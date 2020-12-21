Owens & Minor is a very risky yet interesting play in my opinion for dividend investors who look for more speculative options.

I was looking for a more attractively valued in the sector that enjoyed so much publicity lately.

Introduction

In my previous article, I analyzed Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), one of my favorite companies, and found that Abbott still holds amazing quality. However, I saw that the recent success has pushed the stock price up a little bit. It is still not too expensive, but it made me want to look at some of its peers in the healthcare sector to see if there are better values.

My goal was to find a company in the healthcare sector that is attractively valued, pays dividends, and has the ability to raise them. I usually analyze these companies using my regular methodology which means I analyze the fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities and risks. However, this time, it's a little bit different.

The company I found is riskier than my average risk profile. It's a company that practically eliminated its dividend in 2018 and went through a massive change is it was collapsing under the burden of its debt. Therefore, looking at past fundamentals and valuation has limited ability to teach us anything about the company and its management. This company is Owens & Minor (OMI).

According to Seeking Alpha company overview, Owens & Minor operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products for the prevention of healthcare-associated infections across the acute and alternate site channels.

What happened in 2018

Owens & Minor established in 1882, but it practically imploded in 2018. The company that at its peak reached a valuation of almost $3 billion, collapsed and its market value reached a low of just $200 million. Back then, the company was a consistent dividend payer, and its core business seems resilient. However, the company wasn't strong enough to deal with bad management decisions.

I often use good management and good execution and capital allocation skills as a growth opportunity, because a good team can not only preserve a company but grow it significantly. In the case of Owens & Minor, the opposite has occurred. In the healthcare distributors sub-sector, I own Cardinal Health (CAH), and I have AmerisourceBergen (ABC) on my watchlist. Owens & Minor was always operating at higher leverage levels.

In 2018, there was margins pressure across the sub-sector, and all of the companies saw their debt to EBITDA level rising. However, while its peers were more cautious, Owens & Minor just completed several acquisitions which sent its debt level to the sky. This is just another example of the risks associated with debt.

The company was forced to almost eliminate its dividend to a point where the current yield is 0.03%. The company was then forced to relieve the pressure off its balance sheet and divested some parts of business. Investors in Owens & Minor suffered from rough several years.

The change has come in the last six months as the need for medical equipment to deal with the COVID-19 crisis, and the improved outlook sent the share price to the roof. Owens & Minor is up over 400% in the last 12 months. While the share price has somewhat recovered, there are still many risks to come, and the rebuilding isn't over yet.

Fundamentals and valuation

The company suffers from declining sales since 2015. The goals of its risky acquisitions were to grow the business inorganically, in a way that would support continuous organic growth. The company is expected to see growing sales in 2021 for the first time in over five years. In the meantime, the EPS is forecasted to be just shy of $2 for the first time in five years and to reach an all time high of $2.23 in 2021, which will be roughly 10% higher than its previous all-time high in 2015.

When it comes to rewarding shareholders, Owens & Minor which used to be very shareholder friendly cannot afford to use its free cash flow to anything but deleveraging and investing into the business. While the company managed to lower its debt levels, its debt levels are significantly higher when compared to its peers.

When I look at the current valuation, the company trades at 14 times the 2021 earnings. It is higher than the forward P/E of AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health, but they don't have such an optimistic forecast for their top line and bottom line growth. The graph from Fastgraphs suggests that the company is attractively valued if we believe in the success of the turnaround.

While we cannot take into account past performance as the business has gone through a massive transformation, we can and should look forward. The company is attractively valued if the turnaround is a success, and the company can keep paying its debt and growing the business. For very patient dividend investors, it might be an attractive yet speculative option.

Why would you invest?

While the past is grim, and the memory is fresh, as investors we are buying the future free cash flow of a company. We have here what may be a very good recovery story. The company that was in a dire situation just three years ago has managed to deleverage, grow earnings and its share price is attractively valued if it manages to continue to do so.

In addition, investors who buy the shares now will be able to lock on an attractive entry price and the attractive yield on cost that will come with it. While significant dividend growth is unlikely at the moment, it is fair to say that the company will eventually pay roughly 30% of its earnings as dividends, and investors will reach a dividend yield of 2.7% if the share price stays the same.

However, as the recovery continues, I expect the share price to keep climbing, so if you want that 2.7% yield on cost, you better buy now. In addition, the company's management seems to understand the risks of leverage, and they use any additional capital for divestitures towards the debt. Therefore, while Owens & Minor is a high risk play, it also offers a high reward in my opinion.

Why would you avoid?

Debt levels are still higher compared to its peers. The debt doesn't pose an existential threat, but it may slow growth opportunities, as the company won't be able to pursuit any growth opportunity as it is focusing on deleveraging. In addition, if the margins will be under pressure again, the company that has shed several parts of its business will be under pressure to shed even more instead of growing.

The dividend can be an opportunity, but it is a medium-term to long-term opportunity. If you need income now or have a shorter than 10 years outlook for your portfolio, Owens & Minor may not be suitable for you. The dividend can stay low for a very long period of time, if the recovery faces any obstacle.

In addition, the company still needs to build some track record of good execution. The management disappointed its investors, and the managers right now seem to operate well. However, we have almost no history to examine, and while it may seem well now, it may have been a short-term success and not a long-term trend.

Conclusion

I personally love speculative investments. I love the rush in following them and learning and understanding the story. However, I also understand the risks associated with them. I understand that every speculative investment can provide high returns, but also high risk to a point where a company might fail. That's why I only allocate a small portion of my portfolio to these companies.

In my dividend growth portfolio, I understand these risks and have several more speculative investments. Some were successful like MPLX (NYSE:MPLX), while others have failed me like Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET). I believe that Owens & Minor is in this category. Its dividend is already eliminated, and the play here is when will it be reinstated.

I believe that the company is a decent long-term play in the healthcare sector. Investors who want a more speculative portion in their portfolio should consider it. Right now, it won't suit my dividend growth portfolio as I am looking for a higher risk, higher reward plays for my speculative portion, yet the company isn't safe enough for my conservative portion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPLX, ABT, CAH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.