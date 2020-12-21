When friends ask me how I think the market will perform in the short-term, the response that generally gets universal agreement is when I say that I expect it to be volatile. Dealing with uncertainty is part of what drives markets, and one firm that stands to benefit from volatility is Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR). It appears that my bullish thesis on the stock in late July has been validated, as the shares have returned 19% since then, outpacing the 15% return of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe. I evaluate what makes IBKR a continued buy at present, so let’s get started.

A Look Into IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group is an online broker that provides automated trade execution on securities, fixed income, commodities, and foreign exchange on a 24/7 basis to over 135 markets in multiple countries and currencies. with a single, integrated investment account. This provides ease and simplicity to its clients, as they are able to tap into global markets with a single, integrated account. As of September 30, 2020, IBKR is home to 981K client accounts, housing $8.5B in equity capital.

IBKR continues to do well amid global uncertainty and volatility, with net revenue growing by 17.5% YoY, from $466M in Q3’19, to $548M in Q3’20. This was driven by strong commission revenue, which grew by $92M, or 49% YoY, due to higher customer trading volumes worldwide. Other income also grew by $76M since prior year quarter. This was driven by IBKR’s currency diversification strategy, which realized a $27M gain, compared to a loss of $47M in the prior year quarter.

It should be noted that excluding the ‘Other Income’ effects, which do not reflect the core business results, adjusted net revenue was $518M, which declined by -$7M on a YoY basis. That’s because Net Interest Income decreased by $96M YoY, due to the decline in interest rates, with the federal funds rate dropping by 210 basis points, from 2.19% in the year ago quarter, to just 0.09% in the latest quarter. As such, the decline in NII wiped out the gains in what have otherwise been a strong quarter from a revenue growth standpoint.

While low interest rates will remain a headwind in the near term, I don’t see additional downside. That’s because interest rates have already hit rock bottom. Plus, I don’t see IBKR going into negative rate territory, which would mean giving customers money to take on additional risk to buy securities on margin. That simply wouldn’t make sense from a business standpoint.

As such, I see IBKR resuming to growth next year, given its solid trajectory of client growth. As seen below, client accounts and client equity have grown at a 17% and 22% CAGR since 2012, respectively. Plus DARTs (daily average revenue trades) have steadily grown over the same timeframe, with a strong uptick in 2020. Furthermore, I see the massive amount government stimulus this year as providing a boost to global equity markets and trading activity in the long run, which benefits IBKR. This is supported by the $2.59 Trillion in government stimulus in the U.S. so far, with another $2 Trillion on the way.

While broker competition is always a worthy consideration, IBKR stands above its well-recognized peers. As seen below IBKDR has the lowest margin loan rates in comparison to its large peers, with a substantial interest rate spread compared to what its competitors charge.

IBKR is able to charge low interest rates, as noted above, due to the high level of automation and the economy of scale advantage that comes with it. As a result, the marginal cost of acquiring additional customers diminishes, since the cost of maintaining the IT infrastructure does not necessarily increase with additional customers. This was noted by management during the last conference call:

Because our platform is highly automated, the marginal cost of adding an additional client diminishes as we reach higher account numbers. The limit to this diminishment in marginal cost is the expense of KYC and other compliance obligations we have, especially high with respect to the customers in foreign jurisdiction. This expense we can regard as a fixed cost to add a new account. To the extent the profit derived from such a new account exceeds these fixed costs, we continue to focus on growing our new accounts.”

Lastly, I see a strong alignment of interest between management and shareholders. As noted in my previous article, IBKR is majority owned by its founder and Chairman, Thomas Peterffy. He announced during the Q3’20 conference call that he plans on downsizing his position to increase the liquidity of the stock, and for tax reasons. However, he plans on doing this gradually over the next 60 years, by selling 20,000 shares per day, which is a small fraction (3%) of the average daily volume of around 600K shares per day. As such, I see the alignment of interest continuing over the long-term.

Risks to Consider

As a broker/dealer, IBKR is subject to risk from extreme market volatility. This risk came to the forefront in the second quarter, during which the West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil price dropped to an unprecedented -$37.63, thereby requiring IBKR to compensate affected individuals, by settling contracts in connection with their losses. This resulted in an aggregate loss of $104 million for the company. Investors should be aware of these rare, but possible risks.

Investor Takeaway

Interactive Brokers has benefitted from the market volatility and increased trading activity this year. It continues its strong trajectory of growing client accounts and client equity. IBKR also has a low cost advantage over its competitors, as evidenced by the substantially lower margin rates that it charges, and by the high level of automation on its platform. Furthermore, I see government stimulus as being another growth driver for IBKR, as I believe the increase in monetary supply would eventually be reflected in the securities and commodities markets.

While the shares are not necessarily cheap, at the current price of $59.15, with a blended P/E of 25.4, I find IBKR to be reasonably priced for growth, given the mid- to high-teens commission revenue and client growth percentages, and the normal P/E of 31.3 over the past decade. Plus, I don’t see further downside from interest rates, as they are already at rock bottom, and interest rates could tick back over the next 5 years, given the substantial amount of government stimulus being injected into the economy. As such, I see IBKR as being a long-term winner. Buy for growth.

