5 Attractive Call Debit Spreads For 2021

I believe call debit spreads to be a good option to leverage a portion of the cash and present 5 attractive options for 2021.

Market backdrop:

Today marks exactly 9 months since we hit the bottom on March 16th, and S&P 500 is now 62% higher, hitting new all-time highs. It trades at 22x forward P/E – the most expensive it has been since over a decade. This may not seem the best time to put new capital to work, especially in the backdrop of coronavirus cases accelerating and new lockdowns being discussed/imposed again. It isn’t that bad, however.

Source: FactSet Earnings Insight, Dec. 11, 2020

The vaccine is here, already under distribution. There’s no ‘if’ anymore – just when. A lot of pent-up demand exists in the economy (esp. in the hard-hit sectors), and unlike other downturns, the supply will catch back quickly to meet it (for the business that survives, of course). S&P 500’s CY 2021 earnings are projected to rebound with growth of 22% (on 8% revenue growth).

This comes with the backdrop of a stimulus-friendly administration ready to take seat and the Federal Reserve almost guaranteeing near-zero interest rates till 2023. Suddenly things start to look better, but of course the market participants have long seen the sunshine through the clouds, evident from the fact that we’ve been cruising new highs.

Source: FactSet Earnings Insight, Dec. 11, 2020

In summary, it isn’t necessarily the most opportune or scary time to allocate new capital and I continue to assess individual stocks rather than the macro. While I don’t see a bargain-land out there, I do see growing businesses across sectors, trading at fair/reasonable valuations. Time to stay in, shuffle and maintain some cash. This article is about how I’m using some of that cash to generate leveraged returns if markets stay/continue the push higher in 2021.

Why Call debit spreads

At this juncture, I decided investing part of my cash in diversified call debit spreads may be the best bet to generate returns in the next 6-12 months. If markets correct, I’ll lose part of my cash. If markets go up, the capital will generate higher returns, making this process worthwhile. Following are 3 advantages of call debit spreads in this situation:

To gain leverage: better than putting little capital to an existing position To be able to diversify: better than more expensive (on price) call options To be able to go out in time: lesser price/spread (vs. a call) also allows to go further out in time

If you are new to options, refer to this link explaining call debit spreads.

I hold long positions in all the 5 stocks mentioned and instead of committing cash to one/two, I believe dividing new capital into 5 call debit spreads could release higher return at moderate risk. For e.g., if I add $1000 to my Merck (NYSE:MRK) investment and it goes up by 10%, I make $100; but there’s opportunity to make up to $2,635 off $1k (305% return), of course at the risk of losing invested capital.

While selecting which positions to add to, I’ve also considered the fact that the picks belong to different risk profiles and sectors. I cover the positions below:

Positions

I suggest 5 positions, 2 of which are slow/steady movers, 2 fast growers, and 1 in nascent stages of growth (and more volatile).

Summary of each:

1. Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

I was a holder of Celgene and got rolled into BMY. My assessment of the management has only gotten better. They struck a great deal with Celgene, and have continued to build onto its business, while diversifying risks and increasing dividend (Divesting Otezla also improved the balance sheet).

With 10% revenue growth and 17% EPS growth projected for 2021, it trades at ~8x forward p/e and pays ~3% dividend. Even adjusted for debt, it has one of the best valuations in the group. I’m targeting BMY to be above $71.80 by 1/21/22, and limiting upside at $80.

2. Merck

While MRK isn’t as cheap as BMY, it has more predictable runway into 2020s. BMY will have to deal with Revlimid’s peak in mid-2020s, while Keytruda is growing and has better visibility into mid-late 2020s.

With revenue growth visibility of 5-10% for the next 5-10 years, and paying 3%+ dividend, it is trading at 12.5x forward p/e and adjusted for debt and dividend, at 11x forward, which is pretty reasonable. I’m targeting MRK to be above $89.4 by 1/21/22, limiting upside at $95.

3. JD.com (JD)

China has bounced back quicker and farther than most economies. One of the largest e-commerce players, JD.com has seen accelerated growth and continues to beat expectations. The company is also getting from its move to profitability + listing its health subsidiary JD Health, at a $40B+ valuation ($30B+ stake). Adjusted for cash, the whole of JD is trading at ~$110B valuation, which seems reasonable for the 20-30% growth for a while to come (on ~$113B in 2020 projected revenues).

Source: JD Earnings Presentation

The stock is 10% off the recent highs and I believe will reverse towards new highs soon. I’m targeting JD to be above $94.5 by 1/21/22, while limiting my upside at $100. Note that I also recently added call debit spread for Alibaba (BABA), 300-310, expiring 4/16/21.

4. Amazon (AMZN)

Amazon has been one of the few clear winners of the pandemic. I’ve been long AMZN for years, but I only recently gave into getting Amazon Prime and have truly come to realize the flywheel effect of one of the most successful essential subscription plans in American history.

Amazon Web Services will also continue its momentum given the universal push to omnichannel/online. After hitting highs of $3,552, the stock has pulled back and has spent 3+ months in the 3000-3300 range.

At forward sales of ~$450B and accelerating earnings to come (as Covid-related costs go down), I find valuation of $1.6 T to be reasonable/attractive. I’m targeting AMZN to be above $3262 by 4/16/21, while limiting my upside at $3,265. In this case, the range only represents direction and I had to severely limit upside only due to how expensive (by price) the options are, given the high price/stock.

5. GAN Limited (GAN)

I did a podcast episode earlier this year, covering the reasoning and details of my 3 long-term bets into online betting sector: Penn National Gaming (PENN), DraftKings (DKNG), and Gan Limited.

The rest two have delivered handsome gains since (60% return for DKNG, 170% for PENN), while GAN has been under pressure. GAN provides gambling software-as-a-service solutions to bring casinos up online, and I believe even when casinos open up in 2021, the landscape will continue to move online (esp. with sports betting). Casinos will want to have an online presence/option and GAN will have a long-term tailwind.

Source: GAN Investor Presentation

At $16/share, it trades at ~10x forward sales, which isn’t expensive, If the thesis plays out. I’m targeting GAN to be above $21 by 1/21/22, while limiting my upside at $25. This spread needs the maximum upside (in % movement) to be able to realize maximum gains, but the stock is also more volatile than others.

Table:

Here’s a tabular summary of the Risk:Reward profiles of the call debit spreads:

I understand the exact prices maybe different than quoted above (at the time of writing), but given I wrote this just yesterday, I’m directionally bullish on all and spreads can be adjusted slightly for the same risk:reward profile.

Risks

Options, of course, are time bound – which adds a new dimension of risk. Even if markets continue the uptrend and thesis on the companies plays out, a correction just days before the expiration may wipe out the capital. It is important to note that I maintain long positions in all stocks above and will be adding these just for additional leverage if the stock moves in the right direction. Overall, I always keep my options positions under 5% of my portfolio (unless some options gain in value and go over the 5% ceiling). Depending on your risk tolerance, I suggest you use a ceiling as well.

Conclusion

I maintain a hold-and-selectively buy view on the markets, while having some cash on the side. To put some of that cash to work, I believe diversifying into call debit spreads to be a decent option for medium term. I’ve outlined 5 options above. If ~2/5 positions work, I should be in green overall. If most work, gains would be much higher than committing cash to one. This of course carries risk and hence, I’m keeping these trades limited to less than 2% of my portfolio. Let me know of your thoughts/comments below. Happy Investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY, MRK, JD, AMZN, BABA, GAN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no plans to exit underlying long positions in mentioned companies either.