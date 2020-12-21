These Bank Stocks Rally Following Great News From The Fed

Article Thesis

The current crisis has kept bank stocks down, due to worries about interest margins, credit charge-offs, and regulators' approach to capital return programs. Last week, however, the Fed allowed major banks to resume their capital return programs, which will lead to buybacks and potential dividend increases in 2021. Many bank stocks still look inexpensive, versus their historic valuation ranges and versus the broad market. With ramped-up capital returns being a potential catalyst in 2021, more upside could be coming.

Many banks, large ones and smaller ones, are trading at inexpensive valuations while offering above-average dividend yields.

2020 Wasn't A Good Year For Bank Stocks

The current crisis hasn't been good to banks. Interest rates declined, which usually goes hand in hand with declining net interest margins, while banks also had to add billions of dollars to their credit reserves, as the pandemic-induced recession will likely lead to higher credit losses in the foreseeable future. On top of that, the Fed made banks stop their buybacks while freezing dividends, which has prevented banks from buying up their own shares while they were very cheap. There thus were considerable headwinds for the operations of banks across the country, but even more importantly, sentiment was weak regarding banks and other financial corporations. This has led to steep share price losses during the spring sell-off:

Shares were down 40%, 50%, or even more in some cases, although it became clear that that was an overreaction by the market. Looking at book value and profits for these banking giants, the hit by the current crisis hasn't been too drastic:

Analysts are forecasting that all of these banks will easily be profitable in 2021 (and in 2020, too). Profit estimates for 2021 have moved down by 10%-30% from where estimates for fiscal 2021 stood at the beginning of 2020. This is, of course, not great, but also not a disaster. EPS estimates for 2021 will also likely be revised upwards over the coming weeks, once analysts are factoring in buybacks in their models. We can also look at book value, which is oftentimes used to value banks and other financials, and we see that book value has actually increased during 2020 -- despite the pandemic and the recession. Shares dropping by 40% or 50% while the firm's book value actually continues to rise doesn't make a lot of sense, thus the market clearly overreacted during the spring sell-off. Shares have gone up considerably since the nadir, but it looks like many bank stocks are still inexpensive right now.

Fed Moves To A More Accommodating Stance

At the beginning of the crisis, the Fed told banks to cease buying back their shares, while dividends were also frozen. Wells Fargo (WFC) was forced to cut its dividend during 2020, due to weak profitability. Baring banks from buying back stocks was supposed to strengthen their balance sheets, as more excess capital would be kept and not paid out, strengthening capital ratios across the industry. This has worked, as all major and most minor banks are well-capitalized. On the other hand, however, the Fed's mandated buyback pause barred these banks from buying back their own shares at a highly opportunistic time. During the midst of the crisis, companies such as Citigroup (C) were trading at less than 0.5 times tangible book value. Buying back shares at that valuation would have created great amounts of shareholder value, thus it is unfortunate that the Fed was quite conservative regarding their stance on buybacks at that time.

Still, valuations for most stocks in the space are not especially high, and the Fed has now moved to a less conservative stance regarding shareholder returns. Last week, the Fed announced that it would allow banks and other financial corporations to return cash to their owners via buybacks and/or increased dividends starting in 2021. There are still some restrictions in play for the first quarter, as banks are not allowed to pay out more than the profits they generate for now. Still, this is a very positive news item, as this will finally allow banks to ramp up their shareholder returns, which are an important driver for their total returns. Let's take a look at a couple of individual stocks that could benefit from this measure.

JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan (JPM) is the largest bank in the US by market capitalization, and it has operated quite successfully during this crisis. The bank reported surprisingly strong results for the third quarter, with a strong investment banking division playing a major role in keeping the bank's profitability high. JPMorgan has already announced a new $30 billion buyback program shortly after the Fed's decision to lift its buyback ban was announced. This equates to close to 10% of the bank's market capitalization, thus buybacks could be very meaningful next year, which will naturally boost earnings per share, all else equal.

JPMorgan is forecasted to generate $10.60 in EPS in 2022, which means that shares are trading at ~11 times 2022's net profits right now. This compares favorably to the long-term median earnings multiple -- especially when we consider that broad markets have rallied and trade at one of the highest valuations on record. On top of that, JPMorgan offers a solid 3% dividend yield. Shares are not extremely cheap, but with upside potential for the 2022 EPS estimate (once buybacks during 2021 are factored in), shares could still be a solid investment.

Bank of America

Bank of America (BAC) is one of the largest banks in the country, and one of Buffett's favorites, as Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) has done a lot of buying in the recent past.

At the time of writing, Bank of America has not announced a new buyback program yet, unlike JPMorgan. It is very likely that the bank will do so in the foreseeable future, however, as buying back shares now would be quite value-creating:

Shares are trading at book value, which is cheap compared to how shares were valued in the past. On top of that, Bank of America is trading at ~10.5 times 2022's net profit estimates, whereas the long-term valuation norm was 12+ times net profits. There thus is upside potential for Bank of America's shares, especially once potential increases to EPS estimates (due to sooner-than-expected buyback resumption) are factored in. Investors get an above-average yield of 2.5% on top of that.

Citigroup

Citigroup (C) was hit very hard during the financial crisis, which is why it seems like many investors are still wary of the stock. In recent years, however, Citigroup has performed well operationally, and that holds true for the current crisis.

Citigroup has announced that they will resume buybacks as soon as possible, which makes a lot of sense, as shares are still trading at a highly favorable valuation:

Shares trade significantly below tangible book value, whereas shares mostly were valued at 1-1.1 times tangible book value before the current crisis. On top of that, shares are trading at just 7.3 times 2022's forecasted net profits, which, again, is very inexpensive. Buying back shares at these valuations will not only be highly accretive for EPS but will also boost Citigroup's tangible book value on a per-share basis. Investors also get an attractive 3.5% yield at current prices. Among major banks, this is one of my favorites still, mostly due to valuation.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley

These two corporations are less focused on traditional banking and have a higher exposure to capital markets and investment banking. This has allowed them to generate highly attractive profits during this year, when markets were very volatile, and when many IPOs occurred.

Shares are trading for ~11 times this year's net profits for both companies. Based on estimates for 2022, Goldman Sachs looks even cheaper, being valued at ~8 times that year's forecasted net profits. Goldman Sachs (GS) already stated that they plan to resume buybacks in Q1, while Morgan Stanley (MS) announced a new $10 billion buyback program (about ~10% of the market capitalization). Investors can thus expect that both companies will aggressively shrink their share count next year, which will be beneficial for EPS, and which is why I think that EPS estimates for both companies have upside potential from the current level.

As we see in the above chart, both companies have a track record of shrinking the share count successfully. More of the same will result in considerable tailwinds for earnings per share in the future.

Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo (WFC) is somewhat of a special situation stock, as the company had some problems even prior to the current crisis, due to its accounting scandal and asset cap. On the other hand, however, Wells Fargo's valuation is still quite low, thus there is considerable upside potential if management can execute on cost savings and cleaning up past mistakes.

Wells Fargo trades below tangible book value, and at less than 9 times 2022's expected net profits. That estimate could be too low, I believe, as Wells Fargo earned close to $5 per share a couple of years ago. Two years from now, Wells Fargo may already be closer to that level than analysts are currently modeling. But even if Wells Fargo earns $3.30 in 2022, shares still have upside potential from the current level, as a <9 times earnings multiple is really inexpensive. Wells Fargo may restart buybacks in Q1, although its low profitability during 2020 will prevent the company from buying back very aggressively. Still, even moderate amounts of buybacks at current valuations will be value-creating. Shares are up 20% since we last covered the stock in October, but shares have more upside potential still, I think.

Other Notable Mentions

Apart from these very large players above, many more banks and financial corporations will benefit from the Fed's more accomodating policy regarding buybacks. That's why the SPDR Select Sector Fund (XLF) rose 4% in after-hours trading, the S&P Bank ETF (KBE) rose 3%, and the S&P Regional Banks ETF (KRE) rose by a couple of percentage points as well. U.S. Bancorp (USB), which trades at 11 times 2022's expected net profits and which offers a yield of 3.7%, has jumped in after-hours trading as well. Bank of New York Mellon, another bank we like since March, has also announced a restart of its buybacks in Q1. The stock is trading for just ~9 times 2022's net profits right now.

Several non-bank financial corporations will benefit from the buyback news, this includes credit card companies American Express (AXP), Capital One Financial (COF), Discover Financial (DFS), and Synchrony Financial (SYF). None of these stocks look expensive, as they are all trading for 10 times 2022's net profits or less. Ramped up buybacks by these well-capitalized credit card players could lead to EPS beats versus current estimates, which would make them even less expensive than they appear on paper right now.

Takeaway

Bank stocks were hit hard during this crisis, but their operations held up surprisingly well. Large banks didn't see their profits drop to zero, and their book value continued to rise. Buying up shares during the midst of the panic has been a great move, and with now-relaxed buyback regulations, there is further upside potential. Many stocks still look inexpensive, despite solid gains over the last couple of months. This is true for the large banks, as well as for many regional and small banks, and some non-bank financial corporations, such as credit card companies or insurers.

One Last Word

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC, C, BAC, ALLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.