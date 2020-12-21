Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) is a company that designs and manufactures integrated cockpit electronics solutions for virtually all of the notable car producers including Ford, GM, and BMW. The company’s products include infotainment, head-up displays, and cockpit computers. The company has over 11,000 employees and its production is based mainly out of international countries, including Mexico and Bulgaria.

The company’s stock has been on a tear in the last few months and has seen its price triple since the end of March. We hold a neutral view of the company considering that general trends in the market favour Visteon for the long run as cars are integrating technology at an exponential rate. Moreover, Visteon already works with some of the world's top manufacturers and those relationships will be key to long-term revenue growth. However, pricing pressures from customers within the next few years and the company’s over-reliance on Ford may impact growth in the near-future. The failure to produce a competitive advantage in terms of technological advancements and further digitization of cockpit electronics will only further increase bargaining power of customers such as Ford. The result may be a company that will have a tough time making profits due to competition dynamics and potentially unfavourable political trends.

(Visteon Google Market Chart, 2020)

Visteon is a leader in the cockpit electronics market and the market will continue to grow

Visteon gained $1.5 Billion in new business wins within the third quarter, with new activity coming from various regions around the world. We believe that this speaks to the recovery of the automotive market on a global scale, as many investors feared the worst possible outcomes for incumbent automobile producers after the stock-market crash in March.

(Visteon Investor Presentation, 2020)

In Q3 alone, the company’s launch portfolio included products within the Ford F-150, Damier S-Class, and Mazda CX-5. These vehicles are being powered by Visteon’s next-generation products, as the company’s ‘12” digital cluster [is] on the best-selling pickup in North America’ and in China, ‘8” digital/hybrid clusters can be found in the Buick Envision, as well as several Volkswagen models (Visteon Investor Presentation, 2020).

Although the company stresses retail market uncertainty due to COVID-19, we believe that the company’s recent business wins as well as increased launches and innovations from car manufacturers suggest that the overall demand for Visteon’s products will continue to go up. With the introduction of more cars that have self-driving capabilities, Visteon can focus on the notion that digitization of the cockpit is becoming increasingly important for car manufacturers and consumers.

Moreover, infotainment within cars is becoming a differentiator more than anything, and this should lead Visteon’s customers to come knocking on the door for new products and services. According to Elon Musk, “the goal for the infotainment system is to say what’s the most amount of fun you can have in a car. I don’t think other car companies really think about it that way.” We believe that as technology becomes more seamlessly integrated with cockpit electronics, Visteon’s customers will want to look for more ways to create value for everyday consumers such as supporting arcade games and Netflix movies. Therefore, Visteon has an opportunity to gain revenue from a completely new segment. For now, Visteon’s customers such as Ford and General Motors are lagging behind in the infotainment race, as “Tesla is taking it to a whole new level [...] they’re miles ahead of other car manufacturers in terms of how they’re thinking about the in-car experience.”

Visteon needs to capitalize on this opportunity by focusing on areas of infotainment that will not only match the value that Tesla cars currently provide to consumers but perhaps think of innovative strategies that even outpace Tesla, such as somehow integrating programmatic advertising or integrating real-time feedback features related to maps.

Earnings trends have not been great; balance sheet health is strong

(WSJ, 2020)

The company’s revenue in the last 5 fiscal years has been very stagnant given the “unfavourable impact of lower industry production volumes (Visteon Investor Presentation, 2020).” Fortunately, the cost of goods sold has been tied closely to sales figures.

(WSJ, 2020)

The company’s net income has been all over the place since 2015 and saw a 56% decrease in net income growth in fiscal year 2019.

Evidently, it’s a bit unfair to use LTM figures when reflecting on the company’s recent performance, however, comparing Y/Y quarterly sales and adjusted EBITDA figures is valuable. The company’s growth in margins can be attributed to “operational savings from sourcing and manufacturing,” which is one of the company’s main initiatives. Moreover, temporary salary reductions in Q2 and Q3 contributed to the higher margin. The company’s revenue boost can be associated with the aforementioned sales from recent product launches.

(Visteon Investor Presentation, 2020)

In terms of the balance sheet, the company currently has $435 Million in cash and $348 Million in debt. Moreover, the total liabilities/total assets ratio is at a respectable 76.8%.

The company has $1.26 Billion in current assets, and one particular account to pay attention to is the accounts receivable figure, where $120 Million of the $607 Million net amount has been allocated to allowance for doubtful accounts. We believe that this account will probably not be subject to material write-downs in the near future considering that Ford and its affiliates make up 26% of Visteon’s credit risk of total accounts receivable, and asides from two more accounts of 13% and 12% belonging to Nissan/Renault, no other account is worth more than 10%. However, a delay in payments may affect its ability to fund the $495 Million in accounts payable.

Visteon faces heavy competition and pressure from its customers

Visteon faces a heavy list of notable competitors, including “Alpine Electronics, Aptiv PLC, Continental AG, Denso Corporations, Samsung, LG Corporation (Visteon 10-K, 2020).” Given the abundance of players in this market despite there being high fixed costs and high barriers to entry, Visteon’s bargaining power with customers is relatively low as switching costs for the consumer are low. Furthermore, Visteon’s customers have been increasingly focused on cutting costs and “virtually all automakers have implemented aggressive price-reduction initiatives and objectives each year with their suppliers (Visteon 10-K, 2020).” We believe that there is little that Visteon can do to maintain prices in the long run due to the nature of the market.

The company operates in many regions around the world, therefore is vulnerable to changes in international trade agreements and other government policies, specifically in Mexico. The Mexican government just announced that the minimum wage will increase by 15% at the beginning of the next calendar year. The company may potentially deal with notable changing tariff implications in the U.S. and China.

Visteon’s biggest customer is Ford Motor Company, and in 2019, Ford represented 22% of the company’s revenue. While we are encouraged by the recent innovative actions that Ford has taken to increase market share in the E.V. space, there are no guarantees that Ford can sustainably increase production numbers in the long run, especially if its products are not popular amongst consumers. Therefore, a lack of consumer demand and sustained Ford production would lead to lowered sales and profits for the company.

Earnings estimates would convey that the company is overvalued based on factors discussed above

(Seeking Alpha Earnings Estimates, 2020)

We believe that a lot of things would have to go right if the company wanted to achieve a 4.29 EPS figure for fiscal year 2021, let alone a 6.29 EPS figure in 2020. The company's TTM EPS figure has been on a downwards trend since 2016 and this was before COVID, and its best performance was in 2018 at a figure of 5.67.

(MacroTrends, 2020)

In order to gain new business wins in the long-run, the company would have to heavily invest in technology to keep up with the competition, and the gain in revenue would be mostly offset by these expenditures. Moreover, the company cannot really raise prices in the short and medium-term because customers will simply look for cheaper alternatives. Therefore, we believe that the low EPS estimates for 2021 are more realistic, and this is not considering other tailwinds such as customer liquidity problems or lasting COVID-19 effects. Even if Visteon reached an EPS of 4.29 in 2021, this would imply a 29.29x forward PE, which is quite high for a company that has had stagnant revenues over the past 5 years.

In summation, Visteon will be an important company in the automotive industry for many years to come, however, the company would need to create a substantial competitive advantage in order to offset lower prices and international trade complications, and investing in innovation is a huge cost in itself.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.