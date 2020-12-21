Markets will correct as soon as the uncertainty about the ‘return to normal’ starts to fall significantly, which we expect to start happening in late 2021.

We are convinced that we are in a ‘buy the rumour, sell the news’ type of environment.

On the other hand, another 5 to 6 trillion USD of liquidity is expected to reach markets in the coming two years.

Introduction

As equities keep reaching new all-time highs, with the SP500 breaking above the 3,700 resistance in recent days, investors are skeptical and are constantly questioning if the momentum could continue in the medium term given the high valuations metrics relative to historical norms. The constant liquidity injections from central banks to finance the high costs of lockdowns keep pushing asset prices higher, but also increase significantly the divergence relative to fundamentals, which makes contrarian investors believe that US equities are about to experience a sharp drawdown.

Hence, participants have been asking the following question: how far can equities rise from current levels?

Extreme valuations

In recent weeks, we have seen that a number of ‘technical’ indicators have been showing that valuations have reached extreme levels and that equities should correct accordingly. For instance, Citi's Euphoria / Panic model shows that the composite has surged to 1.6 in December, which is higher than the 1.5 peak reached during the dotcom mania (figure 1, left frame). However, we have learned from history that the euphoria in markets can get even more critical in the coming months before it converges back to an 'appropriate' range.

Figure 1 (right frame) also warns of exuberant fund managers as Bank of America estimates that cash levels have fallen to 4 percent in December, triggering a ‘sell’ signal on equities. It is interesting to see that asset managers are under-weighting cash for the first time since Q1 2013.

Figure 1

Source: Citi, BoA Global Fund Manager Survey

In addition, figure 2 (right frame) shows that put/call ratio is now standing at a 20-year low as investors have been loading up on calls amid constant liquidity injections from central banks. The last time we were in a high-volatility regime (VIX>20) with stocks constantly reaching new all-time highs was in the last 1990s; hence, we saw that this regime can last much longer than what bearish investors expect.

Figure 2

Source: Bloomberg

On the top of that, we saw that traditional ratios such as the CAPE (cyclically adjusted price to earnings) or price-to-sales were trading at disproportional levels relative to their historical mean; for instance, the CAPE ratio of the SP500 was of 33.4 in December, significantly higher than its long-term average of 17.1 looking at 140 years of data (using Robert Shiller online data website).

Liquidity for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Even though some ratios and indicators are showing that the SP500 looks currently extremely ‘overbought’ relative to its fundamentals, investors must not ignore the power of liquidity. After rising by a steady pace of 1.25tr USD in the past 12 years preceding the pandemic, assets of the major 5 central banks (Fed, ECB, BoJ, PBoC, BoE) have surged by 8tr USD this year and are expected to grow by another USD 5tr in the coming two years up to USD 33tr in total (figure 3).

This liquidity force has generated a massive rally in some sectors such as tech for instance; the FANG+ index is up 60% from its February peak and the momentum could continue in the coming months as investors continue to chase high-performing stocks due to the constant liquidity injections. Figure 4 (left frame) shows the significant co-movement between major central banks’ assets and the tech sector in the past cycle; more liquidity simply means higher valuations.

The relationship with Tesla share price is also striking; figure 4 (right frame) shows that Tesla stock price started to skyrocket when central banks switched from global monetary tightening to global monetary easing.

We know that a lot of investors are more focused and concerned about the valuation of US companies, but it is important to notice that the surge in some companies’ valuation was even more dramatic for some Asian ‘tech’ companies in the past 9 months. For instance, NIO – the Chinese ‘Tesla' – share price rose by over 26x between mid-March and the end of November; with a valuation of 73bn USD, the market cap per car sold is currently over 2mil USD, which is even higher than Tesla’s 1.4mil USD ratio.

This is the type of exuberance you get in the equity market when interest rates reach the zero bound and you have liquidity for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

A return to ‘normal’ for 2022

It is clear that despite all the efforts the governments and citizens have done to prevent the virus from spreading, the number of rising cases are still extremely sensitive to looser restrictions, which implies that most economies will have to be under semi-lockdowns for the coming 12 months until a significant amount of the population gets vaccinated. We saw recently that London has been moved to Tier 3 just two weeks after the national lockdown ended in the UK earlier this month. In addition, the recent, rapidly spreading variant of Covid19 in the South of England increases the risk of the UK experiencing another lockdown in the near term if cases continue to surge.

Investors who were expecting a return to ‘normal’ next summer (2021) may have been a bit optimistic and we think that countries will keep the travel restrictions in the coming months in addition to strict measures for the hospitality sector, which implies that 2021 will be filled by a huge amount of debt to save the economies from falling into a deflationary depression and therefore more liquidity.

Buy the rumor, sell the news: the peak is priced for early 2022

We are convinced that we are in a ‘buy the rumor, sell the news’ type of environment and we think that markets will correct as soon as the uncertainty about the ‘return to normal’ starts to fall significantly. Therefore, we still think that US equities have another year ahead of them and that the SP500 is likely to break through its psychological resistance of 4,000 within the next 3 to 6 months with a peak probably priced for early 2022.

Any bear consolidation in the short run should be seen as an opportunity to buy the dip.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR forecast

Did you like this?

Please click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTC, GLD EURUSD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.