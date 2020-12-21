Kudos to the management for boosting the margins and free cash flow, but I see little fundamental value at the current price levels.

Hain Celestial's share price has been performing very well lately, but the company has only gotten pricier.

Introduction

About three months ago, I wrote an article on the Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) wherein I explained why I was just neutral on the company. Although its recently published FY 2020 results were showing an improved performance, the valuation of the company was just too high. The stock is now trading an additional 15% higher and I decided to investigate the Q1 results to figure out if I had perhaps missed something.

The Q1 results were better than last year, but I still don’t understand the valuation

In the first quarter of FY 2021 (which ends in June 2021), Hain reported a revenue increase of just over 3% to $499M and as the company’s COGS actually decreased by just over 1%, the gross profit expanded by in excess of 25% to $119M.

Additionally, the SG&A expenses also decreased and as the restructuring expenses dropped from $14.2M in Q1 2020 to just $1.8M in Q1 2021, the company was on track to report a stellar performance. Unfortunately, Hain also recorded a $32.5M impairment charge and that’s the only reason why the operating income increased by just $0.8M. Excluding the impairment charge and excluding the restructuring charges, Hain Celestial would have reported an operating income of $37.6M in Q1 FY 2021 compared to $14.1M in Q1 FY 2020. So yes, Hain’s performance shows a very clear improvement in the first quarter and the reported net loss from continuing operations of $11M is related to the impairment charge.

Looking at the cash flow statements we indeed see the net loss was caused by a bunch of non-cash items and the underlying cash flow performance of Hain remains pretty strong.

The reported operating cash flow of $40.7M still needs to be adjusted for changes in the working capital position. The net working capital contribution was approximately $3.4M which means that on an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was approximately $37.3M.

That indeed is once again an improvement compared to the $9.3M in Q1 FY 2020 and as the capex decreased to $12.2M, the free cash flow result of Hain Celestial was a positive $25M or $0.25/share. That’s a clear improvement compared to the first quarter of the previous financial year, but investors will want to see confirmation considering the full-year free cash flow in FY 2020 was about $100M as well.

An aggressive share buyback program actually wasn’t such a bad idea

Despite the strong free cash flow, the net debt actually increased. As of the end of September, Hain had $27.5M in cash on the balance sheet, $0.5M in short-term debt and $289M in long-term debt for a net debt of $262M. That’s higher than the net debt of $245M as of the end of June.

The difference could be explained by Hain’s aggressive share repurchase program in the first quarter. The company spent just over $42M on buying back its own shares on the market, and according to the footnotes of the financial statements, about 1.28 million shares were repurchased for that amount, indicating an average purchase price of just over $32/share (the press release confirms the average buyback cost was $32.81/share).

While the current share price indicates Hain is trading at about 40 times its free cash flow, I’m actually positively surprised the company was smart enough to buy back stock at a more reasonable price, now reducing the net share count to 100.6M shares for a market cap of just under $3.9B. As Hain is guiding for a relatively strong second quarter with an EBITDA margin expansion and an EBITDA growth ‘similar to the growth in the second half of prior year,’ we may assume Hain will beat last year’s $100M in free cash flow.

Investment thesis

Hain Celestial’s share price is up 15% since my previous article wherein I explained why I was neutral on the stock and although the Q1 performance is clearly much better than in the same quarter last year, I still don’t see why Hain would be worth almost $4B. Even if the free cash flow doubles in 2021 to $200M, the free cash flow yield would still be just 5% and that’s clearly not enough for me to even consider Hain for my portfolio.

Whereas I was neutral on Hain before, I’m turning bearish. The company has done an excellent job in increasing its free cash flow but now it’s trading at 40 times the free cash flow, I’m not interested in a long position at all. And just for the record: this doesn’t make Hain a candidate to go short on, it just means I have no intention to pick up stock at the current levels.

