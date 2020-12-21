Strategy

The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) employs a covered call strategy where the fund will buy a stake in an equity and sell short-dated covered calls against the position. The goal is to generate income and an occasional capital gain. A covered call is a well-known option strategy where the investor will "write" a call against equity. There are two potential outcomes to the strategy. The first is the equity will not advance to the option strike price (pre-determined price in the contract) in the allotted time. In this case, the option premium will be retained thus generating income for the fund. The second potential outcome is the equity trades above the strike price - in this case, the equity is sold to fulfill the contract. In this particular scenario, the fund may generate a capital gain on the underlying equity in addition to the premium generated.

Downside

The strategy is not without risk. The primary risk in the strategy is for the underlying equity to drop far below the entry in the fund. In this case, the fund would have a capital loss which will hamper the fund's net asset value. A recent example illustrates the potential downside of the strategy is the fund's performance during the late February/early March 2020 time frame. The fund dropped from the mid-$14 per share level all the way down to under $9 per share.

Source

Holdings

When examining a fund, a quick overview of the fund's holdings can help give you a clue to the unique risk characteristics. ETV's assets are highly concentrated in three equities accounting for nearly 54% of total assets. If you factor in the top six holdings, the fund holds nearly 74 percent assets in tech. Granted, the assets are the most established tech entities with massive market cap, and the concentration is noticeable, adding an extra layer of risk that an investor needs to become comfortable with. You have to be especially comfortable with holding Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Source

Performance

In my view, ETV shines over a 10-year time frame with a historical return of over 10% during the time frame. The fund had one losing year during a 10-year time frame at net asset value. The drawdown was 2.65 percent, a very acceptable outcome. From a market price perspective, the fund has incurred three losing periods during the same time frame with the worst drawdown occurring in 2018 with a loss of 4.08 percent. The primary reason for the discrepancy is the premium/discount the fund trades at. From 2010 through the 2014 time frame, the fund traded at a discount to net asset value - since then, it has traded at a premium to the net asset value. As of December 17th, 2020, the fund trades at a premium of 6.81 percent, a steep price to pay to gain entry.

Source

Dividends

The best feature of the fund is the monthly payment of $0.1108 per share or $1.3296 annually. ETV has maintained the monthly payout since January of 2013, an impressive track record. The fund's name tax-managed is derived by how the fund pays out its monthly distribution. The bulk of the distribution is treated as a non-dividend distribution (return of capital) in 2019. The team at ETV will utilize a combination of capital gains, return of capital, qualified and non-qualified dividends. Depending on market conditions, the fund will distribute its monthly income in a manner that is taxed at the lowest rate by the US government.

Concluding Thoughts

The long-term track record of the ETV closed fund is very impressive. The strategy has passed the test of time; however, at this time, the current premium to net asset value is steep. While I do believe the management team more than earned its management fee, to pay up for entry is seldom a great idea. For those who are interested in dependable monthly income, I would wait for the premium to deflate before legging in.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article before making any investment. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. This article's material should be considered general information and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.