Way back in 2017, one of the first articles I published, and the first article published to Seeking Alpha about a relatively unknown publisher, was on CD Projekt (OTCPK:OTGLF) (OTCPK:OTGLY), and to my excitement, it was marked an "Editor's Pick". Since then, that company has built immense amounts of wealth for many investors, me included. CD Projekt has been my largest holding since 2016, and I had never envisioned selling. The company's new release, Cyberpunk 2077, should've been the next leg in growth for a decade to come. Instead, it illustrates a management team that has not been forthcoming to its shareholders, its platform partners, or its customers. Despite the 40% crash so far since the launch of its new product, this is not a sale, and CD Projekt is still very overvalued. Upon discussing the sale of my shares Friday morning with the gentleman who got me interested in the pursuit of my MBA and a life working in finance in the first place, I was reminded of an important value in investing. "When the premise one held for buying a stock is gone, sell it."

I feel some additional context to this business is required since CD Projekt is still relatively unknown in North America, especially to the blue-chip dividend investor followers I often target with my writing.

CD Projekt is a Polish video game developer, best known for The Witcher series of video games, as well as the online video game storefront on PC, GOG (Good Old Games). After the hit release of The Witcher 3 in 2015, and continued long-tail revenues that blew away expectations from that product, CD Projekt was well funded to develop its next-generation experience, Cyberpunk 2077.

With the intent of keeping this article concise, this should have been the product that would turn CD Projekt into a game developer with the market cap of American juggernauts like EA (NASDAQ:EA) and Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI). This may sound outlandish to claim, but Cyberpunk had the promise to be CD Projekt's killer-app, with copious long-tail revenues via DLC, micro-transactions, etc. I'd liken it to Take-Two's (NASDAQ:TTWO) Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto series. This game promised to be massive in scope, with nine years of development time. For reference, a video game like the latest Call of Duty release takes 2-3 years to develop.

Unfortunately, this dream is vanishing extremely quickly. Cyberpunk 2077 is borderline unplayable on last-generation hardware, representing ~170mm PlayStation 4s and Xbox Ones in which this game is unplayable. I am not being hyperbolic.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) is pulling the game entirely from its PlayStation storefront and offering users refunds. This is extremely profound. Sony has never pulled a AAA game from its storefront, nor has it EVER offered refunds on digital games. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is in limbo with its (significantly smaller) Xbox One install base. However, I would not be surprised to see it be completely pulled as well. Performance on Microsoft's hardware is even worse than Sony's. I encourage anyone curious about the technical side of this release to watch Digital Foundry's excellent analysis of technical performance on Sony and Microsoft's hardware here:

What's worse is that CD Projekt management intentionally misled investors, Sony/Microsoft, and consumers about the state of its product on last-generation consoles. CD Projekt admitted to misleading Sony and Microsoft about the state of its game's function on PS4 and Xbox One, and hid gameplay footage of these systems (where the overwhelming majority of sales would come from), and instead showed footage from high-end gaming computers.

CD Projekt hosted an emergency board meeting on Dec 14 about these issues which I encourage prospective investors to read the transcript of here:

We underestimated the scale and complexity of the issues, we ignored the signals about the need for additional time to refine the game on the base last-gen consoles. It was the wrong approach and against our business philosophy. On top of that, during the campaign, we showed the game mostly on PCs. - Adam Kiciński, co-CEO

I'd encourage readers to look at the transcript in complete context, but in summary, management is acting as if the only faults of its product are on last-generation hardware.

In my view, this is still an obfuscation of the levels of performance issues of this product. Management is alluding to the performance of this product being acceptable on high-end gaming computers/PS5/Xbox Series X, and on the PS4 Pro/Xbox One X. This is not the case. As a CD Projekt fanboy, with a lot of its net worth tied to this game/company, I bought/have been playing through the game on relatively powerful hardware. For those with computer hardware knowledge out there, my system with an AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) Ryzen 7, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) GTX 1080ti struggles to keep this game north of 60fps at 1080p at high settings. My experience has been so horrendous with game-breaking bugs and crashes that I refunded my game as well. That's on hardware that's far closer in performance to a PlayStation 5 than PlayStation 4... The reality is that this game's performance and level of refinement is horrendous across all hardware. It's not because this game is bigger in scope or more "next-generation" than others either... While I'm not going to link to the gameplay of shooting civilians in a Seeking Alpha article, I'd encourage readers to search for something along the lines of "Cyberpunk police AI" on YouTube.

The is a fairly well-known phenomenon that video games that take over a few years to develop get caught in "development hell", which is generally not a good sign. Nine years is probably the longest development time I have ever heard of for a video game that ultimately was not canceled. Pair that with CD Projekt showing very limited amounts of gameplay for this product (none on last-generation hardware), and the red flags had been there all along for us investors. My rose-colored lenses stopped me from seeing them because I loved the company. A good lesson to reflect on for all CD Projekt longs.

I fell in love with CD Projekt because I felt it had a board and management team with a long view of the video game industry. This was a company that was fervently pro-consumer and garnered plenty of love from its consumers. It did this largely, by not rushing the release of its products by putting a development time crunch on its developers (forcing them to release products before Christmas for example). This notion is clearly dead at CD Projekt these days. Management lying (I do not use that word lightly) to all its stakeholders is a terrible sign, and this has errored my trust in the company.

CD Projekt will not be a good investment anymore

CD Projekt shares in Warsaw are off 40% this month since the launch of Cyberpunk and recent developments. However, don't let this deceive you. That only brings the shares back to their average trading price over the past year. This is still a very, very expensive stock, one that's now become "overvalued" in my opinion. Let me explain.

CD Projekt's share price has essentially posted a 10x return since its last product was published, up to a $9bn market cap. For reference, that was with a company that posted 2019 revenues of ~$125mm. CD Projekt's capital appreciation over the past five years has been partially driven by sales of previous games, but overwhelmingly on expectations for Cyberpunk, and the long-tail revenue generation potential of the product.

Obviously, Cyberpunk is going to generate billions in revenues, so those price to revenue figures aren't particularly useful. We need to look at revenue generation in the coming five years.

What is important is that EA and Activision trade at about 6.5x price to sales, but have new release products coming out every year. CD Projekt has to hitch its wagon to Cyberpunk to drive revenues for the next five years minimum.

CD Projekt has not released sales figures, but announced 8 million pre-orders across all platforms. Even assuming the game net sells 20 million copies (a high estimate before these issues), that's netting <$1bn in revenues to CD Projekt, assuming full-price sales (an unlikely event at this point).

That implies CD Projekt is already trading at an absurd premium to its group, assuming a best-case scenario where it sells as well as expected before issues were known. Once we factor in that sales from Cyberpunk will likely be well below 20mm units due to its pulling from Playstation and the offering of refunds, it's fair to assume CD Projekt even after a 40% correction is trading at well over 10x price to sales in 2020 in a reasonable case and closer to 20x if we average sales over the coming five years... The majority of (and the sales at the highest ticker price) will occur in 2020, not in years to come.

There's no easy way to fix this

The truth here appears to be pretty simple. Cyberpunk is not a well-made game; it being in development for nine years and appearing in this state, without even modern AI in the game, which means there is likely no way to fix this game to work on last-generation hardware. This game will likely have to wait for growth in the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S adoption for a platform that can work with it.

So for investors, you need to decide whether you want to hitch your cart to a management team that has torched its relationship with ALL stakeholders and needs to make a go of a broken game to derive revenues for the next five years. AND you need to pay a ~3x P/S premium to bigger, more diversified companies like EA or Activision.

Conclusion

This was a bittersweet article to write. I've made more money on CD Projekt than any other company I've owned and felt very safe in holding it as a tool to build generational wealth. That is dead now, and it will be for some time. Cyberpunk may never return to PlayStation 4, and while the game will have a future on next-generation hardware, CD Projekt's valuation was priced for perfection, not for this outcome. I am of very high conviction that closing my position was the right decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNE, EA, ATVI.