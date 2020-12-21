Harley-Davidson hit the ramp flying with Q3's introduction to the new plan. Now it is time to hold your breath to see how they land with the plan's details.

Q3 results were impressive but how much of that success was related to Covid's social distancing effect as sales across many outdoor recreation product companies cashed in as well.

The one thing that companies that have been in business for over a century have in common is good old-fashion operational brashness. This type of 'in your face get out of my way operations' management can never be taught. It is developed through decades of blood sweat and tears and passed down through generations of hardworking and pride-filled mid-level managers and skilled labor force that built the company into the historical success.

The Harley-Davidson (HOG) operations group fits that bill like Evel Knievel fit his XR-750, ruggedly, mostly-in-control and ready for any obstacle. Unfortunately for these storied companies, operations alone will not guarantee a successful consumer relationship that drives profitable growth. Just like Evel's preparedness could never guarantee a safe landing.

Entering another new era

Harley-Davidson is about to roll out the new Hardwire strategy with a 5-year detailed plan when they announce year end results in late January to early February. Being in this spot where the identity of the company and the consumer/product relationship is a little off is nothing new for Harley-Davidson. They have experienced these lulls from time to time over its 117 year history. Let's not forget the AMF days - those were rough. Each time that Harley-Davidson gets their back against the wall, they come out swinging and ultimately find a way to thrive. This time will be no different for sure. Although I must say, investors would much prefer a seamless flow from era to era in a controlled more stable fashion. Reacting quickly in a responsive and tactical manner to changes in the motorcycle environment is a much needed skill-set to ensure survival in dire days. It seems that the reactive nature of Harley-Davidson is more of a long standing strategy instead of a survival tactic.

Harley-Davidson's recent third-quarter report showed that the company was able to thrive in an environment where the pandemic left many companies gasping for air. These uncertain times actually proved extremely fruitful for many companies. Most stay at home companies like Amazon (AMZN), Zoom (ZM) and Turtle Beach (HEAR) made out like gangbusters. Likewise, outdoor recreation product companies such as Polaris (PII) and OneWater Marine (ONEW) showed huge profitable gains during the social distancing requirements of the pandemic.

The benchmark

Harley-Davidson is also a company that benefited from a sales perspective due to the inherent social distancing aspects of riding. So as Q3 2020 results are reviewed, it is important to qualify them with this Covid effect. A much more succinct way to look at the valuation of HOG is to put them up in a side by side comparison to a similar decades-old company that shares many of the same characteristics. Magna International (MGA) is an auto supplier company that has been in business for six plus decades and quite frankly is a great company to pay attention to and watch execute.

As you walk onto the production floor you look down to see clearly marked lanes for walking around the perimeter of the actual production activity. You stand in awe as a multitude of sounds fill the air like a concert of industrious but out-of-pitch array of machines humming, clattering and hammering. Although there are absolutely no harmonical qualities whatsoever, the sounds of production have an assuring effect. You look around to take in the various manufacturing cells. CNC machines are sculpting stainless steel. Large metal forming presses are working from large rolls of steel with robotic arms removing finished fenders and placing them onto secondary jigs. A large windowed room with the sign 'authorized personnel only' is occupied by a few employees all wearing what appears to be a paper version of a hazmat suit equipped with a full face respirator. Exiting the large clean-room environment are the same fenders that were being formed just a few dozen feet away but now they are highly glossed with color.

Obviously, the above description could be either of the two manufacturing giants. Similarities begin with raw material, move through early processing of producing castings, forgings, billets, stampings, injection moldings before moving into machining along with many other manufacturing operations to produce all of the individual components. Once all of these internally manufactured components are completed they will join a multitude of outsourced parts, fasteners and other commodity items for assembly.

The investors' view of the two

Aside from the products they produce, both Harley-Davidson and Magna are faced with many of the same obstacles that come with massive capital intensive organizations. It is equally remarkable when analyzing these two companies from an investment perspective.

Harley-Davidson reported Q3 2020 revenue of $1.17B, a year-over- year decrease from 2019 Q3 of $1.27B. HOG outperformed net income expectations through the rewire initiative as income came in at $0.78 / share. In fact, Harley-Davidson enjoyed the best Q3 net income since 2015 as stated in their October 27, 2020, press release, Harley-Davidson Sharpens Focus and Reignites Culture; Delivers Best Third Quarter Net Income Since 2015. Highlights from the press release include,

$250 million cash savings including SG&A and capital reductions expected in 2020

$115 million annual savings from restructuring actions taken expected starting in 2021

$3.6 billion cash and cash equivalents compared to $862 million in 2019

$1.1 billion of cash generated from operating activities compared to $849 million in 2019

Global dealer inventory down over 30 percent compared to third quarter 2019

2020 motorcycles selling at full MSRP (avg. U.S. during the third quarter)

Used Harley-Davidson prices up significantly (U.S.)

In almost mirroring fashion, Magna International reported their Q3 with slightly lower year over year revenue and higher year over year earnings. In fact, Magna even cited some very similar operational improvements to achieve the gains in efficiencies. Magna's press release announcing the third quarter results on November 6, 2020 highlighted with,

Sales of $9.1 billion decreased 2%, compared to 4% lower global light vehicle production

Recorded non-cash impairment charges of $200 million after income taxes and loss attributable to non-controlling interests related to our investment in an equity accounted transmissions joint venture

Diluted earnings per share of $1.35, compared to diluted loss per share of $0.75 in the third quarter of 2019

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.95, 38% higher than the third quarter of 2019

Cash from operating activities of $1.6 billion, compared to $750 million in the third quarter of 2019 2020

Outlook increased to reflect higher total Sales and Adjusted EBIT margin expectations

Historical perspective

Deciding on whether or not HOG should be in an investors long-term portfolio goes beyond the shortsightedness of quarterly pats on the back. A ten-year look back to compare and contrast HOG and MGA will help put the pieces together.

It is quite clear on the revenue front that Harley-Davidson has been flat while struggling to drive growth as shown in the ten year revenue graph below. In contrast, Magna is clearly trending upwards with revenue growth.

Turning to gross profit as a percent of sale over the last ten years, clearly MGA has a more stabilized position. In fact, Magna appears to be trending in a positive direction. The gross profit chart shows that HOG definitely has more margin to play with as they historically enjoy margins that exceed 30%. However, the trend downward over the last half decade is not something any long-term investor would be too keen with. On the other hand, if the rewire initiative and upcoming 5-year plan addresses this issue, the next ten years may prove to be rewarding to investors.

Conversely operating income between the two companies have experienced the same divergent effect about five years ago as shown below. Harley-Davidson is clearly struggling maintaining let alone improving both gross margin and operating income over the long haul. Again, HOG does have more room to play with over MGA but the directional differences are concerning for the Harley investor.

So let's take a look how this affected shareholders over the same ten year period. The price return graph between the two clearly shows that MGA has outperformed HOG significantly over the last 10 years with a return of 147% versus a most paltry 6.8%. Again, as a closer look, a share price return clearly shows that the divergence took place about five years back and widened throughout the remainder of the period.

But price alone is really only important to traders as both companies historically pay a dividend to help with shareholder value. As the total return graph shows, shareholders in HOG have a little more to cheer about as appreciation over the ten years comes in at nearly 35%. Dividends helped the cause slightly but 35% over ten years did not help anyone's retirement account by any stretch of the imagination. But hey, it was positive. However, HOG investors will be more sunken to find out that MGA investors enjoyed a total return of nearly 217% over the same period. And remember, these two companies are basically cut from the same mold.

In keeping with the theme that these two companies are operational twins, they both employ capital for stock buybacks to complement the yield given out to shareholders. As the diluted weighted shares outstanding graph shows below, even both companies' buyback program results are uncannily similar.

Protecting yield for shareholders

Now turning over to dividend history, this is where things start to look disturbing to anyone wishing to pick up shares of HOG for the long haul. Clearly, the recent catastrophic drop in dividend payout from Harley-Davidson's leadership is not exactly a foreign anomaly as shown below. However, the current dive is historical in terms of how deep. The February 5-year plan will come as investors wait with bated breath to see what the dividend plan going forward may be.

Obviously, Magna has done a superior job with their dividend payout over the years as shown below. There is nothing more to be said except for kudos to management and let's see more growth. Magna is currently paying 2.5% yield, whereas Harley is a low .25%.

Thinking ahead is actually successful

So, let's look at the reasons why Magna is successful with continued shareholder growth while Harley Davidson struggles even though they are in fact so similar. In a nutshell, Magna does an outstanding job with innovation across multiple fronts. By keeping up with technological breakthroughs in both processing capabilities and automotive product development, MGA is able to stay ahead of the curve as leaders in the industry. In fact, Magna is also progressively taking a proactive role in the EV market as both parts supplier and complete vehicle builder. My article, Magna International: Innovative EV Start-Up Collaborator Disguised As An Old Dividend-Paying Parts Supplier, touches on this with,

Now as the World begins to take its first steps into a future where electric-powered vehicles will ultimately take over the market from the internal combustion engine predecessors, this many decades-old company is at the forefront. Remarkably, it is almost like the history and experiences that Magna has gone through over the many years was all in preparation for this moment in time.

Harley-Davidson on the other hand, has experienced growth problems as their traditional demographic hasn't changed much over the years. Although it isn't due to a lack of trying. Over the years, Harley-Davidson has made attempts at consumer base expansion. In 1993, Harley-Davidson became a 49% owner of Buell in an attempt to attract the sport-bike consumer. By 2009 Harley stopped producing Buell motorcycles ending that effort.

In 2019, Harley-Davidson introduced the LiveWire all electric motorcycle in an attempt to expand towards the younger rider. LiveWire wasn't exactly embraced as the price at $30k was high and riders were not overly enthusiastic. By October of 2019, the company temporarily halted production, citing a glitch in the charging system. Harley Davidson remained committed to the EV motorcycle. On September 24, 2020, Harley Davidson issued the press release, Harley-Davidson Pushes EV Technology To The Edges Of The Earth With The 2020 LiveWire Motorcycle stating,

The Harley-Davidson (HOG) LiveWire model is an exhilarating electric motorcycle that pushes the boundaries of performance, technology and design in the two-wheel world.

Forget the past and look forward

So now Harley-Davidson is developing the much anticipated 5-year plan. The plan will debut as part of the company's year-end report slated for sometime late January to early February. Although the plan is forthcoming, HOG's Q3 call clearly telegraphed some well-thought-out strategies that most certainly will be part of the overall long-term initiatives. Here are some of CEO Jochen Zeitz's excerpts (followed by my commentarial interpretation) from the Q3 transcript that should please investors.

We've reduced our global network by 4% to-date, and are working with our dealers to drive consistency in customer experience, and to evolve our margin and incentive structure to best align with our common goals around our brand and product.

By having a closer, more intimate working relationship with the dealers, Harley-Davidson will be able to keep their finger on the pulse. But that also works both ways. For example, how many dealers were involved and quite frankly prepared for either the Buell launch or most recently, the LiveWire launch. I don't know how many investors have been in a Harley dealership but these dealers don't exactly jump out and say sport-bike or EV bike. The new closer relationship will definitely align strategies between the two entities for future launches for sure. Something that I have felt needed addressing for a long time.

We sharpened our approach and policies around supply and inventory management to help preserve the value of our bikes for our customers, while almost completely eliminating promotions and discounting activities. We expect to drive significantly higher inventory turns and much lower incentive spend as a result. And we are already seeing a reduced gap in price versus MSRP, which we believe is a critical step towards preserving the long-term value of our brand and our motorcycles.

Okay keeping sales dollars closer to MSRP doesn't need much explaining except for a simple thumbs up. We all remember the period in time where bikes were being scalped at higher prices and used bikes would sell pretty darn close to new prices. If Harley-Davidson can keep prices near retail without running out of product, investors will be rewarded most handsomely.

By this year's retiming from August is causing some near-term impact, further exacerbated by COVID, an early year launch will allow products a full season to sell, minimizing aged inventory and floor plan costs that are more likely to accumulate during the offseason.

Moving the launch of new products towards the beginning of the new model year seems to have a reasonable rationale. By putting the launch off, one would think that the current model year's sales would continue to be strong while creating a pent-up demand effect going into the new year.

A riding enthusiast's suggestion for more self-expression

As a long-time Harley owner, the bike not the stock (yet), I have a wish that I would like to see as part of the upcoming 5-year plan. There is certainly a cult like following that Harley-Davidson enjoys. How many investors reading this have been on vacation in some far off place only to make sure that a visit to a local Harley dealership was on the itinerary. The must do trip to the dealership would include the purchase of the dealer's tee and some other memorabilia. Accessories, riding apparel and collectables are a big part of the Harley-Davidson experience and a significant emotional connection between rider and company.

Use that close emotional connection with Harley riders to expand upon the that relationship by following in the footsteps of the likes of Nike (NKE) with strategically scheduled product drops. For example, Harley can capitalize on the summer buying experience by dropping an exclusive limited run of products. A themed motorcycle or two developed as a collaboration would kick off the drop season. Then followed or accompanied by similarly themed accessories and apparel. You never know, Harley-Davidson could experience the same 10 second sell-outs that Nike enjoys before seeing the resales going for three-fold on StockX. Subsequently and coincidentally, a move to offer summer drops would complement the updated strategic move of new year product launches.

The other undeniable trait that many Harley-Davidson owners share is the appetite to bolt-on, alter and modify anything that the rider has confidence to tackle on route to produce a one of a kind customized chrome expression of artistic individuality. With that said, it would be great if Harley-Davidson expanded upon this desire for individually by simplifying the pursuit of customization. For example, simplify some of the more common and popular customizations with creatively designed quick-connect hydraulic and electrical lines. This would allow for quicker and easier change-outs such as handle bar assemblies to bring the customization experience to a broader customer base.

Conclusion

There are certainly better long-term investment opportunities at the moment. However, HOG enjoys very impressive margins and should by no means be living on a roller-coaster in terms of share price and dividend payouts. With its diehard consumer base loyally supporting this company, there should be no reason why HOG can't become a reliable long-term investment with ever-increasing dividends and share price. I would like nothing more to be a buyer of HOG to add to a long-term portfolio. Shareholders need to gain comfort that share price can appreciate more than the S&P 500 over the next ten years. So for now, if you are looking to buy into HOG it is a good idea to remain neutral in anticipation of the latest 5-year 'Hardwire' plan.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGA, ONEW, HEAR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.