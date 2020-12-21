These 2 Fast-Growing Buffett Blue-Chip Bargains Are 11% Of My Retirement Portfolio

AMZN is about 28% undervalued, offering 19% to 30% CAGR 5-year return potential, and is as perfect a growth investment as exists right now. If I had to own just one company for the next 20 years, it would be Amazon.

Amazon is a 12/12 Ultra SWAN hyper-growth that analysts expect to grow 41.5% CAGR over time, driven by massive margin expansion and over $100 billion in annual growth investments by 2025.

ABBV yields a safe 5%, is expected to grow 10.7% CAGR over time, and is 33% undervalued. Its consensus 5-year total return potential range is 14% to 21%.

Today ABBV and AMZN are two Buffett blue-chip bargains that are two of my highest conviction recommendations, and make up 11% of my life savings.

Berkshire bought almost $11 billion worth of stocks in Q3, including $6 billion in big pharma blue-chips BMY, ABBV, and MRK.

The companies that legendary investors like Warren Buffett are buying can be a good source of potential long-term investing ideas.

I don't endorse mirroring anyone's portfolio exactly since we all have specific goals, needs, and risk profiles. However, sourcing potentially attractive investment ideas to consider from some of the best investors in history can be a reasonable and prudent strategy.

Warren Buffett's 20% annual returns for over half a century is the greatest long-term investing record of all time. Buffett's love of quality companies, with strong competitive advantages, purchased at reasonable to attractive valuations, is a strategy that has not only made him the $85 billion but is likely to help you and I achieve our rich retirement dreams.

That's because, while over 90% of short-term stock returns are a function of luck (according to JPMorgan, Bank of America, Princeton, and RIA), over the long-term 90% to 91% of returns are driven purely by fundamentals.

Specifically the three fundamentals of starting yield + long-term growth + changes in valuation.

Combine these three fundamentals with sound risk management and a healthy dose of several proven long-term alpha facts, and achieving success becomes 91% likely over time.

That's as close to a guarantee as you will ever find on Wall Street.

So let's take a look at two fast-growing, Buffett blue-chip bargains. These are companies that I've been recommending to Dividend Kings members many times in recent months and are two of my largest personal Phoenix portfolio holdings.

I have about 11% of my life savings invested in these two Buffett blue-chip bargains

AbbVie (ABBV): A 5% Yielding Super SWAN Quality Dividend Aristocrat That's Deeply Undervalued

Berkshire (BRK.B) has been aggressively buying big Pharma in the most recent quarter, to the tune of $5.6 billion.

In last week's video article I recommended Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY), as an anti-bubble blue-chip with 230% upside potential.

Merck (MRK) is another high-conviction DK Phoenix watchlist recommendation, that I also own.

Why does Buffett appear so enamored with AbbVie? Because it's a wonderful company available at a wonderful price.

AbbVie Dividend Safety: 74% = 4/5 Above-Average

The Dividend Kings Safety Model Is based on 58 safety metrics (up from 55 in the last ABBV video). Each one was selected due to empirical data showing strong correlations with bond defaults, bankruptcies, corporate fraud, and of course, dividend cuts over time.

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (58 Safety Metric Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In This Recession 1 (unsafe) 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2 (below average) 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 15% 3 (average) 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 (above-average) 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% ABBV 74% 1.0% 2.6%

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

Dividend Kings Safety Model

1 2019 FCF Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector 2 2020 FCF Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 3 2021 FCF Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 4 2022 FCF Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 5 2023 FCF Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 6 2019 EPS Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector 7 2020 EPS Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 8 2021 EPS Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 9 2022 EPS Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 10 2023 EPS Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 11 Debt/EBITDA vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 12 Historical Debt/EBITDA vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 13 Net Debt/EBITDA vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 14 Interest coverage ratio vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 15 Historical Interest coverage ratio vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 16 Debt/Capital vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 17 Current Ratio (Total Current Assets/Total Current Liabilities) 18 Historical Current Ratio 19 Quick Ratio (Liquid Assets/current liabilities (to be paid within 12 months) 20 Historical Quick Ratio 21 S&P credit rating 22 S&P rating outlook 23 Fitch credit rating 24 Fitch rating outlook 25 Moody's credit rating 26 Moody's rating outlook 27 AMBest rating (insurance companies) 28 AMBest rating outlook (insurance companies) 29 DBRS rating (Canadian rating agency) 30 DBRS rating outlook (Canadian rating agency) 31 MSCI ESG Score 32 MSCI ESG Trend 33 Morningstar/Sustainalytics ESG Risk Score 34 30-year bankruptcy risk 35 Implied credit rating (if not rated, based on average borrowing costs, debt metrics & advanced accounting metrics) 36 Average Interest Cost (cost of capital and verifies the credit rating if not rated) 37 Dividend Growth Streak (vs Ben Graham 20 growth streak standard of excellence) 38 Uninterrupted Dividend Streak (vs Ben Graham 20 year standard of quality) 39 Dividend Growth Streak since 2008, annual dividend growth including through Great Recession 40 Uninterrupted Dividend Streak since 2008, no dividend cut in Great Recession 41 Dividend Maintained/Grew During Pandemic (So Far) 42 Dividend Champion status (25+ year dividend growth streak) 43 Dividend King status (50+ year dividend growth streak) 44 Analysts' Consensus Expects Steady/Rising Dividends 45 FactSet LT growth consensus 46 FAST Graphs LT growth consensus 47 FAST Graphs Medium-Term Growth Consensus 48 Ycharts LT growth consensus 49 Reuters' 5-Year growth consensus 50 Piotroski F-score (advanced accounting metric measuring short-term bankruptcy risk) 51 Historical F-score vs 4+ safety guideline 52 Altman Z-score (advanced accounting metric measuring long-term bankruptcy risk) 53 Historical Z-score vs 1.81+ safety guideline 54 Beneish M-score (advanced accounting metric measuring accounting fraud risk) 55 Historical Beneish M-score vs -2.22 or less safety guideline 56 Speculative: Yes or no 57 Dividend Cut Risk In This Recession (based on blue-chip economist consensus) 58 Dividend Cut Risk in Normal Recession (based on historical S&P dividend cuts during non-crisis downturns)

50 out of 58 metrics apply to ABBV

How do we know our approach works? Because it’s been proven effective during the two worst recessions of the last 75 years.

Our safety ratings are based on historical dividend cuts during every recession since 1945

recessionary dividend cut risk is scaled based on the blue-chip economist consensus estimates of how bad any given recession will be relative to the average since 1945 (1.4% peak GDP decline)

Our safety model predicted about three out of 165 Phoenix list blue-chips would cut their dividends during the Great Recession

Four of them actually cut their dividends

In the pandemic, our safety model predicted three Phoenix list blue-chips would cut their dividends

Just one of them has

During the Great Recession, the S&P 500 cut its dividend by 25%

Our Phoenix watchlist saw flat dividends that year, beating the market by 25%

In 2020, the S&P 500's dividends are down 1%

In 2020 the Phoenix watchlists dividend are up almost 8%

In the worst recessions in 75 years 6 expected Phoenix dividend cuts vs. 5 actual dividend cuts

During the Great Recession & Pandemic Phoenix watchlist average dividend growth 4% vs S&P 500 average dividend growth: -13%

the ultimate baptism by fire vindicating our safety and quality model, which is why I'm entrusting 100% of my life savings to our proven safety and quality models

AbbVie would have a 5/5 safe dividend if not for the elevated debt generated by buying Allergan, its largest M&A deal ever. But analysts, management, and rating agencies are confident ABBV will be able to de-leverage rapidly. That's courtesy of free cash flow margins in the top 5% of US companies.

ABBV FCF Margin Consensus

Year Sales Consensus FCF Consensus FCF Margin 2020 $46,523 $17,753 38.2% 2021 $53,801 $22,004 40.9% 2022 $56,890 $24,340 42.8%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Management's long-term plan is to pay out 50% of FCF as safe and steadily growing dividends.

We remain confident that the newly combined business will generate significant earnings and cash flow to support continued investment in our innovative R&D platform, as well as a strong and growing dividend, while also allowing us to rapidly pay down debt... We generated $12.7 billion of operating cash flow in the first nine months of the year, and our cash and investments balance at the end of September was $8 billion. Underscoring our confidence in AbbVie’s long-term outlook, today we announced a 10.2% increase in our quarterly cash dividend, beginning with the dividend payable in February 2021. We also remain on track to pay down $15 billion to $18 billion of combined company debt by the end of 2021 and expect to achieve a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.5 times by the end of next year, with further deleveraging through 2023." - Rick Gonzalez, CEO, Q3 conference call (emphasis added)

ABBV FCF Payout Ratio Consensus

Year Total Dividend Cost FCF Consensus FCF Payout Ratio Retained FCF Retained FCF As % Of Total Debt 2020 $9,534 $17,753 53.7% $8,219 10.1% 2021 $10,509 $22,004 47.8% $11,495 15.8% 2022 $11,222 $24,340 46.1% $13,118 21.8% Total $31,266 $64,097 48.8% $32,831 47.8%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

ABBV Consensus Balance Sheet

Year Debt/EBITDA (vs 3.0 or less safe) Net Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage (vs 8+ safe) 2020 3.50 3.20 10.44 2021 2.54 2.20 11.37 2022 1.95 1.63 14.20

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

AbbVie's consensus leverage ratio is 2.2 by the end of next year, showing analyst confidence that management will continue underpromising and overdelivering.

In 28 quarters ABBV has beaten and raised its own guidance, which is so accurate that outside of a reasonable 20% margin of error on 2-year earnings forecasts, ABBV has never missed growth forecasts since its 2013 spin-off.

ABBV was an A-rated company before the Allergan purchase and management's plans to deleverage through 2023 mean it could be again within the next few years.

AbbVie Long-Term Dependability: 85% = 4/4 Exceptional

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points S&P 500/Industry Average 57% Average Dependability 2 Non-Dependable Companies 31% or below Poor Dependability 1 Relatively Dependable Companies 32% to 69% Below to Above-Average Dependability 2 Very Dependable Companies 70% to 80% Very Dependable 3 Exceptionally Dependable Companies 81% or higher Exceptional Dependability 4 ABBV 85% Exceptional Dependability 4

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

Our 4 point long-term dependability rating takes into account:

dividend/balance sheet safety

management quality (capital allocation over time)

business model (moat and stability)

dividend track record (for dividend-paying companies)

long-term analyst consensus growth forecasts (from FAST Graphs, Ycharts, Reuters', and FactSet Research Terminal)

ESG scores and trends from MSCI & Morningstar/Sustainalytics when available

whether or not a company is speculative for either short-term or permanent reasons

whether or not a company's 10 and 15-year rolling returns and overall long-term returns have historically beaten the S&P 500 (the Ben Graham test of quality)

ABBV scores 85% exceptional dependability due to

a safe dividend

exceptional quality management team/corporate culture

wide & stable moat

effective 48-year dividend growth streak (becomes a dividend king in 2022)

5.4% to 11.0% CAGR long-term growth consensus from FactSet, FAST Graphs, Ycharts, and Reuters/Refinitiv

ESG rating from MSCI: A above-average (ESG is considered a critical component of a company's overall risk profile by S&P, Fitch, Moody's, AMbest, DBRS, BlackRock, Morningstar, and MSCI)

ESG risk score from Morningstar/Sustainalytics: 29.1 (medium risk) - top 14% of pharma, top 53% of 12,804 rated companies

non-speculative company (no increased cash flow disruption risk beyond normal industry cyclicality)

annualized total return since 2013: 19.7% CAGR vs 14.7% CAGR S&P 500

(Source: Powershares, S&P) ABBV and ABT just hiked their dividend achieving a 48-year effective streak, adjusted for spin-offs

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

The median long-term growth consensus from the 23 analysts that cover ABBV and collectively know it better than anyone except management, if for 10.7% CAGR growth.

vs 6.4% CAGR for the S&P 500 and 7.5% CAGR for the dividend aristocrats

AbbVie Overall Quality: 79% = 11/12 Quality Super SWAN Aristocrat

ABBV Final Score Rating Safety 74% 4 Business Model 80% 3 Dependability 85% 4 Total 79% 11 (Super SWAN)

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

After considering dividend safety, and long-term dependability there is one final piece of the quality puzzle, the business model itself.

3 point business model score based on the stability of profitability vs peers over time (moatiness)

profitability is based on net margin, operating margin returns on assets, equity, and capital

average profitability in the top 25% of peers = wide moat

ABBV's profitability is relatively stable when adjusting for the natural cyclicality created by M&A and patent cliffs.

(Source: Gurufocus)

AbbVie's Comparative Profitability Over The Past 12 Months

Metric Industry Percentile Pharma Companies More Profitable Than ABBV (Out Of 989) Operating Margin 93.02 69 Net Margin 85.70 141 Return On Equity 99.90 1 Return On Assets 74.46 253 Return On Capital 99.13 9 Average 90.44 95

(Source: Gurufocus)

Out of almost 1,000 global pharma peers, ABBV is more profitable than all but 95, and its returns on capital are the 10th highest in the world in its industry.

(Source: Gurufocus)

Returns on capital, Joel Greenblatt's gold standard proxy for quality and moatiness.

ROC = annual pre-tax profit/operating capital (all the money it takes to run the business)

8% ROC is considered the rule of thumb for average quality companies (because the weighted cost of capital for the S&P 500 is about 8% over time)

80% ROC is the average for 9/11 quality blue-chips

127% ROC is the average for 11/11 quality Super SWANs

ABBV's TTM ROC is 277% in the top 0.87% of its industry

Q3 ROC 253%

ABBV's 7-year median ROC is 180% = about 20X that of its peers outside of recessions

ROC growing 17% CAGR over the last five years

According to one of the greatest investors of all time ABBV is not only the 10th highest quality pharma on earth, but one of the highest quality companies in the world, period.

3/3 stable wide moat rating

For our quality score we use Gurufocus's 10 point profitability ranking, which is based on historical profitability vs peers.

(Source: Gurufocus)

All told, our quality score includes nearly 100 fundamental metrics pertaining to dividend safety, long-term dependability, and total returns.

Every metric was selected based on

decades of empirical data

studies from leading research universities (such as Princeton)

the fundamentals considered most important by the greatest investors in history

seven rating agencies (combining quantitative and qualitative analysis just as Ben Graham recommended)

what blue-chip economists and analyst firms consider most closely correlated to a company's long-term success

ABBV is the 99th Highest Quality Company On the DK Master List (479 Companies)

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

ABBV's 79% quality score ranks it the 99th highest on the Master List, similar in quality to 11/12 Super SWANs such as

AbbVie Consensus Growth Estimates

Metric 2020 Growth Consensus 2021 Growth Consensus 2022 Growth Consensus 2023 Growth Consensus (Humira Patent Cliff) Dividend 10% (official) 10% (Official) 5% 3% EPS 17% 16% 12% -9% Owner Earnings 60% 8% -11% NA Operating Cash Flow 0% 28% 18% -8% Free Cash Flow -24% 75% 18% NA EBITDA 18% 24% 9% -13% EBIT 32% 23% 9% -10%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

ABBV has a major patent cliff coming up in 2023 when nine Humira biosimilars hit the US market. That's why its growth is expected to be negative that year.

However, analysts still expect ABBV to grow at double-digits over time, one of the fastest growth rates in big Pharma. That's courtesy of future M&A and a very strong drug pipeline, as well as ramping up existing blockbusters.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

FactSet consensus is for Humira to still be generating $7.1 billion in sales in 2025

Skyrizi + Rinvoq, immunology drugs superior to Humira, are expected to generate $10.3 billion in 2025 sales = in line with management guidance

oncology drug sales are expected to almost double by 2025

22% consensus revenue growth from 2020 to 2025 despite the Humira patent cliff

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

ABBV's net debt is expected to fall from $75.5 billion this year to just $22.5 billion in 2025.

net debt/EBITDA of 0.9

the lowest in the company's history

a potential AAA-rated balance sheet per rating agency guidelines

AbbVie Historical Market-Determined Fair Value

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiple (all years) 2020 2021 2022 2023 5-Year Average Yield 4.16% $113 $125 $131 $135 7-Year Median Yield 3.36% $140 $155 $163 $167 7-Year Average Yield 3.96% $119 $131 $138 $141 Earnings 13.8 $145 $168 $189 $173 Owner Earnings (Buffett smoothed out FCF) 13.3 $187 $202 $180 NA Operating Cash Flow 12.8 $116 $148 $175 $160 Free Cash Flow 13.7 $89 $155 $182 NA EBITDA 10.5 $133 $164 $179 $156 EBIT (operating profit) 11.9 $146 $180 $196 $177 Average $127 $156 $167 $157 Current Price $104.45 Discount To Fair Value 18% 33% 38% 33% Upside To Fair Value 22% 49% 60% 50% Annualized Return Potential (NOT including dividends) 17594% 47% 26% 14%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Even factoring in the 2023 Humira patent cliff ABBV is about 33% undervalued for 2023's consensus estimates.

a return to fair value by the end of 2023 would generate 19% CAGR total returns including dividends

AbbVie 2022 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If ABBV grows as analysts expect (it often grows faster), and returns to fair value by 2022, investors would see 37% CAGR total returns.

vs -3.2% CAGR for the S&P 500

AbbVie 2025 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If ABBV grows as analysts expect through 2025 and returns to historical fair value, then it would generate 18% CAGR total returns.

vs 3.3% CAGR for the S&P 500

AbbVie Investment Decision Score

I never recommend a company, much less put my own money at risk, without first knowing exactly how prudent a potential investment it is relative to the S&P 500, most people's default alternative.

The investment decision score is based on valuation and the three core principles of all successful long-term investors.

Ticker Quality Score Dividend Safety Score Investment Grade Today's 5Yr RAER ABBV 11 4 A 12.21% Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 Very Strong Buy ABBV's 32.91% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 6 Above Average ABBV's credit rating of BBB+ implies a 5% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 6-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional ABBV's 33.14% vs. the S&P's 9.56% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional ABBV's 12.21% vs. the S&P's 2.45% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 30 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 97% Excellent 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A

(Source: Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool)

ABBV is one of the most reasonable and prudent high-yield blue-chip investments you can make in this overvalued stock market.

it currently yields 3.1X the S&P 500

it has the potential to generate 3.5X the market's 5-year dividend returns

it has the potential to generate 5X the market's risk-adjusted expected returns

It's a potentially excellent long-term investment assuming you're

comfortable with the risk profile

own it within a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio

AbbVie Risk Profile Summary

Similar to other drug companies, AbbVie faces the risks of new drug failures, reimbursement challenges for new drugs, and drug pricing cuts by large payer groups that are growing increasingly price-sensitive. Further, AbbVie's high concentration of Humira sales makes the company significantly exposed to any new competitive threats to Humira, both from biosimilars and new branded drug competition. Also, AbbVie has taken on significant debt to purchase Allergan, but we expect robust cash flows will help manage the heavy debt load. Overall, we view the firm at a medium uncertainty level." - Morningstar

But while I'm a huge fan of AbbVie, which is why I've bought it 20 times in the last few months, there is one Buffett blue-chip bargain I love even more.

Amazon (AMZN) The Best Hyper-Growth Ultra SWAN You Can Buy Right Now

Amazon is about 7% of my life savings. How can a dividend investor own a non-paying pure growth stock?

15% of my three portfolios are invested in pure growth stocks

the overall yield is 3.2%

the yield on cost 4.2%

long-term growth forecast from Morningstar 12.2% CAGR vs 6.4% CAGR S&P 500 and 7.5% CAGR dividend aristocrats

(Source: Whalewisdom)

Berkshire owns $1.7 billion worth of Amazon, making the position similar in size to its ABBV, BMY, and MRK allocations.

Why does Berkshire own Amazon? Because it's the ultimate wonderful company currently trading at a wonderful price.

If I had to own just one company for the next 20 years it would be Amazon

Amazon Balance Sheet Safety: 95% = 5/5 Very Safe

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (58 Safety Metric Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In This Recession 1 (unsafe) 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2 (below average) 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 15% 3 (average) 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 (above-average) 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% AMZN 95% NA NA

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

33 out of 58 metrics apply to AMZN

(Source: Gurufocus)

Amazon's balance sheet is a fortress.

$33.1 billion in total debt

$68.7 billion in cash

$76.0 billion in liquidity

2020 FCF consensus: $25.2 billion

average borrowing costs 2.2% vs 18.3% returns on invested capital

S&P AA- stable credit rating = 0.55% 30-year bankruptcy risk

Fitch A+ positive outlook credit rating = 0.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk

Moody's A2 (A equivalent) credit rating, positive outlook = 0.66% 30-year bankruptcy risk

Amazon doesn't pay a dividend today, and analysts don't expect it will pay one until it's run out of worlds to conquer. However, analysts do expect the five biggest tech giants (MSFT, AAPL, AMZN, GOOG, and FB) to potentially pay dividends at some point.

Amazon has the potential to be a $1 million stock in 50 years (12% CAGR returns are all that's required)

1% dividend yield = $10,000 annual dividends

a handful of shares bought today might potentially fund a comfortable or even lavish retirement decades from now

Amazon Long-Term Dependability: 85% = 4/4 Exceptional

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points S&P 500/Industry Average 57% Average Dependability 2 Non-Dependable Companies 31% or below Poor Dependability 1 Relatively Dependable Companies 32% to 69% Below to Above-Average Dependability 2 Very Dependable Companies 70% to 80% Very Dependable 3 Exceptionally Dependable Companies 81% or higher Exceptional Dependability 4 AMZN 85% Exceptional Dependability 4

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

AMZN scores 85% exceptional dependability due to

very safe balance sheet

exceptional quality management team/corporate culture

wide & stable moat

34.6% to 41.5% CAGR long-term growth consensus from FactSet, FAST Graphs, Ycharts, and Reuters/Refinitiv

ESG rating from MSCI: BBB average (ESG is considered a critical component of a company's overall risk profile by S&P, Fitch, Moody's, AMbest, DBRS, BlackRock, Morningstar, Reuters'/Refinitiv and MSCI)

ESG risk score from Morningstar/Sustainalytics: 27.4 (medium risk), top 47% of 12,806 rated companies

non-speculative company (no increased cash flow disruption risk beyond normal industry cyclicality)

average 10-year rolling return since 1998: 26.4% CAGR vs 6.4% CAGR S&P 500

average 15-year rolling return since 1998: 25.5% CAGR vs 6.8% CAGR S&P 500

annualized total return since 1998: 32.5% CAGR vs 7.8% CAGR S&P 500

Amazon is one of the best-performing companies of the last 22 years. That's courtesy of exceptional management courtesy of Jeff Bezos, one of the most innovative and best capital allocators in history.

Chairman and CEO Jeff Bezos founded Amazon.com in 1994. We view Amazon's management team as Exemplary in terms of corporate stewardship. Bezos owns about 15% of the shares (and voting rights for 20%), takes no equity compensation or bonus pay, and collects a paltry salary. Although the board is small, it is elected every year, receives no cash compensation, avoids insider relationships, and hasn't implemented antitakeover provisions. The company also provides a fair amount of supplementary financial data in its financial reports. Our only complaint is that specific disclosures have not increased as the company has expanded into new areas, including digital downloads, device sales, and user/Prime membership data (though to its credit, management broke out AWS as a separate business unit in the first quarter of 2015 and disclosed that the company surpassed 150 million Prime memberships globally at the end of 2019). Amazon has made investments to sustain its moat worthy businesses, including its global fulfillment infrastructure, a vast portfolio of audio and video content, and Amazon Web Services capacity. However, charges tied to the Fire Phone in 2014 and operating losses in certain international markets underscore the importance of Amazon being selective with its capital-allocation decisions. We believe the lack of consumer interest in the Fire Phone was a wake-up call for management's capital decisions, as the company runs the risk of losing key personnel without stronger returns on invested capital, owing to the equity component of many employees' compensation structure. However, we're comfortable with this risk, based on recent capital discipline and investments that have been more directly aligned with the core commerce marketplace and AWS platforms." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

What kind of growth do the 49 analysts who cover Amazon and collectively know it better than anyone but Bezos expect?

Revenues Are Expected To Almost Triple From 2019 Through 2025

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Here are the consensus growth estimates for AMZN's top line from 2019 to 2025.

118% growth in online store sales

6% growth in physical store sales (excluding Whole Foods)

257% growth in 3rd party online sales

270% growth in subscription services (Amazon Prime)

221% growth in AWS (which has 35% operating margins)

-4% growth at Whole Foods

275% growth in "other" (primarily digital advertising which has 75% operating margins)

If Amazon grows as analysts expect, then by 2023 it will become the world's largest company by revenue

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

From 2019 through 2025 North American sales are expected to increase 244%

International sales growth of 136%

operating profit (EBIT) growth of 690%

operating margin rising from 5.3% to 12.8%

EBITDA consensus growth 390%

EBITDA margin rising from 14.4% to 21.3%

By 2025 Amazon is expected to generate gross merchandise volume (total system sales of $925 billion.

2025 Net Income consensus: $80.7 billion (700% earnings growth by 2025)

10.5% net profit margin

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

By 2025 Amazon's cash pile is expected to be $457 billion

it's expected to have $374 billion in net cash

the largest net cash position in global corporate history

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

from 2019 through 2025 free cash flow is expected to grow 400%

FCF margin rising from 9.2% to 16.7%

2025 FCF consensus $128.5 billion

the highest single-year FCF generation in human history

Is it any wonder that analysts EVENTUALLY expect Amazon to start buying back stock and one day even pay a dividend?

2025 R&D consensus: $77.2 billion

No company in the world is investing more in growth than Amazon right now.

analysts expect R&D spending to increase 103% by 2025

if growth capex grows proportionally then capex in 2025 would be $61 billion

total potential growth spending in 2025: $138 billion

AMZN's returns on invested capital are steadily rising

meaning analysts hyper-growth consensus forecasts are reasonable

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

In the entire 479 company DK Master List, there is no company with a faster long-term growth consensus, much less a 12/12 Ultra SWAN quality company.

Amazon Overall Quality: 89% = 12/12 Ultra SWAN

AMZN Final Score Rating Safety 95% 5 Business Model 80% 3 Dependability 85% 4 Total 89% 12 (Ultra SWAN)

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

Despite massive growth investments, AMZN's profitability has been steady over the past decade.

If there's any company on earth that invests more in growth I don't know what it is.

in the last 12 months, Amazon has hired over 400,000 employees (more than doubling its workforce)

and invested $71 billion into growth capex and R&D

(Source: Gurufocus)

Morningstar considers AMZN a "wide moat and stable trend" company and its historical profitability relative to its peers backs that up.

Amazon's Average Profitability Is In The Top 20% Of Its Peers Despite Massive Growth Spending

Metric Industry Percentile Major Cyclical Retailers More Profitable Than AMZN (out of 1,041) Operating Margin 68.92 324 Net Margin 77.29 236 Return On Equity 91.99 83 Return On Assets 85.54 151 Return On Capital 75.50 255 Average 79.85 210

(Source: Gurufocus)

out of 1,040 competitors, just 210 are more profitable than Amazon

analysts expect AMZN's profitability to steadily improve over time

AWS and digital marketing are the fastest-growing parts of the business

with the highest operating margins (about 35% and 75% according to Piper Jaffray)

(Source: Gurufocus)

Returns on capital, Joel Greenblatt's gold standard proxy for quality and moatiness.

ROC = annual pre-tax profit/operating capital (all the money it takes to run the business)

8% ROC is considered the rule of thumb for average quality companies (because the weighted cost of capital for the S&P 500 is about 8% over time)

85% ROC is the average for Super SWANs and Ultra SWANs

113% is the average of the Phoenix watchlist

AMZN's TTM ROC is 20% in the top 24% of its industry (just 255 cyclical retailers have better ROC out of 1,041)

Q3 ROC 23%

AMZN's 13-year median ROC is 15% = about 2X that of its peers adjusted for industry downturns

ROC growing 70% CAGR over the last five years

analysts expect it to keep rising rapidly over time

According to Joel Greenblatt AMZN is one of the highest quality retailers on earth, and I wouldn't be surprised if its long-term ROC exceeds its record 83%.

AMZN's earns a 3/3 wide moat, stable rating

As far as the business model score goes, we use Gurufocus's profitability rank.

(Source: Gurufocus)

Analysts expect AMZN's profitability will likely improve significantly in the coming years

it AMZN's profitability achieves the levels analysts expect, it will likely earn an 8/10 profitability score

Amazon Is the 47th Highest Quality Master List Company (Out of 479)

(Source: DK Safety & Quality Tool) updated at the end of each day, sorted by overall quality score

AMZN 89% quality score means its similar in quality to such 12/12 Ultra SWANs as

dividend king Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

dividend aristocrat Clorox (CLX)

dividend aristocrat Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

dividend aristocrat McCormick (MKC)

dividend aristocrat Abbott Labs (ABT)

dividend aristocrat Walmart (WMT)

Amazon Consensus Growth Estimates

Metric 2020 Growth Consensus 2021 Growth Consensus 2022 Growth Consensus EPS 50% 29% 40% Owner Earnings 145% -13% NA Operating Cash Flow 40% 26% 20% Free Cash Flow -1% 96% 25% EBITDA 75% 25% 27% EBIT 37% 41% 40%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

In 2021 Amazon's free cash flow is expected to almost double, and then continue growing quickly through at least 2025.

How accurate are analysts at forecasting Amazon's growth?

Amazon Analyst Scorecard

margins of error over the last decade are 25% to the downside, 30% to the upside (with a significant number of consensus estimates)

What does this mean for one of the largest market cap companies on earth? That it's still likely highly undervalued.

Amazon Historical Market-Determined Fair Value

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiple (18-years) 2020 2021 2022 Earnings 137.0 $4,730 $6,121 $8,585 Owner Earnings (Buffett Smoothed Out FCF) 28.0 $5,204 $4,511 NA Operating Cash Flow 25.1 $2,681 $3,377 $4,046 Free Cash Flow 47.1 $1,999 $3,918 $4,886 EBITDA 37.6 $3,992 $4,976 $6,295 EBIT (operating profit) 85.2 $3,409 $4,822 $6,764 Average $3,296 $4,462 $5,714 Current Price $3,201.65 Discount To Fair Value 3% 28% 44% Upside To Fair Value 3% 39% 78% Consensus Annualized Return Potential 116% 38% 33%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Amazon is about 28% undervalued for 2021 consensus estimates.

It's 3% undervalued for 2020 estimates, which at the very least makes it a classic Buffett "wonderful company at a fair price".

Amazon Investment Decision Score

Ticker Quality Score Dividend Safety Score Investment Grade Today's 5Yr RAER AMZN 12 NA (Balance Sheet Safety 5/5) A+ 19.13% Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 Very Strong Buy AMZN's 28.24% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 7 Excellent AMZN's credit rating of AA- implies a 0.55% chance of bankruptcy risk, and earns it a 7-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital NA NA (not a dividend stock) AMZN's .00% vs. the S&P's 9.56% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a NA-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional AMZN's 19.13% vs. the S&P's 2.45% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 21 Max score of 21 S&P's Score Investment Score 100% Exceptional 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A+

(Source: Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool)

Amazon is one of the most reasonable and prudent Hyper-Growth Ultra SWAN investments you can make today.

far superior quality to the average S&P 500 company

the fastest consensus growth rate on the Master List (by far)

8.2X the S&P 500's 5-year risk-adjusted expected return

That's assuming you're

comfortable with the risk profile

own it within a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio

Amazon Risk Profile Summary

Despite its leading position in North American and European e-commerce, Amazon faces several potential risks. Impairment to Amazon's low-price positioning, whether real or perceived, could have an adverse impact on fundamentals. Amazon must maintain its value proposition and logistics efficiency to drive marketplace traffic while competing with other merchants for market share. This includes managing Amazon Prime fees, but we believe the combination of fulfillment capabilities, expanded digital content offerings, and new subscription and streaming offerings will keep Prime membership churn to a minimum. Other execution risks include expansion into peripheral business lines and physical stores (including Whole Foods), which could distract management or lead to poor capital-allocation decisions. International growth brings regulatory challenges, as foreign governing bodies are constantly amending online commerce laws, often to the benefit of local incumbents. We also expect COVID-related changes in consumer behavior will have a lasting impact on the industry and drive near-term operating volatility. On top of execution risk, we see three other sources of potential risk: (1) regulatory, including the threat of increased shipping fees from the U.S. Postal Service or other regulated carriers, higher taxes, restrictions regarding simultaneously operating a first- and third-party marketplace, and antitrust/anti-competition investigations; (2) direct and indirect competition from other retailers or technology firms; and (3) intangible asset impairment, including data breaches, concerns over inappropriate data usage, or consumer fatigue. On the other hand, we see sources of upside risks from more diversified/specialized AWS offerings, expanded Fulfilment by Amazon capabilities, the rollout of Amazon Fresh across additional urban centers, new potential pricing tiers or add-on features for Amazon Prime memberships, new advertising channels, or new technologies like Zoox." - Morningstar

Bottom Line: Buffett Loves AbbVie & Amazon And Both Are Potentially Amazing Long-Term Investments Right Now

Is the stock market overvalued? You bet, by about 39% historically speaking.

Is a market pullback or correction coming soon? Historically (since 1945 and 2009) we experience a 5+% market decline every six months.

Does that mean you can't still find great blue-chip bargains in this market bubble? Absolutely not, as Buffett is showing us with his $10.8 billion in stock purchases for Berkshire's portfolio in Q3.

Today's AbbVie and Amazon are two amazing long-term, fast-growth blue-chip bargain opportunities that are among the highest conviction DK recommendations.

Having the greatest investor of all-time own $2 billion worth of each is merely a validation of our own assessment of each company's quality and long-term growth potential.

Remember that speculators fear market volatility, and pray for luck in the stock market.

Good long-term investors tolerate volatility and trust that stocks go up over time.

Great long-term investors embrace volatility and harness it to make their own luck.

I can't tell you what AbbVie and Amazon's stock prices will do in the next few months. But over the next few years, prudent long-term investors who buy today, are very likely to be richly rewarded.

