The market cap of the combined company stands at $3 billion, which seems too much.

While Hardrock is a very good development-stage gold project, I don’t think it should be worth more than $200 million at the moment.

Equinox is paying around $480 million for Premier, all in shares.

Introduction

Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) has been on an acquisition spree for several years, and I've covered the company several times here on SA. I was also a shareholder in NewCastle Gold, which was one of the three companies that merged to create Equinox.

Equinox is led by mining legend Ross Beaty, and I mentioned in an article in 2018 that he's been nicknamed "the broken slot machine" for his remarkable consistency at making shareholders rich.

However, I think Beaty might have lost his touch because the recently announced acquisition of Premier Gold (OTCPK:PIRGF) looks terrible.

The terms of the deal

Premier shareholders will receive 0.1967 Equinox shares for every share they own. Based on the closing price of C$13.10 ($10.27) of Equinox's shares on the TSX on December 15, the deal is valued at C$611.7 million ($479.6 million).

Premier will spin out to its shareholders shares of a new Nevada-focused gold company named i-80 Gold Corp, which will get the South-Arturo, McCoy-Cove and Getchell projects. The latter will raise up to $75 million though a capital increase with a 30% lead order from Equinox.

Also, Equinox will undertake a C$75 million ($59 million) equity financing, which is fully underwritten by Ross Beaty.

The main assets of Premier Gold

The company has two main properties - the Mercedes gold mine in Mexico and the 5.5 Moz Hardrock project in Canada. It also owns interests in a few relatively small gold projects in the Red Lake gold camp in Canada. Overall, Premier will have attributable gold reserves of 3.1 Moz after the spin-out, which means Equinox is paying around $156 per ounce of reserves.

(Source: Premier Gold)

Looking at output, Mercedes produced a total of 59,901 ounces of gold in 2019, meaning Equinox is paying just over $8,000 per ounce of production.

(Source: Premier Gold)

The mine produced just 12,183 ounces of gold in Q3 2020, but the all-in sustaining costs were impressive - just $827 per ounce.

Still, I view Mercedes as a small mine with limited reserves that doesn't have much value. Its costs in the past have been awful, and Equinox will need to prove Q3 wasn't a fluke.

(Source: Premier Gold)

Clearly, the main reason Equinox is buying Premier Gold is Hardrock. The latter holds a 50% stake in this project and just released an optimized feasibility study that showed impressive key figures.

(Source: Premier Gold)

The reserves, output, AISC, net present value and mine life position Hardrock as one of the best development-stage gold assets in Canada. However, the internal rate of return (IRR) is pretty low, and this is due to the significant size of the initial capex required to build Hardrock. The IRR doesn't look impressive even at $1,900 per ounce.

(Source: Premier Gold)

There aren't many gold companies today that would embark on the development of such a large-scale project.

Why Equinox is overpaying for Premier

I don't think there's any value in Mercedes, but Premier says that the analyst consensus NAV for the mine is $178 million, so let's take that number. The Red Lake properties are too early stage and don't even have reserves, so it's difficult to evaluate them.

Regarding Hardrock, the attributable NAV to Premier at $1,800 per ounce of gold stands at $920.5 million. However, development-stage gold companies are rarely valued at more than 0.3x NAV due to the significant execution risk involved. Let's take First Mining Gold (OTCQX:FFMGF) as an example.

I covered this company just two weeks ago, and it owns a similar undeveloped gold project in Canada. At the moment, Springpole's NPV alone accounts for almost six times First Mining's market cap.

(Source: First Mining)

And that's the NPV at just $1,500 per ounce.

(Source: First Mining)

If we value Hardrock at 0.3x times NAV at $1,800 per ounce, Premier's 50% share is worth $276.2 million.

Investor takeaway

Over the past, Equinox has been making sensible acquisitions, but I can't understand why the company is willing to pay so much for Premier Gold.

Hardrock is a promising project, but there are similar ones out there that could be acquired for less than $200 million. Mercedes has a history of high costs, and its remaining mine life is low so I don't think it's worth much.

I think Equinox is making a mistake here. Following the purchase, the company is expected to produce around 750 koz of gold at AISC of around $1,000 per ounce in 2021 and reserves stand at 15.2 Moz of gold. I think the new company deserves a valuation of around $2 billion, somewhere around the price of the likes of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG).

(Source: Premier Gold)

