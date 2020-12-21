The Silver Juniors Index (SILJ) has been in a violent correction for the past few months, but many silver companies are still enjoying 50% plus margins even with the sharp correction in silver (SLV) prices. Unfortunately, Excellon Resources (EXN) is not one of those companies, and it's actually one of the few companies in the sector expected to post net losses per share again this year. This isn't very reassuring when we're seeing silver prices at multi-year highs, but it's due to the company's industry-lagging costs above $18.00/oz. Some investors continue to note that Excellon is undervalued, but I continue to see the stock as cheap for several reasons. Therefore, while a rising silver price might lift all boats, I believe there are much better ways to play the sector.

Excellon Resources released its Q3 results in early November and reported quarterly production of 524,300~ silver-equivalent ounces [SEOs], a 23% increase from the same period last year. This translated to a sharp increase in revenue to $9.7~ million, a 56% increase year-over-year. However, while this material increase in revenue was welcome, it didn't translate to a much better bottom-line, with Excellon still posting a net loss (albeit narrower) of $0.2~ million. When silver prices are near 6-year highs, this is inexcusable, and it's tied to the company's extremely high costs, which leave little room for margins. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

Beginning with quarterly production, we can see that SEOs produced saw a sharp recovery in Q3, after a very disappointing Q2. This massive decrease in production was tied to the government-mandated shutdowns in Mexico related to COVID-19, which temporarily shuttered the company's operations. However, we have seen a strong recovery since, though the company was up against very easy comps year-over-year (Q3 2019: 427,100 SEOs produced). The higher production was related to a significantly higher throughput in Q3 2020 of 22,600~ tonnes processed vs. 17,200~ in the year-ago period. This was a result of reduced downtime for the mill and more consistent production.

Unfortunately, while production has remained flat over the past few years, grades have not been improving and continue to sit at multi-year lows. While we have seen a departure from this trend year-to-date with silver equivalent grades up 20% thus far to 510 grams per tonne silver (2019: 409 grams per tonne silver), it's important to note that this improvement is following a more than 60% decline in grades since 2009 (409 grams per tonne silver vs. 1,114 grams per tonne silver). The same is true for lead grades, which remain near multi-year lows at 5.34%. Therefore, while grades are certainly up year-over-year, which is a positive development, it's worth noting that they're only up after being up against a sharp downtrend for years.

In my view, the bigger issue is that Excellon is relying strictly on resources for its mining, while most silver producers have reserves. Besides, those resources are not increasing, and we currently only have resources in the two lowest confidence categories: indicated & inferred. It's already quite risky to invest in a producer that's relying solely on resources for its operations, but with no measured resources either, this is even riskier. As shown above, the measured resource at Platosa was depleted between the Q4 2013 resources report and the 2018 update, and the indicated resource also dropped by 1.5 million SEOs.

Worse, the grades dropped materially in the same period, with an average silver-equivalent grade of 1,055 grams per tonne on the indicated resources, down from 1,248 grams per tonne silver-equivalent in Q4 2013. Therefore, not only is this resource in low confidence categories and shrinking, but grades are dropping as well. Given that this is Excellon's main source for ore, this is not an ideal development to underpin the investment thesis. Besides, the company has now produced over 4.8 million SEOs since the Q1 2018 report, suggesting that this resource could already be down to 11.6 million SEOs based on solely indicated resources by year-end. Assuming silver-equivalent production of 2.1 million ounces per year, this places the Platosa mine life at less than 6 years currently. I have come to this calculation by subtracting 4.8 million SEOs produced since Q1 2018 from the indicated resource of 16.4 million SEOs, arriving at 11.6 million SEOs remaining. Let's take a look at the financial results:

As shown above, revenue increased sharply in the quarter, soaring by 56% year-over-year to $9.67~ million. However, the company still posted a net loss of $0.2~ million due to its slim margins and increased exploration costs of $2.0~ million in the quarter vs. $0.86~ million in the year-ago period. I would assume that these costs will only increase going forward as the company is racing against the clock to prove up a reserve at its other project, Evolucion, in Mexico to begin mining there if Platosa resources are depleted quicker than expected. Meanwhile, the company is also spending on two other projects, Kilgore and Silver City in Germany, making it very difficult for the company to generate free-cash-flow. This is an issue because it has led to constant share dilution while spreading out its costs over several projects, while its main mine is slowly depleting available resources to mine.

Some investors will argue that the recent Evolucion resource estimate is great news, with its Miguel Auza mill next door. However, this resource estimate currently holds just 35 million ounces of indicated resources at significantly lower grades than Platosa (170 grams per tonne silver equivalent vs. 1,000~ grams per tonne silver equivalent). Therefore, Excellon will need a much bigger mill to maintain current production levels than the 800 tonnes per day nameplate capacity at the property currently. Besides, this is not a reserve estimate that can be relied upon for mining, so it's ambitious to suggest that this is the next mining center until a reserve is in place.

Based on the significant dilution we've seen over the past few years, it's no surprise that Excellon has been unable to post positive annual earnings per share [EPS]. This is because earnings are constantly having to be divided over a much higher share count. In fact, Excellon is one of the only silver producers on the US Market expected to post net losses per share this year, despite a multi-year high for silver. Fortunately, we are likely to see an improvement next year if silver prices can hold above $25.00/oz because the company will finally be working with roughly 30% margins. However, with exploration set to remain high and costs spread out across 3 projects as the company tries to find its next mining center, I would be surprised if it posted more than $0.10 in annual EPS. At a share price of $3.00, the company is trading at 30x forward earnings, while its peers trade at less than 15x forward earnings. Therefore, while annual EPS is improving, the valuation makes little sense here, even if Excellon meets estimates.

Those bullish on Excellon Resources might argue that the Kilgore Project purchased from Otis and Silver City should be included in the company's valuation, but I would disagree. With zero free-cash-flow, there's no hope of building Kilgore, and the company can't borrow enough to build the project based on its low market cap. Currently, Kilgore's upfront costs are estimated at $81 million, just below Excellon's current market cap. Therefore, to build out this project, the company would need to be highly leveraged at a high-interest rate and also dilute shareholders with further shares to fund the project. This isn't likely to happen, so while Kilgore was bought for less than $20.00/oz by Excellon, the project should ultimately be valued based on its chance of going into production, and I would argue that there's a less than 10% chance of Kilgore pouring its first gold before 2024.

Finally, while the average silver producer is pulling the metal out of the ground for less than $13.00/oz, Excellon's costs remain 30% above the industry average at over $18.00/oz. These are all-in sustaining costs, and not all-in costs, which are closer to $20.00/oz. Therefore, if silver prices do not hold above $25.00/oz, Excellon will be unable to generate free-cash-flow and will need to continue diluting shareholders just to maintain its operations, which are barely running at a profit. For this reason, I cannot find any redeeming qualities about this investment thesis.

Excellon Resources is often touted as a great way to play the silver price, but a high-cost producer with no free-cash-flow, a dwindling reserve life, and costs spread out among multiple properties is not an investment worth betting on. Worse, the shareholder dilution here has been higher than many explorers', with a 190% increase in the share count since FY2017. Even though Excellon is a producer, it doesn't provide the benefits of owning a producer, with these being returning value to shareholders and no shareholder dilution. Therefore, while the valuation looks cheap for a producer, it's important to note that the company does not offer the same benefits as owning producers, with continuous share dilution. For this reason, I continue to see Excellon Resources as an Avoid, and I believe there are dozens of better ways to play the sector.

