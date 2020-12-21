We would like to initiate our coverage on Lululemon (LULU), as we like the fact the company has recently acquired MIRROR company. We see it as an important strategic plan to shift away from the core store sale business model into a more digital subscription led one. Our bullish thesis is built around the fact that Lululemon has all of the necessary tools to drive the future market growth of the MIRROR product. Lululemon has prioritized its vision in the past to build strong brand awareness and a community of followers, who do not see the company just for the sake of sweat or yoga clothing. That is why we believe that a MIRROR device and its sweat at home related library classes through the subscription service might increase the bond of this community and drive the recurring revenue stream over the long run.

Connected Gym Equipment Market Overview

Digitization has played an important role in the evolution of the fitness and wellness industry over the last decade. Tech companies have been lately developing apps and connected fitness devices that can help us track and give us more insight into our daily workout routines.

(Source: Allied Market Research)

According to the figure above, cardiovascular training equipment like Peloton (PTON) bike or treadmill are expected to reach a CAGR of more than 30% between 2017 and 2023. Cardiovascular physical activities like running on a treadmill or riding a bike are very effective when it comes down to burning calories at home. Strength training equipment is also expected to reach a double-digit CAGR between 2017 and 2022 and private company Tonal has really developed innovative solutions to bring our gym exercises home.

We can do a lot for our body with basic bodyweight exercises including plank, squats, push-ups, or jumping jacks, which require no extra equipment or digital subscription services like Peloton all-access. In our view, if someone really has a lot of time to read books and YouTube videos about strength and conditioning exercises, perhaps they will not find a lot of value to purchase connected training equipment or a subscription service. On the other hand, an individual who is busy at work and has a couple of kids can maybe find 30 or 60 minutes of their day to go for a run or do a basic physical exercise at home. Therefore, a connected fitness device can create an enormous value for them, as they don't have to search online for workout plans and routines. They can just open an app on their cellphone and follow live or on-demand classes, which come with subscription services like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) fitness+, the MIRROR, or Peloton all-access.

Another very important secular growth driver has been the COVID-19 pandemic, as health officials recommend us to do as much physical training as possible to improve our immune system and well-being. Because of the stay-at-home orders and other social distancing restrictions, local gyms have been closed for quite some time this year. Therefore, regular gym goers have been forced to turn their living room, garage, or even bedroom into a gym with the help of connected gym equipment or fitness-related apps and subscription services.

“Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Connected Gym Equipment estimated at US$255.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.” (Source: Businesswire)

We believe that even after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, more fitness goers might prefer to save time and do a quick workout at home through a subscription service like Apple fitness+ rather than to drive to the gym and be exposed to so many people around them. Nowadays, fitness-related digital apps and services incorporate advanced artificial intelligence and data analytics tools so they can create personalized workout plans and recommend content based on customer’s behavior. On this front, tech giants like Apple, Microsoft (MSFT), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have an enormous opportunity to shape the future of the digital fitness industry. Likewise, they can create strong barriers to entry for upcoming companies over the next decade.

Apple has just announced this week that it has created an Apple fitness+ subscription service, which comes at $9.99 per month for regular users.

“Fitness+ intelligently and seamlessly incorporates key workout metrics users love from Apple Watch directly to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV alongside inspiring workout content for an unparalleled, highly personalized, immersive experience, set to motivating music from the world’s top artists.” (Source: Apple Newsroom)

Apple users just need an Apple watch and their electronic device so they can follow whatever cardio, strength, dance, or yoga class they select. What might be a bit more frightening for smaller digital fitness providers is the company’s decision to incorporate fitness+ into its Apple One Premier plan.

“Apple Fitness+ is included in the Apple One Premier plan, which, where available, also gives customers access to Apple Music,3 Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and 2TB of iCloud storage for $29.95 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members.” (Source: Apple Newsroom)

On the other hand, the most famous digital fitness subscription provider Peloton with its all-access plan that requires purchased peloton equipment like a bike or treadmill comes with a price tag of $39 per month. Users can also select a basic membership plan of $12 per month that offers various cardio and strength on-demand and live library classes and peloton equipment is not required.

(Source: Peloton)

Overall, we think peloton is maybe more suitable for highly dedicated fitness goers who are looking for sophisticated and advanced cardiovascular and strength workout plans from their home. On the other hand, apple fitness+ could create a lot of value for dedicated Apple fans who are just looking for a basic workout lesson to stay healthy or in shape. Now, we would like to present our readers with maybe one of the most innovative digital fitness solutions we have ever come across - MIRROR from Lululemon.

MIRROR

(Source: Lululemon)

MIRROR offers its users various live or on-demand fitness-related classes including pilates, yoga, kickboxing, or cardio/strength. Users can basically see their instructor in the MIRROR device, so they can follow through with a particular set of exercises they have selected for the class. MIRROR subscription service comes at a price tag of $40 per month and customers have to pay for the MIRROR device around $1,500. We see it as a quite expensive fitness selection, but still, Peloton bikes and treadmills are selling for $3,000 - $4,000 per device. Now a very interesting question arises - Why would you pay so much for a mirror when you can find some fitness workout online and watch yourself in your bathroom mirror while performing it? Well, a MIRROR device offers a more structured and convenient way to do your workout. We like the fact that you can always pay attention to whether you keep a correct body posture and form while exercising. Surprisingly, the founder of the company Brynn Putnam has developed MIRROR throughout the years with the main goal to help its customers to increase their self-confidence through fitness and wellness exercises.

“I really believe that confidence in your own skin is the foundation of a good and happy life. And fitness is an incredible tool for building that confidence that carries over into your personal relationships, your work performance, your friendships. And so for me, that’s always really been my North Star. ‘How do we get more Mirrors into more homes and provide more access to that self confidence?” (Source: Tech Crunch)

This is a very important distinction between other connected fitness digital platform providers on the market, as the primary goal of the MIRROR device is not to improve your physical conditioning but to basically to improve your self-awareness.

Let’s say you set yourself a goal for 2021 to lose 10 lbs of weight by the end of the year. You have an option to purchase a Peloton bike or treadmill and follow intense cycling or running workouts a couple of times per week combined with some upper body exercises. We believe that with a strict calorie intake and calorie burned regime on a daily basis combined with a healthy diet and correct hydration you should be able to reach your pre-determined weight goal within 6-9 months. In general, this is a very calculated approach that should work well if our workout and nutrition plan is set by a sports science professional.

Another option might be to use various strength and conditioning or even yoga and dance exercises, which come with the MIRROR subscription. In our view, when we watch ourselves in the mirror every exercise, we might become even more confident with our look or body shape when we lose only 5 lbs. So, we might decide not to pursue a 10 lbs predetermined goal for 2021 anymore. Contrary, we might become even more motivated when we see how easy it was to lose 5 lbs and stick with the workout plan to lose even further 5 lbs. Therefore, we use a bit more esthetic approach to our weight-loss regime. We see that as a completely different approach than to follow a predetermined workout plan on our bike or treadmill.

That is definitely something we want to emphasize to our readers, that the MIRROR of Lululemon might be a direct competitor to Apple fitness +, Peloton, or other digital fitness content providers but the whole concept and experience of the end-user is completely different. Therefore, we believe that Lululemon does not have to go to a direct competition with Peloton or Apple Fitness+ to land fitness-savvy customers who are looking to get in a great body shape. Lululemon can basically reach customers who are just looking to improve their self-confidence.

Some might decide to tackle the very intense physical exercises the MIRROR platform offers, which might make them feel confident about their body and how their mind can handle a very stressful physical experience. Others might be happy just to take a 15-minute yoga or dance lesson with their family and enjoy a positive reflection of their family in the mirror and be happy about the fact they can do something healthy together.

When Lululemon announced that it had acquired MIRROR company for $500 million in cash earlier this year, plenty of Wall Street analysts were curious whether the main goal is to cross-sell Lululemon athletic apparel to existing MIRROR users and vice versa. But the CEO of Lululemon has stated during the CNBC interview that Lululemon has all of the necessary tools to enable MIRROR company to further increase its rapid growth trajectory. For instance, Lululemon has already established a sticky community with its membership program who are looking for ways to exercise or sweat. We believe that incorporating the MIRROR product into its membership program will basically enable the existing Lululemon community to stay connected and sweat even now during the stay-at-home orders. Besides, we believe that the MIRROR company under Lululemon will have access to better marketing and brand awareness campaigns than it used to have before on a stand-alone basis.

An interesting question arises, why the founder of the MIRROR didn’t wait to go public in the near future? The following quote basically reflects how important was the Lululemon company for the development of the MIRROR product from the very beginning.

“There was a team of Lululemon educators here in New York who were the very first clients of my studio business, and frankly, in many ways were responsible for helping that business to grow and thrive and to give me confidence as a first-time small business owner. Then we reconnected with Lululemon about a year before the acquisition as an investor; they made a small minority investment in the company. And we began to work together on various projects . . . From there, really, the partnership just grew.” (Source: Tech Crunch)

This makes us feel very confident about the overall synergy of acquisition as we believe that both the founder of the MIRROR and Lululemon management share common goals and vision, how the product and content should continue to develop over the coming years. We view a short-term profit orientation with a lack of long-term strategy as the most common problem of many acquisitions. Nevertheless, Lululemon management has stated that it expects to allocate most of its dollar earned from the MIRROR product for further sales and marketing activities to increase the brand awareness of the product.

"We're off to a very good holiday with MIRROR through November. There is lots of content and experiential innovation that's rolling out that we're announcing. For example, sweat dates which is very unique and differentiated on the platform. We've only started rolling it out within the lululemon network. We have 18 stores today that we're learning and is becoming a great beacon and brand building opportunity and rolling it into our other lululemon channels, with plans next year of going to hundreds of stores, continuing to build upon the platform and there are some big weeks ahead." (Source: Q3 20 Earnings Transcript)

SA Quant Ratings

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Lululemon has been one of the strongest performers in the apparel retailer business, primarily driven by the stay-at-home economy. As more people now work from home, they are most likely allowed to wear yoga or sweat pants when they are not dealing with important clients through Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM). Another important emerging secular trend is so-called athleisure as we can wear a comfortable mix of athletic and casual clothing to do various activities throughout the day, especially now during the COVID-19 pandemic environment.

“One hundred years ago, you would have day clothes for the street, dinner clothes for the restaurant, theater clothes, and so many genres of dress,” Clemente said. “Those barriers have come down. Athleisure is the ultimate breaking down of barriers.” (Source: The Atlantic)

We believe that a particular trend will most likely remain in the post-COVID-19 world, as we will have more flexibility to do more work from home. Another important factor will be increased digitization driven by the development of the 5G network, as we will be able to do more tasks like seeing our personal doctor online.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

SA Quant Rating tool gives us a neutral rating for Lululemon, with the strongest score in profitability and growth metrics as they are both rated B+ or higher. Momentum and revisions metrics are rated neutral with C+, while the biggest laggard is the value with a very weak rating of F. It doesn’t really come as a surprise to use, given that the stock has achieved a great run after the global stock markets meltdown in March 2020.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

For instance, the stock trades now at EV/Sales (fwd) of 10.67 vs 1.48 of sector median, which is an enormous value for a retail apparel company. The most direct competitors in the sports apparel business Nike (NKE) and Under Armour (UAA) trade now at 5.25 and 1.99, respectively. However, Lululemon has been lately changing its business model away from classical apparel retail sales into software as a service through its MIRROR product. That can justify a slightly higher EV/Sales (fwd) compared to direct sports apparel competitors. Nevertheless, we still anticipate that both EV/Sales (fwd) and even P/E GAAP (fwd) should fall slightly closer to the 5Y historical average.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Growth metrics are very strong for the company, and we like the fact that revenue growth (fwd) comes at 17.86% compared to the sector median of 3.11%. What makes us optimistic about the future growth of the company is the fact that management has set up a long-term strategy to increase the recurring revenue stream through its membership program and MIRROR subscription fee.

(Source: SEC Filing)

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, more consumers have decided to shop online. That is why direct to consumer business has been up approximately 105% y/y in the first three-quarters of 2020. We anticipate that a particular shift in revenue from company-operated stores towards direct to consumer will continue even during the post-COVID-19 environment. On the other hand, other revenue segment has been down approximately 4% y/y in the first three-quarters of 2020 as the company has not been able to offer its services like outlet sales or wholesales. However, this segment has a lot of upside potential as the company will report its MIRROR revenue in that particular segment.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The company has now a gross profit margin of 55.58% vs sector median of 33.32%, which makes up A sector relative grade. Nevertheless, we still see a lot of upside potential for future gross margin expansion because the company is trying to shift away from its business model from classical retail into a digital one. That should result in a higher share of online direct to consumer sales combined with revenue coming from membership and MIRROR subscription fee. Consequently, the operating costs of a digital business should be way lower compared to the previous store sale-related business, which should drive gross profit margin expansion over the long run.

To sum it up, SA Quant rating analysis has shown us that Lululemon’s underlying business has been performing exceptionally well over the last year. However, the short-term issue remains a very high valuation of key trading multiples like forward P/E and EV/Sales.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

On the other hand, 17 out of 36 Wall Street Analysts are still bullish on the stock despite the fact the stock has been up almost 60% year to date. The 12-month target price is set at $398.63 what makes up roughly 3% upside potential. In general, Wall Street Analysts remain optimistic about the future growth potential of Lululemon’s digital business but some of them remain skeptical over the present market valuation of the company. Therefore, 12 out of 36 analysts have assigned a neutral rating for the stock.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow raised the firm's price target on Lululemon to $330 from $275 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Lululemon's Q3 results were "very strong," Boruchow says, adding that the strong digital business is key to its momentum and that it's hard to find many businesses that are executing as well as Lululemon is right now. Additionally, the analyst says early reads on the acquisition of Mirror are "positive." (Source: The Fly)

Conclusion

The COVID-19 pandemic has alerted us to really take care of our health and body whenever that is possible. We believe physical exercising is a very useful tool to stay healthy during present unprecedented times. Digitization has enabled us to transform our homes into gyms with the help of innovative products like MIRROR. Elsewise, we anticipate that secular growth drivers of connected gym equipment will remain robust even after the COVID-19 pandemic. That positions Lululemon well, to accelerate the market expansion of its MIRROR product and increase its share of recurring revenue through subscription and membership fees over time. Furthermore, we believe that a transformation from a classical store sale business towards a digital business possesses a strong potential to enhance the value of Lululemon’s shareholders over the next couple of years. However, the stock price might face some short-term headwinds, as global investors and asset managers might change their investment allocation strategy to shift away from growth towards value stocks going forward into 2021. We see the key risks as following: (1) increased competition in the connected gym equipment industry, (2) pandemic might force more people to save money over spending it on expensive gym equipment or fitness-related subscription services, (3) a higher than expected number of the COVID-19 infections over the coming months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article does not constitute a bid or an invitation to bid for the purchase or sale of the financial instruments in question. Neither is it intended to provide any kind of personal investment advice, therefore, readers should conduct their own due diligence. Investing in financial instruments may always be associated with risk. Please contact your personal financial or investment advisor for any additional questions or materials regarding this article. We shall not be liable for any type of damage or loss arising from the use of the information contained in this article.