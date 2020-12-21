Whilst PBF Energy has very high leverage at the moment, they can outlast this downturn and thus they do not pose any risks to fulfilling their contractual commitments.

Thankfully, management has addressed this issue and clearly stated that whilst "everything is on the table" at PBF Energy, there are no reasons to expect any changes at PBF Logistics.

Sadly, this relatively smooth sailing has not extended to their parent company, PBF Energy who is under notable stress, which may worry the unitholders of their subsidiary.

PBF Logistics has once again produced solid results for the third quarter of 2020 and kept their very high distribution yield ticking along.

Introduction

Following the turmoil of early 2020, it now almost feels as though that operating conditions have largely smoothed out in some instances, such as for PBF Logistics (PBFX) and their very high distribution yield of 13%, as my previous article analyzed. On the flip side, their parent company, PBF Energy (PBF) has still been under stress with very challenging operating conditions continuing well past early 2020. This article provides a follow-up analysis for PBF Logistics that considers the implications from this stress on their parent company, plus updating the analysis to include their subsequently released financial results.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that was assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry; however, in the long term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

**Whilst the oil and gas industry to which they service has high economic sensitivity, given the more stable nature of the midstream sub-industry this was deemed to be average.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

Arguably their single most impressive and important aspect has been their resilient and frankly speaking, surprisingly strong operating cash flow and therefore, the primary parent-related risk is whether the stress that PBF Energy is facing could undermine this strength. After-all, they derive the vast majority of their revenue and thus operating cash flow from their parent company, also known as their affiliate, as the financial statement extract included below displays.

Image Source: PBF Logistics Q3 2020 10-Q.

This situation would normally pose a very significant counterparty risk to many organizations but thankfully this is not necessarily the case in this instance. During their third quarter of 2020 results conference call, management provided the following commentary aimed at reassuring investors that there are currently no changes forthcoming regarding their contracts and thus no reasons to be concerned.

“Look, I think on the last call PBF -- the last PBF call, we as management were clear that nothing's off the table. Everything is on the table, and we're continually analyzing every aspect of our business. How that relates to PBFX, there's nothing to report. As you mentioned, we have strong contracts, and there's nothing as of right now that we see changing in regards to our business.”

- PBF Logistics Q3 2020 Conference Call.

Whether this changes many years in the future remains unknown but thankfully management was very blunt that there are currently no reasons for concern. Before moving any further regarding other parent-related issues, it would be worthwhile to review their updated cash flow performance, which has once again been stellar. During the first nine months of 2020 their operating cash flow surged 47.87% year on year or 33.28% year on year once removing the impacts of working capital movements, thereby extending their incredible performance even further.

Following this continued solid performance, it further boosts their ability to cover their distributions with free cash flow with their coverage from the first nine months of 2020 now sitting in the very high territory at 190.20%. Whilst this may change in the future, partly depending on their capital expenditure, it nonetheless now feels correct to upgrade their distribution coverage rating from strong to very strong. When their exact guidance for 2021 is provided this will be reassessed but at least this provides a solid margin of safety. If interested in further discussions regarding their distribution coverage, please refer to either my previously linked article or alternatively, my original article.

It was once again excellent to see the retained free cash flow from their excess distribution coverage went towards lowering their net debt from $747m to $706m in the third quarter alone, thereby leaving it down from $767m at the end of 2019. There are few more attractive situations in the world of high yield investing than collecting a very high double-digit yield whilst they also reduce their net debt, thereby decreasing their general investment risk profile.

Since their leverage and subsequent ability to deleverage has already been analyzed throughout my two previous articles, there is little requirement to provide another detailed analysis, as their situation has not materially changed during the third quarter of 2020. The core takeaways for any new readers is that their leverage has once again improved slightly with their net debt-to-EBITDA now sitting at only 2.89, thereby giving them only moderate leverage. This is far superior to almost all of their midstream peers and provides yet another margin of safety. Realistically, they do not really require any material deleveraging but management has previously indicated an interest in continuing down this path. The previous analysis estimated that this could be completed within four years at most and thus provides them very solid prospects to reinstate their previous distributions.

The second parent-related risk stems from the solvency of their parent company and their resulting ability to fulfill the commitments under the previously mentioned contracts that underpin the revenue of PBF Logistics. Since they are both separately listed entities, any possible future bankruptcy at PBF Energy does not necessarily translate into bankruptcy at PBF Logistics. This is similar to the Oasis Petroleum (OAS) and Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) situation, whereby the latter was able to continue operating and paying distributions despite their parent company filing for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.

Whilst the financial position of PBF Energy is not nearly as clean as PBF Logistics with the leverage of the former sitting into the very high territory, this should only prove temporary and thankfully they also retain strong liquidity that will help them outlast this downturn. This means that even if PBF Logistics were not shielded from their parent, they are still unlikely to face any issues remaining a going concern nor see their parent company unable to fulfill their contractual commitments. If interested in the equivalent in-depth analysis of their parent, please refer to my previous article.

When looking ahead any further, sustained recovery would likely require Covid-19 cases to be brought under control, thereby allowing economic activity to continue recovering. Whilst no one can say for certain, the worst seems to have passed and given the recent early-stage distribution of vaccines it seems that operating conditions have a good probability of largely normalizing within one to three years.

Following their leverage further improving, it was no surprise that their liquidity has also remained strong with current and cash ratios of 1.84 and 0.52, respectively. Whilst these are both down slightly from the second quarter of 2020, the difference is only marginal and thus does not impact the sustainability of their distributions. Given their ability to generate ample free cash flow after distribution payments, they have an advantageous position of not relying on their credit facility but if required, they still have $282m available.

Their debt maturity profile is also quite favorable since they are not facing any debt maturities until 2023, as the table included below displays. Given their continued deleveraging and already moderate leverage, this should provide them with ample time to either repay or refinance as required.

Image Source: PBF Logistics Q3 2020 10-Q (previously linked).

Conclusion

The situation is rather challenging for PBF Energy and their shareholders who have seen their dividends completely suspended. Thankfully, this pain does not appear likely to spill over to PBF Logistics and their very high double-digit distribution yield. Given this situation, it should be no surprise that once again my bullish rating will be maintained following another quarter of strong performance. Whilst they are not yet in my personal portfolio, this is simply due to my individual tax situation as a foreign citizen of Australia.

