 2014, after filing the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, Detroit launched a massive shutoff program and has since disconnected at least 141,000 households due to unpaid bills. Although many were reconnected within 30 days of payment, thousands remain without water service. The need for long-term and expensive water infrastructure upgrades will continue to drive water rates higher with little relief in sight and will aggravate the expanding affordability issue.

Water quality is an issue for both investor-owned utilities and municipal districts. CR estimates ~34% of Americans say they regularly avoid drinking tap water at home because of safety concerns, with ~17% of respondents say they do not drink their home tap water at all. As an alternative, bottled water has become the country's No. 1 beverage, with the average American consuming 42 gallons of bottled water in 2018, and industry sales exceeding $31 billion. Bottled water's growing popularity stems in part from its convenience but also from the perception that it is higher quality with 40% of Americans believing bottled is safer than tap, according to the report. However, recent concerns have been raised with levels of PFOA and other contaminants in both tap and bottled water.

Affordability, infrastructure investment needs, and quality are intertwined. The higher the government-mandated water quality standards, the higher the capital needs are to meet the standards and the more pressure for higher water rates to offset the growing capital investments. This is a vicious cycle with currently no end in sight. According to a 2019 study by American Society of Civil Engineers and published by the US Water Alliance, the US needs to invest between $110 billion and $130 billion a year until 2040 to replace aging and deteriorating water infrastructure and to improve water quality. As an example, the study found that in the US there is a water main break on average every 2 minutes. While the industry is currently investing billions a year, the underinvestment is piling up. For instance, according to the study, total water infrastructure investment in 2019 amounted to a sizable $50 billion but created a capital investment shortfall of $60 to $80 billion in that year alone.

Water as a "Human Right"

There is a growing political movement to classify potable water a "human right" of all citizens. Unlike other utility services of natural gas/heat and electricity, water is a basic need for species survival. This has led the United Nations to declare access to water and sanitation to be a "human right" whereby citizens have the right to demand affordable water supplies and governments have the obligation to provide such. For those interested, the legal argument for classifying water as a human right is set forth in a report by Northeastern University School of Law. Within the US, if the political effort for a "human rights" approach to accessible and affordable water begins to take root, both public and private water utilities could become under increasing pressure to reduce prices, pressuring the availability of capital to make the necessary infrastructure upgrades outlined above. More information concerning water as a human right can be found at safewater.org.

Risks associated with providing potable water

As if these changes to the water industry are not enough, the risks of providing potable water are increasing as well. Regardless of your beliefs concerning the Flint Water Crisis of 2014, the event brought out several important considerations for investors to contemplate. Lead leaching from service pipes is a severe problem. According to the EPA, there are between 6 million and 9 million lead service pipes in need of replacement across the country. Historically, like the natural gas service pipes that run from the street to the meter, water service pipes are usually the responsibility of the individual homeowner. In a switch in water supplies, the Flint's municipal water district failed to continue adding an anti-corrosive agent designed to prevent service pipes from deteriorating, allowing lead to leach into the water.

Recently, there was a proposed settlement of a class action lawsuit on behalf of the affected consumers. The settlement involves the ongoing replacement of homeowner-owned service lines throughout the city and cash payments to over 8,000 children believed to be harmed by lead contamination. The total proposed settlement is $641 million and is to be provided by the State of Michigan and the city. Left unsettled is a lawsuit against French water company Veolia Environment (OTCPK:VEOEY) concerning their part in advising city officials with the switch in water sources. More settlement information can be found at Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC website.

Imagine if the Flint situation had been caused by an investor-owned water utility and not the unlimited and deep pockets of a taxpayer funded government entity.

Against the backdrop of these changes and added investor risks, water utilities still trade at a high premium to the market and to other utilities. Below is a table of various fundamental valuations of 9 water utilities: American Water Works (AWK), Essential Utilities (WTRG), previously known as Philadelphia Suburban and Aqua America, American States Water (AWR), California Water, SJW Group (SJW), Middlesex Water (MSEX), York Water (YORW), Artesian Resources (ARTNA), and Consolidated Water (CWCO). The table lists the SPGMI rating for 10-yr consistency in earnings and dividend growth, current market capitalization, current valuations of Enterprise Value divided by EBITDA, 2021 PE ratio, current stock price, 2021 consensus estimated earnings, current yield, 2021 PEG ratio, and consensus 5-yr EPS growth rates.

As a benchmark, most electric utility mergers have been approved at premium valuations of between 12x and 15x EV/EBITDA.

I still have minor exposure to the water sector through holding shares of Canada-based Algonquin Power (AQN) and their ownership of Liberty Utilities. Liberty operates water utilities in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Illinois, Missouri, and Texas, serves 168,000 water customers, and AQN is purchasing the 125,000-customer New York American Water, due to close next year. Liberty generated $130 million in 2019 revenues and accounted for only 8% of total AQN revenues.

Investors should review their holdings of water utility stocks with an eye towards the higher investment risks from changing times. Utilities are generally bought because of a perceived lower investment risk stemming from their regulated profit profile and government support. There are multiple non-water utilities with less potential risk, and I discourage owning a pure water utility from this point forward.

Authors Addendum: Bob Dylan's These Times They Are A-Changin' was released in 1964 as part of Dylan's third album of the same name. Thought of as the quintessential protest song, it has been recorded by no less than 45 other artists, including the Byrds, Burl Ives, the Beach Boys, and "The Boss" Bruce Springfield. Here is a clip from the original album recording. Another favorite is the duet of Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash singing the 1963 Dylan classic Girl from the North Country. The Cash/Dylan duet was the opening song on the "Nashville Skyline" album of 1969. Here is a clip as well. Enjoy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AQN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.