Grocery stores have been a huge beneficiary of the COVID-19 crisis. As horrible as the virus has been, and continues to be, certain sectors were in the right place at the right time, with grocers being one of them.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) is a very small grocer based in Colorado that has seen its shares go on an epic and highly volatile run this year.

The stock originally broke out to a new high of $14 in early May and has made two new highs subsequently, but the interim has been extremely volatile. At less than a $300 million market capitalization, you’d probably expect some measure of volatility, given it doesn’t take that much buying and selling to move the needle. Still, this one is not for the risk-averse.

The company’s peer index spiked higher against the broader market earlier this year as stocks were getting pummeled, but since then, that outperformance has all but disappeared. Natural Grocers, for its part, has vastly outperformed its benchmark, even with the ~$3 decline in the share price since late November.

While I’m optimistic on this one, I must admit I’m cautiously, given the extremely volatility. Still, with the stock approaching the top of the November gap as support near $12, I think Natural Grocers could be setting up for another move higher.

Still some growth to come

Natural Grocers aims to be a specialty retailer of what it deems high-quality natural and organic groceries. The company also gets about one-fifth of its total revenue from dietary supplements and devotes significant selling space in its stores accordingly.

Natural Grocers doesn’t try to compete with superstores that have endless aisle filled with thousands upon thousands of SKUs; it aims to be a neighborhood market with fresh, organic grocery products that appeal to health-conscious consumers.

The company’s footprint is decently sized at 160 stores, and it has plans to open a handful of stores each year, carefully and methodically growing its footprint. We can see above that the company’s footprint is very small in all states except for Colorado, and a decent footprint in Texas. Other than that, Natural Grocers has very select locations in any of the other states where it operates, and in most states, it doesn’t have any stores. That leaves the market opportunity wide open for Natural Grocers, so I don’t have any saturation concerns at all. If anything, the company should be opening stores more quickly than it is. By spreading its stores out, it is missing out on valuable supply chain efficiencies that accrue when stores are close together, which means its margins aren’t optimized.

Still, its opportunity to grow on an organic basis is meaningful.

Industry trade data suggests organic food sales continue to rise at mid-single digit rates, which plays right into the hands of retailers like Natural Grocers. This is a steady tailwind longer-term for the company as comparable sales should naturally rise irrespective of what the company does. With a low single-digit tailwind from new stores and a low single-digit tailwind from traditional comparable sales, I think the future looks pretty bright for Natural Grocers.

The near-term problem Natural Grocers has is that its 2020 was absolutely outstanding, similar to other grocery retailers. Indeed, a glimpse at Q4 results shows the magnitude of the company’s success.

Comparable sales were up a staggering 13%, while gross margins soared 140bps higher, which is an enormous amount for a grocery store. However, we know that grocery stores have been massively helped by stay-at-home orders in the US, as other sources of food like event venues and restaurants have remained shut or at reduced capacity. That meant that demand shifted to grocery stores, and they’ve benefited from it all year.

As we look forward though, Natural Grocers faces enormously difficult comparables in 2021.

Guidance is for comparable sales of -2% to +2%, which I think could have been a lot worse. After all, the tailwind of all tailwinds has pushed the company’s comparable sales much higher in 2020, so the fact that the company is bullish enough to think it can match that performance is outstanding, in my view. If Natural Grocers gets anywhere near flat comparable sales in 2021, I think the stock has some meaningful upside.

Not necessarily cheap

With all that said, I think Natural Grocers is probably fairly priced, but not necessarily cheap.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Shares trade at 18.7 times this year’s earnings, although if the company can hit its comparable sales number from 2020, I think there is upside to the 68 cents per share. After all, I don’t expect earnings to plummet by 24% if revenue is flat year over year. The company should keep most or all of its margin gains as they have accrued primarily through sales leverage. Thus, if the sales number is broadly similar, why shouldn’t margins be as well? I think the estimate for this year is a bit of sandbagging on Natural Grocers’ part, and that it has provided a guidance range it thinks it can beat.

Looking further out, should the company continue to open ~5 new stores annually, that should be good for a small tailwind to revenue. If we add in a small tailwind from comparable sales, as well as some supply chain leverage as the store base fills out, I don’t see why we cannot see high single digit EPS growth annually. At 16.5 times next year’s earnings, that seems like a fair price to me.

One more note on Natural Grocers is that the company paid a $2 per share special dividend a couple of weeks ago, and while that’s great for shareholders that received it, I struggle to understand why the company would pay such a huge dividend when it could have invested that money into new stores to accelerate its growth plans, or to buy back stock. The special dividend was ~$45 million, which it could have used to retire ~15% of the float at today’s prices. Dividends are nice, but I’m disappointed as I think either of these uses would have been a much better long-term outcome for shareholders.

Even so, I see Natural Grocers as a decently valued pick for capitalizing on the seemingly unstoppable move towards more natural products by consumers. I’m cautiously optimistic on Natural Grocers at current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.