MAG Silver (MAG) is a Canadian mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. It is in the process of building its high-grade silver-gold-zinc Juanicipio project in Zacatecas, Mexico. The project is located in the prolific silver producing district of Fresnillo, after which MAG Silver's joint venture partner takes its name. The Juancipio project is a joint venture between MAG Silver and Fresnillo PLC (OTCPK:FNLPF) with MAG owning 44% and Fresnillo controlling the remaining 56% of the project. Fresnillo PLC, which is a London listed company with an enterprise value of ~$11 billion USD will be the operator of the Juancipio JV once it gets up and running.

Source: MAG Silver filings

The construction appears to be coming along well thus far, COVID related issues notwithstanding. The overall cost of the project on a 100% basis is ~$440M USD out of which $243M remained left to be spent heading into Q4 2020. On MAG's 44% basis, the remaining capital spend is $107M dollars.

Source: MAG Silver filings

Underground development at Juancipio is going full steam ahead and plenty of work remains prior to completion. The underground portion of the development will continue through 2021 with ventilation being added in and ore stopes being developed to get the project up to its full run-rate. The JV will also be adding its own processing plant which is expected to be commissioned in mid-2021. The plant will be ready before the underground is fully online. As the underground mine development catches up, it is anticipated that with 85% of the 4,000 tpd (metric tonnes per day) capacity plant capacity will be utilized by the end of 2021.

MAG's treasury, which sits at $142M as of Q3 2020, is comfortably positioned to fund the remainder of the build and also provide additional working capital into the JV if the need were to arise.

The chart below provides an overview of the currently defined resources available for the JV.

Source: MAG Silver filings

MAG's 44% portion of this mineral endowment is ~100M ounces of silver equivalent. At today's silver prices, this endowment is valued at ~$2.6B assuming 100% conversion and metallurgical recovery. Given that MAG Silver is currently valued at $1.6B on an enterprise value, this does not represent great leverage. Indeed, the same argument can also be made for another silver explorer named SilverCrest (SILV).

In today's market, investors seem eager to gain leverage to rising gold prices by investing in silver bullion and silver equities. While a majority of gold mines produce gold as its primary product, the same cannot be said about silver mines. Indeed, most of the mined silver around the world is produced as a byproduct of base metal mining (lead, zinc, copper etc). This has meant that there are very few silver producers who can claim silver as their primary metal by revenue. Even companies with the word "silver" in their name such as Pan American Silver (PAAS) generate under 50% of their revenues from silver. The scarcity of silver companies has resulted in a flood of investment dollars seeking silver exposure chasing few assets. This has resulted in gold companies being valued at a lower multiple than companies which have some silver exposure.

This valuation gap between gold and silver companies is fairly wide. A consensus analyst poll will find that intermediate gold developers are valued at ~0.6x P/NAV (price to net asset value). Intermediate gold producers are valued at ~1x P/NAV. MAG, currently a developer, is being valued at ~1.6x P/NAV based on consensus numbers while silver producers are being valued at ~2.1x P/NAV. As interest in the precious metal space builds, it is not inconceivable to envision the discrepancy between gold and silver producer valuation growing wider. This should not entirely dissuade potential investors from investing in MAG Silver. There are a couple of things that MAG has going for it, which may help lift valuations even higher.

Exploration upside : There is plenty of land left to be explored on its tenements. As MAG has put its head down and aimed to build its project out, it has not been able to test almost 95% of its grounds, both laterally and at depth. The potential to continue more silver and gold is quite strong. As new resources are delineated, it could lead to an improvement in MAG's net asset value. The company also recently acquired the Deer Trail property in Utah. It is prospective and could generate further investor excitement.

: There is plenty of land left to be explored on its tenements. As MAG has put its head down and aimed to build its project out, it has not been able to test almost 95% of its grounds, both laterally and at depth. The potential to continue more silver and gold is quite strong. As new resources are delineated, it could lead to an improvement in MAG's net asset value. The company also recently acquired the Deer Trail property in Utah. It is prospective and could generate further investor excitement. Cash flow generation: Once MAG's Juancipio project gets up and running, it is expected to throw off significant free cash flow - to the tune of $140M per annum at $25/ounce silver. Compared to MAG's $1.6B EV, this represents an FCF yield of almost 9%. Needless to say, higher silver and gold prices will boost the FCF higher still.

Compared with many non-mining equities, a 9% FCF yield is quite attractive. For an energy investor, this sort of FCF yield is downright juicy.

The move from developer to producer is not without risks and the current discount ascribed to MAG is warranted until it has firmly cemented itself as a producer. Most of the risks around the name are technical in nature.

Construction risk - The project is barely 50% completed. There remains a significant amount of work ahead on the underground front. The biggest risk I see here is geotechnical risk. If there are some unforeseen issues which arise during the underground development which could lead to generation of unwanted seismicity, it would be very negative both in the near and long term. Given numerous operating underground mines in the region with a long history of continued, safe operations, I would consider the likelihood of this risk to be low. The second construction related risk is around the installation of the process plant. The foundation of the plant have to be properly installed. An improper foundation would jeopardize the entire plant. Secondly, the plant has to be completed on time and on budget. Thirdly, the plant has to be able to process the ore produced by the mine. Thankfully, MAG Silver's partner Fresnillo is running point on all these fronts. With their history of successful mine building and operations, the risks around construction are relatively low. Financial risk - Any project cost overruns and delays could stress MAG's balance sheet. The company currently has no revenues and the only source of capital is through equity raises. MAG recently did an equity raise in May 2020 and another one towards the beginning of Q4. Any additional delays will result in increased shareholder dilution. Given MAG's reliance on equity raises, I would consider financial risk to be the highest risk for shareholders both current and prospective Politics - While Mexico has been a stable jurisdiction for mining operations, there is no guarantee that this will continue forever. Any moves by the government in power towards increasing royalties and taxes will be negative for all operators in Mexico.

The first two risks outlined above will begin to abate as MAG transitions from a developer to a profitable silver producer. As MAG transitions to producer status, there is potential for MAG to be re-rated higher from the 1.6x NAV ascribed to developers to 2.1x NAV, which is ascribed to producing companies, representing a 31% uplift with all else being equal. MAG Silver has amongst the highest silver exposure out of any publicly listed companies with silver accounting for over 75% of its metal exposure by revenue. While it trades at a premium to gold equities, given the scarcity of quality silver assets, this premium is warranted and has persisted over time. Once the build has been completed, further upside in MAG shares will come from continued exploration success and leverage to rising silver price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.