The year of 2020 created a noticeable divide between those who sustained their dividends and those who did not with Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) and their high yield of almost 7% falling into the first camp. This Canadian midstream company has a long history of providing growing dividends but this has been paused at least until such time as management feels that their current income stream is better appreciated by the market.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry; however, in the long-term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

**Whilst the oil and gas industry to which they service has high economic sensitivity, given the more stable nature of the midstream sub-industry this was deemed to be average.

Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The extent that these two results differ will depend upon the company in question and often comes down to the spread between their depreciation and amortization to capital expenditure.

After sustaining their dividends throughout this latest severe downturn, the conversation during their latest conference call has changed from thinking about downside risks to the potential for higher returns in the future. When asked during their third quarter of 2020 results conference call regarding their thoughts around keeping their streak of dividend growth going into 2021, management provided the following response.

“…we'd love to keep the streak going. But at some point, Rob, it doesn't make sense either when you're yielding 9%.” “On one hand, you want to keep the streak alive. On the other hand, no one's appreciating what you're paying them now. So why would you pay them more?”

- Pembina Pipeline Q3 2020 Conference Call

The timeline for their share price to increase sufficiently to compress their dividend yield is naturally unknown but since making these comments, their yield has already fallen to slightly under 7%. If economic conditions continue improving in 2021, it would not be surprising to see further their share price increase further and thus their dividend yield compressed.

Following this discussion surrounding increasing their dividends, it would be interesting to analyze their current situation to see whether shareholders could realistically expect anything more from this already high yielding investment. When first reviewing their historical cash flow performance, this does not really appear to be the case with their average dividend coverage during 2017-2019 being very weak at only 16.17%. Unfortunately, this has not materially improved throughout the first nine months of 2020 with their dividend coverage still sitting at only 24%. Whether an investor prefers using earnings per share or distributable cash flow does not change the fact that this means their dividend payments have mostly been debt-funded, which is never ideal and thus inhibits their ability to sustain and grow their dividends unless there is a change going forwards.

Admittedly, this historically very weak dividend coverage was primarily due to their relatively high capital expenditure, which appears set to decrease significantly for 2021 with their guidance for only C$785m. This represents a massive decrease from the historical capital expenditure that has already amounted to C$1.102b for the first nine months of 2020 alone, thereby changing the equation for their dividend coverage going forwards.

Following their previously linked 2021 guidance, they are expecting an adjusted EBITDA of C$3.3b at the midpoint. This sits slightly above their annualized adjusted EBITDA from the first nine months of 2020 of C$3.22b and full-year 2019 results of C$3.061b, as per their third quarter of 2020 results announcement. Whilst their exact operating cash flow will not be known until it has already transpired, there should be a close relationship between changes in adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow and thus it seems reasonable to expect operating cash flow to be somewhere around their C$2.532b from 2019.

If this were to eventuate it would leave them with C$1.747b of free cash flow after subtracting their C$785m of capital expenditure, thereby adequately covering their annualized dividend payments of C$1.528b. Even though this would represent a big improvement towards their dividend sustainability, it leaves very little scope to increase them further and thus they would require a sufficiently strong financial position to keep edging their dividends higher.

After reviewing their capital structure, the impacts of years of debt-funded dividends and various acquisitions are easily apparent with their net debt climbing from C$7.235b at the end of 2017 to now sit at C$10.956b. Whether this significant 51.43% increase is a reason for concern will depend upon their overall leverage and liquidity.

Although their financial metrics technically indicate that their leverage is high, it nevertheless is not necessarily concerning since a net debt-to-EBITDA of 3.80 is actually towards the lower threshold for the high territory of 3.51 to 5.00. Many midstream companies and partnerships have a net debt-to-EBITDA around 5.00 and can still operate without any solvency issues. Their interest coverage has remained solid through this turmoil with a result of 6.07 and thus they have no issues servicing their debt. This ultimately reaffirms that their current dividends appear sustainable and that they could possibly provide slightly higher dividends in 2021 if they wish, obviously providing that their liquidity is at least adequate.

When looking at their liquidity, whilst adequate with a current ratio of 0.71 it still leaves a bit to be desired with their very low cash balance. Thankfully they still retain C$2.515b available across their various credit facilities to ensure they face no short-term liquidity issues. In this instance, their operational size comes into play since it increases their ability to continue accessing capital markets to plug any holes in liquidity. When combined with their decent financial position and supportive central bank monetary policy, they should always find support in the debt markets to provide liquidity and refinance any upcoming debt maturities when required.

Their shareholders are likely quite pleased that they did not see their payments reduced amidst the turmoil. Even though the conversation swinging around to future dividend growth could be exciting, their only just adequate looking coverage for the foreseeable future means that shareholders should not expect too much more from this already high-yielding investment. Since a safe and sustainable high dividend yield of almost 7% is still quite attractive regardless of future growth in this low interest rate world, I believe that a bullish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Pembina Pipeline’s Q3 2020 6-K, 2019 40-F and 2017 40-F SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.