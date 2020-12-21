Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) faced another surge in late November as EV hype is spreading around the sector combined with a very busy acquisitive month for the company. These acquisitions and investments should continue to support top line growth as MEG unit deliveries and orders continue to grow after some holiday impacts. However, Ideanomics could still be prone to enhanced volatility given its position as a 'new retail' favorite, and could be an inherently risky investment, although long-term potential does look positive.

Ideanomics' Q3 results showed solid growth in revenues YoY, as well as more geographic distribution of revenues as Ideanomics' segments aside from MEG start to show revenue generation. Revenues hit $10.6 million, 3.4x higher YoY from Q3 2019's $3.1 million, as the MEG segment witnessed its third consecutive quarter of revenue and delivery growth.

Source: IDEX December Presentation

In addition to the strong growth in MEG, which accounted for 95% of revenues, Ideanomics also has shown some sequential growth in international revenues, albeit those streams are still relatively small. Treeletrik has started to place orders for over 1,000 units slated for Thailand and Indonesia, while recognizing $33k in revenues for Q3. Digital advertising revenues in the US hit $480k, adding to the $428k generated during 1H.

From Q3, Ideanomics pointed to continued strong growth in Q4, led by taxi and ridesharing deliveries, but also with new revenues arising from buses - this is starting to show within the November deliveries.

October's deliveries weren't the strongest, with only 102 units delivered due to holidays and fewer business days during the month; November's deliveries picked up and branched out into different EV fields. Vehicle deliveries rose to 153 units, and 13 CATL battery systems and 1 charging system were also delivered, taking the month's total to 165 units.

However, Q4's deliveries so far are only 267, far behind Q3's 626 units; as Ideanomics had stated a goal of QoQ growth back in October, an extremely strong month of deliveries during December will be needed - with only 205 units invoiced and pending delivery, new orders will be needed. Yet the branching out into other fields will help revenues, as buses and specialty vehicles have the highest spread fees, from 6% to 15%.

Source: IDEX December Presentation

Multiple developments have surfaced alongside quarterly results and deliveries, which have aided the month old rally.

Earlier in November, Ideanomics made a cash acquisition of Timios, a real estate service provider (title/closing/settlement/escrow services), for about $45 million, making it a key piece of Ideanomics Capital. Timios has over 280 clients nationwide and has shown strong growth in its top and bottom line YTD, generating over $60 million in revenues through October on top of a nearly 10% net margin.

Source: 8K

Later, in November, and also associated with the massive rally was Ideanomics' doubling down of its original investment in Solectrac. The secondary $1.3 million investment (to $2.6 million total) brings Ideanomics' stake in Solectrac to 22% post-money. More demand in product inquiries for Solectrac's three models is a positive ahead of first launch in late Q1.

With these developments and return to month-over-month growth in MEG, Ideanomics could see some large top-line growth through 2021, aside from the revenue addition from the Timios acquisition, which should formally close before Q4 2021.

Although QoQ growth for the current Q4 requires a heavy order book for December, posting month-over-month growth as well as strong sales after the start of the Chinese year in February should see MEG's deliveries easily climb over 3,000 by year end 2021, which should correlate to $50 million or so in revenues at that level. Revenues would also be aided by Solectrac, Treeletrik and Timios, of which could be large enough to push revenues past $140 million. That would leave Ideanomics valued at just over 3.0x sales, a very fair multiple given the current market conditions; should Ideanomics be able to find positive EBITDA by 2022 and continual growth under the current operating picture, it could see a fair value of $2.43 by 2023 (over 40% upside).

(Author's calculations)

In addition to overall potential growth in revenues, Ideanomics has also cleaned up and strengthened its balance sheet, paving the way for more acquisitions and investments. The company reduced overall debt by $13.9 million after raising nearly $50 million YTD, leaving its balance sheet with $27 million in cash (and a 1.2 current ratio, compared to the 0.2 at year end 2019). Shareholder equity has also doubled as liabilities have decreased.

While there is still some risk associated with Ideanomics, in part due to it seeing short interest hit a YTD high with this rally, and a continuing investigation by the SEC for "historical transactions and revenues associated with those [overseas] operations," it's not much to worry about, as it's old news (related to the first 'short report' back in the summer).

Source: Ortex Analytics

However, as has happened before, calculated short attacks could be possible, especially after the rapid rally, although nothing has yet surfaced; even so, short positions opened above $4 during the rally have already made over 50% returns. Heavy short interest could be putting some selling pressure on shares and the slow downward slide might have room to continue.

Overall, Ideanomics still has a sliver of volatility to its name due its nature as a small cap and positioning in the EV sector, of which has seen a ton of hype since October. Yet Ideanomics continues to firm up its balance sheet, increasing cash and reducing debt as it looks to target more disruptive opportunities through investments like Solectrac as well as giving it room to continue with acquisitions like Timios. MEG's growth will need to be spectacular in December to show QoQ growth, but month-over-month growth still sets a positive bar heading into 2021 as deliveries look to scale higher as EV fleet adoption picks up pace. With the Timios acquisition and momentum in MEG growth, revenues could hit $140 million, with over 300% growth possible from MEG to $50 million should deliveries remain strong. Although there could still be some downside from heavy short pressure, Ideanomics' long-term potential and revenue growth organically and from acquisitions remains positive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.