Introduction

I long for the pre-2008 days when I could comfortably buy 5-year CDs yielding 5% for my portfolio's allocation outside the equity market. I don't see those days anywhere on the horizon. Even 3% CDs might be some time off. Some investors have turned to dividend growth stocks; others have added Business Development Companies, known as BDCs, or Real Estate Investment Trusts, or REITs, for that income boost.

While I have invested in BDCs and REITs since finding Seeking Alpha a couple years ago, my recent focus is on three asset types: Target term bond funds like EHT or JEMD, baby bonds and term preferreds which I am laddering (Article), and a few high yielding perpetual preferreds like Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. 9.75% Series A Preferred (NASDAQ:CSSEP).

Who is Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment?

Seeking Alpha describes Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) as:

"Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc., a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix. It distributes and exhibits VOD content directly to consumers through various digital platforms, such as connected TVs, smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated advertising-supported online VOD Crackle Plus networks and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cos Cob, Connecticut. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul Productions, LLC."

Zacks released the following update (12/15/20) announcing CSSE buying out Sony’s (NYSE:SNE) share of Crackle Plus.

"Yesterday, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment [NASDAQ:CSSE] announced that Sony decided exercise its option to sell its 49% of the equity in Crackle Plus and take $40 million in consideration comprised of an undetermined combination of cash and preferred stock from CSSE. This now gives CSSE full ownership and control of Crackle Plus. If CSSE opts to give Sony 100% preferred stock and no cash, that would amount to maximum interest payments of $3.9 million per year ($40 million at 9.75%)."

Industry trends favor companies in the AVOD (Ad-based Video On Demand) sector as younger generations avoid the high cost of cable and Boomers are joining the 'cord cutters' for the willingness to view ads in exchange for free streaming services like those CSSE provides.

Since being launched in 2014, CSSE has experienced strong growth in both revenue and EBITDA. 2020 Q3 revenues were up 17% over Q3 2019, with earnings turning positive versus a small loss in the same quarter last year.

For a more in-depth analysis of the company, here is a link to a recent Seeking Alpha article.

Examining the Preferred

A key feature investors desire in preferreds is payments being cumulative, meaning if one is missed, it has to be paid before any common dividends are. With CSSEP, that currently does not mean as much since the common doesn't currently pay a dividend nor does management expect it to in the near future. Another key feature is when the company can first call the issue. For CSSEP, that date is 6/27/23, though a change of control prior could trigger a redemption of CSSEP. That could happen as this industry has seen several mergers recently. If cash flow does get tight, the 2025 Notes (NASDAQ:CSSEN) would be paid first. Currently, that requires just $1.995m annually. The above mentioned deal with Sony will result in more preferred being issued, whether of this issue or a new one wasn't clear.

Evaluating CSSEN against other choices

Using the Preferred Stock Screener, I found two other preferreds that I thought matched well based on coupon and call dates and with a current yield over 10%. I then added CSSE's 2025 Note since the screen resulted in only two matches.

Only CSSEN has a rating, that being BBB. Since they rank the same as CSSEP, I think it is safe to say the preferred would have the same rating. This is how I read the results. CSSEP has a better yield than the REIT which is probably more risky with the virus negatively effecting travel still. As expected, both CSSEP's yield and YTC are below the much risker Fortress Biotech, Inc. 9.375% preferred A (NASDAQ:FBIOP), issued by a small-cap biotech company highly depended on novel pharmaceutical product development. CSSEP has both a better yield and YTC compared to its 2025 Notes. Now some of that extra return could be due to the Notes having a closer call date and the fact they have a maturity date.

Portfolio Strategy

Today's low interest rate environment leaves investors looking for fixed income investments with several choices along the risk-reward spectrum:

FDIC-backed CDs where 5-year rates are around .3%, below even today's modest inflation.

Safe UST issued debt. Safe doesn't mean no loss of principal if not held until maturity as the Fed cannot suppress rates forever.

According to Fidelity, 5-year BBB-rated corporate bonds yield about 3.6%. That's the lowest rating considered investment-grade.

Target term bond funds that focus on HY debt, but there are limited choices and several funds use the term 'targeted' very loosely.

Diversified preferred CEFs, many that yield over 7% by employing leverage.

Building one's own portfolio using multiple term preferred or baby bonds with maturities spread over time.

Buying selected preferred that do not mature, whose yield and YTC match the risk of the investment.

I rate CSSEP as Bullish based on the comparison shown above and the recent Sony news. Recent data shows the niche CSSE plays in, Ad-based VOD, has been growing rapidly as cable and VOD streaming services fee increases are outpacing inflation. If CSSE continues to grow and is viewed as less risky, CSSEP should increase in price, though such improvements increase the odds that it will be called. A recent example of how adjusted risk assessment effects price is WESCO's A-PFD (NYSE:WCC.PA), issued as part of its recent merger with Anixter (NYSE:AXE). Unrated, issued at $25 with a 10.625% coupon, it now trades over $30, with its current YTC down to 5.1%.

