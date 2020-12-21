Long-time investors know that a good way to generate alpha is to buy companies when the business is undergoing a fundamental change. Service Properties Trust (SVC) is a REIT in the hotel and retail industry currently undergoing a transformation of its business structure. This transformation would magnify the earnings boost from a "return to normal" in the economy, especially now that we know there are a handful of vaccines on the way. In this article, I evaluate what makes the stock an attractive buy at the current valuation. So let’s get on with it.

The Sonesta transition could provide an earnings boost

Just a brief background on the company, Service Properties Trust (SVC) is a REIT focused on hotel management (“hotel segment”) and other service-oriented retail properties (“net lease segment”). As of September 2020, the company has 329 hotels under management and 804 net lease properties. As of 2019, these segments contributed roughly the same amount to Net Income at 52.3% and 47.7% respectively. RMR (RMR) serves as the external manager of Service Properties Trust.

In the past, the company’s hotels were managed by some of the largest hotel brands in the world namely, Marriott (MAR), IHG (IHG), and Hyatt (H). However recently the company has made the move to transition the majority of its hotel brands into sister company Sonesta. This was after Marriott and IHG failed to make their required minimum returns and rents to Service Properties Trust. The failure of these hotel giants to make these payments was largely due to the devastating effects the coronavirus pandemic had on the hotel industry. It is unlikely that Service Properties Trust would receive these payments in the near future as the travel industry is still reeling from the effects of the pandemic.

While this has resulted in a short-term hit to the bottom line, this actually represents a good opportunity for the company long-term as it gives them an excuse to get out of their contracts. The company will transition the branding and operations of about 200 hotels to Sonesta from Marriott and IHG. This along with the recently transferred Wyndham hotels puts a total of 204 Service Properties Trust hotels under Sonesta management.

So who exactly is Sonesta? The company is a small hotel operator with 18 full-service hotels and 44 extended stay hotels in the United States and 22 hotels internationally. The main benefit of Service Properties Trust transferring its hotels to Sonesta is that it has a 34% equity stake in the company. This would ensure that the two company’s interests are aligned and would allow Service Properties Trust to participate in some of the hotel management upside. By aligning the two company’s interests, it would now be easier for Service Properties Trust to closely manage these assets and make decisions on repurposing or selling underperforming hotels. The handful of hotel assets transferred to Sonesta has had some success in the past but it is yet to be seen whether or not this can be replicated at scale.

The main disadvantage of switching from much larger and well-established hotel brands to Sonesta is that you would lose the network effects of large hotel chains. This is particularly important for business travelers and other frequent flyers who heavily use these hotel chains' point systems to get exclusive perks. Management states that Sonesta is well-positioned for the “new normal” of travel as videoconferencing technology would drastically reduce the need and importance of business travel and large scale conferences. Greater focus moving forward will be on leisure travel experience, safety, and service.

The COVID 19 pandemic is causing changes in consumer behavior and expectations. During the second and third quarter, Sonesta’s extended stay portfolio outperformed its competitive set and gained significant market share. We believe that over the next several years, large, in person group meetings may occur less frequently and as a result, business travelers may generate fewer rewards points, eroding the value of the guest affinity programs in driving business. Subsequently, guests may be more focused on their travel experience, safety and service, all areas where Sonesta more effectively competes with the major brands.

Earnings Analysis

Like virtually all companies in the services and retail industry, Service Properties Trust's revenue was greatly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. In particular the non-payment of minimum returns from Marriott and IHG. There have been some signs of a recovery this quarter in terms of occupancy but results remain dismal. The occupancy rate in the company’s hotel portfolio in September was 45.8%. The results were mitigated somewhat by the improved performance of the retail segment which collected 89.3% of rents due.

Net loss for Q3 2020 was $102.6 million compared to net income of $40.1 million at the same time last year. The company is highly levered with total debt of $6.1 billion against total assets and cash of $8.8 billion and $143.9 million. Looking at the company’s leverage and coverage ratios do not paint a pretty picture. The company has Net Debt / Total Gross Assets is 51.9%, an Adjusted EBITDA/ Interest Expense ratio of 1.3x, and a Net Debt / EBITDA ratio of 10.8x. However, looking at the company’s debt maturity schedule we can see that majority of the company’s debt roughly $2.2 billion is due in 2024 and 2025. The company has very little near-term maturity in 2021. The company was able to raise $450 million of senior unsecured notes due 2027 at 5.5% interest rate which is a relatively high-interest rate given the current environment but at least this proves the company is able to access liquidity when needed.

Conclusion

Hopefully by mid next year everyone will be vaccinated and we will see a resurgence in travel demand. Service Properties Trust has positioned itself to take full advantage of a recovery by restructuring its hotel management agreements. The company is trading at a pretty good valuation at a forward Price to FFO ratio of 7.47x. This of course assumes successful execution of the transfer of hotel management to Sonesta. It is still a question mark whether Sonesta would be able to successfully scale their operations as they are a much smaller operator. Furthermore, it is still underdetermined if these hotels would see comparable returns under the Sonesta brand vs Marriott or IHG. There is also the risk of the firm's high leverage. Still, I like the company's chances and I am willing to speculate. The company is trading at a price to book value of 0.84x well below the sector median of 1.77x giving me a decent margin of safety. I have Service Properties Trust as a buy.

Key risks to thesis

1. The company has a large amount of debt. While it has very few near-term maturities in 2021, an extended economic slowdown from the slow deployment of vaccines or people's hesitancy to travel in the near-term would put financial strain on the company. I would keep an eye out for travel trends in mid-2021.

2. Long-term there is key execution risk on Sonesta managing all the companies hotels. Sonesta currently is managing less than 100 hotels. It will significantly expand its operations once it starts to operate Service Properties Trust additional 204 hotels. There are also questions on long-term returns on these assets as Sonesta is a much smaller brand than Marriott or IHG.

3. RMR serves as the external manager of Service Properties Trust which has had some conflicts of interest issues with the REITs it manages in the past.

