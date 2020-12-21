Direxion Russell 2000 3x Bull ETF (TNA) jumped 100+% during the recent melt-up, but will most likely underperform going forward due to leverage decay.

Author's Note: Before discussing our outlook on Direxion Russell 2000 3x Bull ETF (TNA), we begin with our analysis on its underlying benchmark Russell 2000 (IWM).

After persistently being the laggard before and after the coronavirus pandemic struck the world, Russell 2000 (IWM) flipped the script with a vengeance over the past 3 months. Particularly post-U.S. election, IWM erupted with a ~20% melt-up which easily outpaced its large-cap peers including S&P 500 (SPY) and the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ):

Trailing Returns (%) Comparison - Russell 2000 vs. Other Major Indices

Index Russell 2000 Dow 30 S&P 500 Nasdaq 100 ETF IWM DIA SPY QQQ YTD % 10.48% 6.12% 14.14% 41.67% 1-Month % 18.24% 12.16% 10.88% 11.23% 3-Month % 16.92% 4.87% 4.07% 1.75%

Source: Yahoo Finance. As Of 2020/12/16

That said, in the bigger picture, the above shows that large-cap indices, especially the tech-heavy Nasdaq, remain the clear-cut winners from a long-term perspective. Indeed, the IWM/SPY ratio, which tracks the relative performance between the flagship small and large cap indices, has merely reverted back to the mean after bouncing off multi-decade lows:

Source: WingCapital Investments

V-Shaped Economic Rebound Fueled Small Caps' Epic Rally

The recent outperformance in IWM can be attributed to the remarkable economic rebound of +33% in Q3, which followed the worst contraction since the Great Depression of -31% in the previous quarter. As a result, on aggregate, real GDP is expected to fall just 2.4% in 2020 according to latest estimates from the Fed. Furthermore from CNBC:

The Federal Reserve dialed up its economic expectations slightly for the end of this year as well as for 2021, according to the central bank’s Summary of Economic Projections released on Wednesday. The Fed also upped its 2021 real GDP forecast to 4.2% from 4.0% expected previously.

As the IWM/SPY ratio has exhibited considerably tight correlation to U.S. GDP growth over the past 15 years (see chart below), its vicious bounce off multi-decade lows is consistent with the V-shaped economic recovery:

Source: WingCapital Investments

Going forward, whether IWM can continue its outperformance hinges on whether the heightened GDP growth expectations will be met or exceeded. We reckon IWM/SPY has already priced in the $900bn COVID-19 relief deal agreed over the weekend, and will consolidate around the long-term average following such a ferocious rally. In our opinion, the prospect of another shock-and-awe fiscal stimulus package in 2021 appears remote given a divided government that is likely to continue (i.e. assume the base case of Republicans retaining control of the Senate post-Georgia's run-off election in January).

Extreme Overbought Technicals Suggest Short-Term Top Is Near

Amid the "fastest (almost) doubling in the small-cap Russell 2000 in its history" as pointed out by @SentimenTrader, IWM's technical picture has reached overextended conditions which have tended to be short-term bearish. Specifically, based on IWM's weekly chart:

The RSI indicator surged above 72, which only happened handful of times since IWM's inception IWM closed above its 50-week upper Bollinger Band for 3 consecutive weeks

Source: WingCapital Investments

Looking back, similar occurrences in 2018 and 2010 followed with deep pullbacks towards 50-week moving average, which stands at 150 or is roughly 20% from the current price point. On the other hand, during the instances in 2003, IWM went on to continue marching higher uninterrupted:

Date IWM 12-Wk Chg Weekly RSI 50-Wk Boll Band # Weeks Above Boll Band IWM Forward Chg 1-Month 3-Months 6-Months 6/9/2003 44.82 21.40% 72.54 43.56 3 5.57% 13.45% 21.55% 6/16/2003 44.63 16.92% 71.33 43.63 4 3.34% 13.60% 21.43% 9/1/2003 50.85 11.81% 75.88 49.30 3 0.51% 7.62% 17.49% 9/8/2003 50.71 7.16% 75.02 49.97 4 2.38% 6.10% 14.63% 4/19/2010 74.13 17.55% 75.72 71.74 3 -12.22% -17.62% -5.14% 12/13/2010 78.02 11.00% 71.44 76.25 3 3.23% 2.77% 0.27% 12/20/2010 78.72 11.95% 72.42 77.09 4 -1.94% 0.94% 1.55% 3/18/2013 94.16 6.31% 71.62 93.42 3 -3.77% 3.77% 13.20% 3/25/2013 94.43 4.99% 72.10 94.16 4 -1.62% 1.63% 12.87% 1/15/2018 158.60 6.84% 73.11 156.52 3 -3.32% -2.93% 6.23% 1/22/2018 159.60 5.73% 74.29 157.65 4 -3.52% -2.54% 3.55% 12/14/2020 194.68 19.91% 72.69 192.02 3 Average -1.03% 2.44% 9.78% Median -1.62% 2.77% 12.87% % Positive 45.45% 72.73% 90.91%

Statistically, there is just over 50% chance of decline in the month ahead, which we reckon is significant enough to warrant caution. Though, the long-term outlook remains undoubtedly positive based on the 90% chance of higher highs to come in 6 months.

As a quick preview, our proprietary long short-term memory (LSTM) machine-learning model is also projecting a short-term decline in IWM. We will elaborate more in the coming days about this quantitative trading framework, but for some background information about LSTM and machine-learning, we recommend reading this article:

Time-Series Forecasting: Predicting Stock Prices Using An LSTM Model

Source: WingCapital Investments

The model has helped us identify short-term trading opportunities throughout the year, including the buy signals in TZA and TNA back in June which we posted here on Seeking Alpha.

Leverage Decay: Why The Odds Are Stacked Against TNA From Here

Without a doubt, Direxion Russell 2000 3x Bull ETF has had a spectacular month after doubling its price from November. Indeed, thanks to compounding, TNA's gains were magnified during its benchmark's uninterrupted move higher. But to keep in in perspective, TNA remains deep in negative territory YTD even as IWM is up more than 15%:

Source: Investing.com

The reason is that TNA tends to underperform its benchmark during both choppy and down markets due to leverage decay. To quantify such effect, we calculate the ratio between the average weekly up and down move in its benchmark IWM over the past 24 weeks. In other words, the ratio would be 1.0 if the average magnitude of an up week equals that of a down week.

Source: WingCapital Investments

One quick observation is that recent up/down ratios between 2-3 are unsustainably high and are typically followed with reversals back towards 1. Furthermore, we notice that the ratio often oscillates around 1, which indicates sideways consolidation. During such times, TNA has proven to suffer from price decays based on the below regression analysis between the up/down ratio and 24-week rolling return in TNA:

Source: WingCapital Investments

The analysis suggests that TNA tends to decline by an average of -10% over a 24-week period when IWM is unchanged based on an up/down ratio of 1. Considering how overstretched IWM has turned, the odds heavily favor a pullback or at least a sideways consolidation, either of which could lead to significant underperformance in the leveraged ETF. We would look into selling call option spreads on TNA to potentially capitalize on such a scenario.

To summarize, TNA and its benchmark Russell 2000 have had an impressive bull run that is due for a pause given the extremely overbought technical picture. In particular, the effect of leverage decay is expected to further put a dent in TNA once choppy market conditions return.

