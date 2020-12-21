On December 18, 2020, 99.9% of voting shareholders in special acquisition company (SPAC) Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE: IPOB) approved a business combination with Opendoor Technologies, a leading residential real estate digital platform. We believe that when the new entity begins trading as OPEN on Monday, December 21, retail investors will quickly bid the seemingly undervalued stock up. In the long-run, the firm enjoys favourable growth prospects, as well as a highly competent management team.

Company Overview

Opendoor is a digital platform that enables people to buy and sell property, as well as offers financing services for property purchases. In 2019, 18,799 homes were sold on the platform in 21 markets around the United States, generating $4.7 billion in revenue. This represents a 161% year-over-year increase from 2018.

What differentiates Opendoor is its vertically integrated approach to real estate. Rather than merely allowing sellers to list on its platform, Opendoor also makes offers to buy property from them. This dramatically simplifies the selling process and enables sellers to move at their own timeline without conducting house showings. Customers are dramatically happier with Opendoor’s approach than traditional methods, as evidenced by their insanely high net promoter score.

Opendoor Net Promoter Score (Source: Opendoor Investor Presentation)

Opendoor has confidence that it can do this because of its proprietary pricing algorithm. It analyzes over 145 features per home, combining this analysis with market data and historical underwriting information, to determine a fair value for a house. It has made meaningful strides in accuracy, with differences between actual resale value and Opendoor’s set prices dropping significantly in its mature markets. This type of valuation certainly makes more sense than the relatively manual and intuition-based method that real estate agents currently use and will only get more accurate in the future with more input data to train the algorithm.

Difference Between Predicted and Actual Sale Price, Opendoor markets (Source: Opendoor Analyst Presentation)

On the buyer side, Opendoor offers financing services, a clean customer experience, and on-demand property information that simplifies the home buying process. They also facilitate interaction-less home tours, a trend which has increased during COVID-19, and provide both buyers and sellers personalized support through support agents throughout the process.

Journey of a Typical Property Through Opendoor’s Platform (Source: Opendoor Analyst Presentation)

Look for Retail Investors to Bid the Price Up In the Short Term

2020 has been the year of the retail investor. In the first quarter of 2020, Robinhood, a commission-free trading platform, added 3 million clients. In Canada, discount brokerages added 500,000 in the same period. The share of trading volume from individual investors has jumped over 5% this year alone to nearly 20%. At a big picture level, it’s clear that retail investors, many of whom are inexperienced and use less empirical investing methods than their institutional peers, are a major force to be contended with when making investing decisions.

What does this mean for Opendoor? Up until this point, it has traded as Social Capital Hedosophia II under the ticker IPOB. Despite it being the exact same company, look for a significant rally when it starts trading as OPEN on the NASDAQ. Why? Because retail investors will be able to find it more easily. The two largest SPACs to take their companies public in 2020, DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Nikola Corp. (NASDAQ:NKLA), saw their share prices increase by 105% and 60%, respectively, in their first 25 trading days. This is despite being the same company just having traded under a different ticker. IPOs like Snowflake, Palantir, and Unity have also demonstrated the insatiable desire for newly listed equities from retail investors. We believe it is likely that Opendoor follows the same path.

Share Price Relative to First Day After SPAC Listing, NKLA and DKNG (Source: CapitalIQ, Ophelia Research Analysis)

Incredible growth potential exists in the long-run

Of course, a short-term catalyst does not mean much without meaningful long-term prospects to back it up. This is where Opendoor truly shines. From a top-line perspective, the company stands at the precipice of a digital revolution in residential real estate, one of the last industries to digitize. Increasing expectations for customer experience and a large-scale transition to digital, driven by COVID-19, have finally moved the needle in the real estate industry.

"It’s long been said that three things matter in real estate: location, location, location. But based on trends that have been reshaping other industries, competition in real estate has spread to another area: customer experience." – McKinsey Digital, 2020

We know from other industries that when digitization comes, it comes fast. In only 10 years, Uber (NYSE:UBER) has gone from $0 in revenue to transporting 2 billion people per quarter. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) now commands 14% of total retail sales. While Opendoor’s more capital-intensive model will mean that it cannot scale as quickly, it certainly still has a lot of runway for growth.

Digital Penetration Across Industries (Source: Opendoor Analyst Presentation)

In an average year, roughly 5 million properties change hands in the United States. At an average price of $300,000, this means that the industry's gross market value is roughly $1.5 trillion. Opendoor recognizes this and has set ambiguous goals for itself to capitalize on it. According to its latest investor presentation, it expects to achieve $9.8 billion in revenue by 2023, primarily through existing markets' maturation. It plans to grow revenue to $50 billion and operate in US 100 markets in the long term.

Revenue Growth Plans (Source: Opendoor Analyst Presentation)

These goals seem highly achievable for two reasons. First, the market is currently highly fragmented, with 2 million realtors across the United States. 66% of them sell less than 15 properties a year, with 28% even having another occupation. This indicates significant potential for consolidation, which Opendoor is well-poised to capitalize on. Second, the company’s management team is highly experienced. Tom Willerer, Opendoor’s current Chief Product Officer, presided over Netflix’s customer experience as the platform grew from 5 million to 40 million users, then in the same role for Coursera as it experienced stratospheric growth. The Chief Technology Officer, Ian Wong, previously led data science at Square as payments volumes doubled from 2011 to 2013. The founder, Eric Wu, previously founded and sold another real estate technology platform, Trulia, for $2.5 billion. While these are just three figures, they are not huge standouts compared to other top managers who were former VPs and Directors at Amazon, Capital One, and Uber. It seems like the whole executive team understands what it takes to achieve explosive growth and has supported other successful companies through it in the past.

Management Team Overview (Source: Opendoor Investor Presentation)

On a cost basis, Opendoor has already demonstrated that it can produce positive unit economics. Its Q2 contribution margins were positive, with its most mature market, Phoenix, having a 4.0% margin (or $8,000 per home). Its long-term contribution markets are 7 to 9%, which it hopes to achieve through optimizing its cost structure and launching higher-margin services. In the past few years, they have demonstrated the ability to achieve economies of scale through centralization and automation, attaining a 150-basis point reduction in net cost reduction in the last two years.

Cost Structure Reductions (Source: Opendoor Investor Presentation)

With this understanding of the firm’s growth prospects and unit economics, it is clear to see that Opendoor is currently trading at an incredible discount. The business combination transaction places Opendoor’s EV/Sales ratio at 1.0x, significantly less than competitor Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) at 8.68x (as of December 18, 2020 market close) and Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) at 8.71x. While Opendoor’s model is definitely heavier on assets than the other two names, it seems that at an ~88% discount in trading multiples, Opendoor is significantly underpriced.

Opendoor and Competitor Trading Multiples (as of December 18, 2020; Source: CapitalIQ, Ophelia Research Analysis)

The Bear Case for A Housing Crisis is Overstated

Opendoor bears often claim that the company’s success is primarily contingent on rising property values and worry that the “housing bubble” in the United States may pop soon. While this macroeconomic risk is certainly non-negligible, it's both improbable and something that Opendoor will be able to handle. The housing bubble seems unlikely because several indicators show no sign of overvaluation. The price to income ratio, which calculates the ratio between the median single-family home price and the median household income, is still roughly almost one full year of income away from its high-water mark during the housing bubble. So is the household debt to income ratio, roughly at the same levels as 2002-2003. This is despite historically low interest rates, meaning that borrowers can afford to service more debt than they could have during the crisis. Further, the Federal Reserve has already said that they do not plan to raise rates until 2023, meaning that it is unlikely that debt service payments become unsustainable for most with mortgages.

United States Home Price to Median Household Income Ratio (Source: Longtermtrends.net)

Opendoor has also demonstrated its ability to quickly respond to a crisis through its reaction to COVID-19. It paused sending offers to buy new homes, reduced its housing inventory by 80% from $1 billion to $172 million between February and July, and maintained its margins throughout the first two quarters of the crisis. It is also important to note that generally, real estate prices move quite gradually. There has only been one quarter where prices have dropped more than 3% since 1975, and even during the housing crisis, transaction volumes remained above 3.7 million.

Other Risks May Exist and Act as Tailwinds to Growth

One potential headwind to Opendoor's growth is the stickiness of personal interactions. Clients, especially those with luxury listings, may prefer to work with real estate agents simply for the peace of mind that human-to-human interaction provides. This can be seen in other industries, such as wealth management. Although Wealthsimple and other robo-advisors have created offerings that generate above-market returns for incredibly low fees, many wealthy clients have yet to switch from their wealth managers simply because of their prior relationship.

Further, it is important to note that we conducted all of our prior analysis on financials produced in the investor and analyst presentations, as well as the firm's prospectus. Opendoor has only produced two years of unaudited financial statements, and while we are almost certain of their compliance with accounting standards, it is essential to keep in mind the excess risk that comes with investing in a SPAC listing.

Conclusion

Opendoor’s SPAC listing is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in a company revolutionizing a $1.5 trillion market. By providing sellers and buyers with a more convenient, smooth, and certain experience in the residential real estate market, Opendoor can capture significant market share in the space. The management team, all with prior growth experience under their belts, have set ambitious goals and are likely to reach them with unit economics already positive and only set to improve. At a 1.0x EV/Sales multiple, Opendoor looks like a steal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.