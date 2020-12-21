The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) provides exposure to the fast-growing robotics sector, and what was once fantasy is fast becoming a reality of our future. The ETF benefits from a flexible mandate as it invests in both local US companies and foreign companies.

The 4th Industrial Revolution's global movement towards robotics

Much has been written about the 4th industrial revolution and global movement towards robotics and artificial intelligence continues to advance. Based on S&P’s article, according to PWC, about 45 million people may need to be retrained over the next decade, and according to McKinsey, USD16 trillion of activity can be automated using present technology. This suggests estimates are still highly conservative, if we were to factor in the rapid advances in robotics technology.

Of note, the total market cap of the ARKQ ETF fund holdings represent just $1.4 trillion which is just a fraction of the estimate of automatable activity of $16 trillion by McKinsey. There are definitely a lot more companies out there but ARKQ would have chosen key market leaders to include in its ETF, evidence by its higher concentration risk which will be discussed later in this article. The role of robotics and automation is expected to impact every part of our lives, and the compound effects and links between systems which create ecosystems will continue to create further value in a cyber-physical world. In other words, almost every company will be a technology-based company in time to come. Another gauge as to the size of market potential is the estimate by S&P Global that 40% of the Fortune 500 companies will be replaced in 2025, and this equates to roughly 8.2 trillion in market cap based on the total of 20.4 trillion.

The 4th industrial revolution and robotics will pervade every part of our lives

ARKQ’s holdings have attractive valuation ratios

Top ten holdings of ARKQ as at 17-Dec-2020 comprises 47% of the total fund size. One way to gauge the value of their holdings would be to compare valuations of these holdings against other tech sector valuations. In this example, I compare the top ten holdings in ARKQ to FAANG stock valuations and see that their TTM P/S, FWD P/S, TTM EV/S and FWD EV/S ratios are trading at an 8% to 15% discount to the FAANG stocks. The below table compiles this as such. ARKQ holdings are also relatively cheap compared to other tech sector companies which I have written about, where P/S is easily more than 20x – for example, my previous reports on tech companies with much higher valuation metrics are shown here for Unity (U), and here for Snowflake (SNOW).

Some might question the use of ratios based on sales, but there is little choice for a fast growing, emergent tech sub-sector such as robotics in its infancy, with limited track record. Very often, these companies are making losses, hence no “E” to calculate “P/E” but the future hope is for earnings to roll in when scale is achieved. It is often difficult for high-tech and high-growth companies to achieve positive earnings in the first couple of years, which is precisely why they came to the equity market for funding, otherwise they would have gone to the debt market which readily provides funds to companies with more visible and stable earnings. The key question is whether these companies serve a real need, and they do, which is the reason for sales to continue rising at these high tech companies.

The following tables show how the top stocks in ARKQ are trading relatively cheap to FAANG stocks

Top ten holdings in ARKQ TTM P/S FWD P/S TTM EV/S FWD EV/S TSLA 20.3 19.2 21.0 19.3 MTLS 11.2 11.4 11.5 11.5 TRMB 5.2 5.3 5.7 5.8 DE 2.3 2.3 3.5 3.4 GOOG 7.0 6.7 6.3 6.1 PRLB 9.5 9.7 9.0 9.2 KTOS 3.6 3.8 4.0 3.8 FLIR 2.9 2.9 3.2 3.2 JD 1.2 1.1 1.2 1.0 TWOU 3.3 3.4 3.5 3.3 Average 6.7 6.6 6.9 6.7 FAANG stock valuations TTM P/S FWD P/S TTM EV/S FWD EV/S FB 10.0 9.4 8.9 9.4 AMZN 4.7 4.3 4.8 4.4 AAPL 8.1 6.9 7.7 6.7 NFLX 9.7 9.3 10.1 9.7 GOOG 7.0 6.7 6.3 6.1 Average 7.9 7.3 7.5 7.2

Evidence of effective active management and a willingness to overweight top picks

As shown in the above table, there appear to be some evidence of active management, as the concentration in top holdings is relatively high and at just 40 companies, ARKQ has far fewer holdings than comparables such as the iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) which has 220 holdings. Also, 47% of the ARKQ portfolio is concentrated in its top ten companies, compared to 12% for XT, which indicates the ETF manager's willingness to adopt heavily overweight positions in companies it believes in. Due to active management and a specialized focus on robotics and autonomous tech, the expense ratio of ARKQ is higher than XT, at 0.75% compared to 0.47%. The slightly higher expense ratio and concentration risk appears to be worthwhile as year-to-date performance is +97.7% compared to XT at +32.6%. ARKQ ETF has a good four-star rating by Morningstar. In short, ARKQ achieves higher returns by adopting higher risk versus peers, as shown in the below charts.

ARKQ has outperformed the S&P 500 and peers such as the iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

ARKQ is a higher return and higher risk option versus peers, but this may be a better option in a market upcycle

Conclusion

I am bullish on ARKQ, and would rather overweight ARKQ against a basket of FAANG stocks which are pricier by various ratios (e.g. P/S, EV/S), and that are mature stage companies with less exciting prospects ahead. Furthermore, active management by the ETF managers which has adopted winning overweight positions has seen the outperformance of ARKQ versus peers. The estimated total addressable market of ARKQ is high and several times the market cap of its underlying companies. Additionally, there are opportunities for compound growth of ARKQ’s underlying companies in the ETF due to the unavoidable role of robotics in links across all sectors of the economy amid the 4th Industrial Revolution. Furthermore, ARKQ participates in a more advanced segment of the 4th Industrial Revolution, integrating artificial intelligence in the cyber-physical world which gives rise to commercial robotics and autonomous technologies. However, it is worth noting ARKQ has a higher volatility versus peer ETFs, but that might not be a bad thing if one seeks greater upward volatility in a recovering stock market. An additional concern is that a purist may be concerned that not every single of ARKQ’s holdings are unequivocably related to the robotics and autonomous technologies sector.

