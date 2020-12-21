The lack of profits is worrisome. This is easy to digest as Medallia is still investing in growth.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) stands to benefit a lot from the proliferation of data generated by digital engagement platforms. Medallia's solid growth momentum highlights its improved capabilities. Given its relatively conservative valuation and the potential to drive margin expansion, Medallia remains a compelling SaaS bet.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The adoption of Medallia's offerings has significantly increased in recent quarters. This has powered strong revenue growth. Last quarter, Medallia cited a report by IDC, highlighting the growing prioritization of customer experience programs. The growing prioritization is powering the demand for Medallia's offerings. This is reflecting in short-term growth indicators. Revenue grew by 17% last quarter. Under the hood, subscription revenue grew 22%. The table above highlights the consistent record of earnings outperformance. This indicates management's strong execution. It also highlights the stable demand for Medallia's solutions.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Going forward, the Street is expecting a modest growth of 18% in FY'21 and 17% in FY'22. The growth estimate aligns with the guidance shared by management during the last earnings call. The estimate also reflects headwinds to revenue due to Medallia's exposure to COVID-19-hit verticals. I believe the estimates are conservative given Medallia's significantly improved offerings and its strong momentum as we exit the year. My conviction is supported by Medallia's growing strength with large enterprises, the record new logo wins, which will power up-sell and cross-sell, and the gains from network effects as customers grow their usage of its offerings.

Source: Medallia

Medallia is the kind of platform that every enterprise C-level exec wants to learn about. The onus rests on Medallia's sales reps to sell the strength of its offerings. I believe the challenge lies in selling the seamlessness of integrating Medallia's solutions with other enterprise apps. As Medallia improves its go-to-market motion, the signal to watch is DBNRR (dollar-based net retention rate). Last quarter, DBNRR was modest at 115%. This sets the tone for my conservative outlook as I examine the path to profitability and the sustainability of the current growth momentum. Most SaaS platforms have inbuilt analytics modules. Data analytics is one of the primary ways to expand the offerings of a SaaS solution. While the slide above highlights the numerous capabilities offered by Medallia, usage growth needs to reach an inflection point for the growth story to be more compelling.

Source: Medallia

It is also important to track the number of new logos and the mix of large/mid-enterprise deals. The prints from the last earnings point to strong new logo wins and improved strength with large enterprises. The recent acquisitions also give me the conviction that, product-wise, Medallia remains on the right path. Last quarter, Medallia shared impressive usage metrics highlighting the strong adoption of its offerings. Some of the metrics are highlighted in the chart above. The growing usage and adoption of Medallia's platform are supported by partnerships with ISVs, SIs, and consulting firms.

Also, Medallia reiterated its positioning as a leading customer experience platform. This is supported by its leadership, which was highlighted by Gartner. MDLA is also highly ranked in promising segments such as customer feedback management and employee experience management. I expect these segments to be increasingly attractive as the work-from-home trend compels employees and customers to generate more insights across HR and workplace collaboration platforms.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

The financial picture isn't too rosy a Medallia is still unprofitable on a GAAP basis, and operating cash flows haven't turned positive. This puts huge pressure. As a result, Medallia will have to rely on its competitive strength to raise investors' confidence in its growth story.

It's clear that we have the deepest functionality for collecting and analyzing direct, indirect and inferred feedback, and that we have strong partner relationships. We also can confirm that we have the highest percentage of client programs with over 1,000 users, as well as the highest average number of departments for clients using our software out of all experienced management vendors. - Source - Medallia

During the last earnings call, Medallia highlighted the breadth of its capabilities as a key competitive difference. This is supported by notable wins and strong renewals across multiple industries. Medallia also highlighted its growing integrations with popular SaaS products such as Tableau and its growing partnership with Deloitte, Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), and Ipsos. These partnerships are important as Medallia integrates into more enterprise platforms. The expectation is that Medallia will be able to improve the quality of insights it generates for customers. This will, in turn, lead to more adoption and engagements.

Compared to its peers, Medallia is conservatively valued. Besides its exposure to COVID-19-hit verticals, the market appears to be factoring in its nascent capabilities as a reason to apply a modest valuation. As a result, we can make a case for multiple expansion as the growth story improves.

Data by YCharts

I find the risk-reward opportunity attractive as Medallia's recent acquisitions and the huge data created by the shift to work collaboration and customer service platforms drive sustained growth. This will also help Medallia make a case to improve its customers' ROI in the coming years.

Medallia's factor grades are average. This highlights the huge volatility ahead. Going forward, I am encouraged by Medallia's strong liquidity. I also like the strong momentum and management's strong grasp of the go-to-market strategy. Overall, I believe Medallia has the resources to keep improving its products as it upsells its customers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.