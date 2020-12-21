NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ:NWE) is a regulated utility that operates in the Upper Midwest and Great Plains of the U.S. Of the utilities I follow, it currently has the second highest yield of approximately 4.3%. The stock price is still down since it reached all-time peak just before the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. In fact, the stock price has been trading between roughly $50 and $60 per share since April 2020 and has gone essentially nowhere while the rest of the market has recovered and then some. NorthWestern is still down -18.6% year-to-date while the utility industry is up over 11% YTD. This is an opportunity and there is also a lot to like here. NorthWestern is well run, operates in an area of the country with a growing population, the utility is reducing the risk for capacity deficits, and it has an attractive yield of over 4% with decent dividend safety. For investors seeking income, dividend growth, and some capital appreciation, I view the stock as a long-term buy.

Overview

NorthWestern Corporation was founded in 1923. Today, the company does business as NorthWestern Energy supplying both gas and electricity to consumers and businesses in the Upper Midwest and Great Plains. Its service area includes Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska. NorthWestern has 379,400 electricity and 201,500 natural gas customers in Montana, 63,800 electricity and 47,500 natural gas customers in South Dakota, and 42,600 natural gas customers in Nebraska. The utility also provides service to Yellowstone National Park. Total electricity transmission and distribution lines are 28,310 miles. Total owned power generation capacity is 1,278 MW from wind farms, hydro power, coal plants, and natural gas peaking units. About 58% of power (owned and contracted) is carbon-free from renewables. Total natural gas transmission and distribution lines are 9,483 miles. The utility also has about 17.75 bcf of gas storage capacity and 47.2 bcf of proven natural gas resources. Total revenue was $1,258 million in 2019.

Impact of COVID-19 on Northwestern

During the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the closure of many industrials and businesses and accompanying downturn in activity was severe in the second quarter although residential usage was up for many utilities. This had an effect on demand for many utilities. Trends improved as the year progressed as restrictions eased but still COVID-19 is taking a toll on NorthWestern. The company reduced its guidance for 2020 and it is likely that it will have lower adjusted earnings per share in 2020 than in 2019. The chart below shows the effect of COVID-19 on electricity loads by category. The chart clearly demonstrates that residential load factors are higher than forecast while commercial and industrial load factors are greater than forecast in the third quarter and likely in the fourth quarter of 2020.

COVID-19 has also reduced gross margins and interest expense from higher-liquidity needs for NorthWestern, but interestingly the pandemic has lowered costs of operations for travel, benefits, services, and electricity distribution work. On the other hand, the company is experiencing a rise in accounts that are uncollected as the economic pain hits consumers and businesses.

Current COVID-19 headwinds include rising infection rates, rising unemployment claims, and reinstatement of local government restrictions. Granted, recent approvals of both the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) vaccines are positives as is the potential of federal economic stimulus. But it will take time for the vaccines to be manufactured and distributed at scale and the stimulus is not yet passed. In the meantime, unemployment claims are rising again and are over 800,000 for the past two weeks. This is an indicator of weakening economic activity in the U.S. Lastly, state and local governments are reinstating varying levels of restrictions on businesses as the number of new infections and deaths related to COVID-19 have risen to levels higher than this past spring.

It is likely that COVID-19 will impact NorthWestern’s top and bottom lines in 2021 as well. The utility is forecasting non-GAAP earnings per share of $3.40-$3.50 in 2021 compared to $3.30-$3.45 in 2020. However, non-GAAP earnings per share were $3.42 in 2019. So, it is clear that COVID-19 will continue to have an impact on NorthWestern into 2021. That said, the utility is still forecasting growth in 2021 relative to 2020.

NorthWestern Is Moving to Increase Capacity

One risk for NorthWestern is that the utility does not produce enough power to meet its peak capacity, especially in Montana. Currently, there exists a deficit of about 645 MW at peak demand. This means that the utility must go to the market when prices are high and volatile to satisfy demand. This risk is projected to increase over the next decade and beyond as demand is projected to increase and generating capacity is expected to decline.

To at least partially address this, NorthWestern was in the middle of an effort to acquire more generating capacity at the Colstrip 4 power plant from Puget Sound Energy. However, this deal was not approved by the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission and thus dropped by the two utilities. Instead, NorthWestern has requested proposals for 280 MW of capacity to begin service in 2023. Additionally, NorthWestern has been adding contracted renewable power and is planning to add an additional 551 MW over the next few years. This will not only address the capacity deficit at least in part but also increase the percentage of carbon-free power that the utility sources.

Dividend Growth and Safety

NorthWestern has paid a growing dividend for 16 years, making it a Dividend Contender. The current forward dividend is $2.40 per share in 2020, giving a yield of roughly 4.3%. The utility normally raises the dividend in the first quarter and should do so again in 2021. The 10-year trailing CAGR is about 6%. However, I am not expecting a large increase in 2021 since the payout ratio is near the upper end of the targeted range of 60%-70% at the moment.

The dividend is reasonably safe from the perspective of earnings. The midpoint of expected 2020 earnings is $3.38 giving a payout ratio of about 71% or slightly above the targeted range. This is above my threshold of 65%. But it is not a bad value for utilities, which tend to have higher payout ratios. Some utilities have payout ratios of 80% or more, which is not safe in my opinion. One only has to look at the impending dividend cut of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) to realize that.

The dividend is also reasonably safe from the perspective of operating cash flow. Utilities often have high capital expenditures exceeding operating cash flow. The difference is made up by debt. With that said, in the LTM, the dividend cost approximately $119 million and operating cash flow was ~$365 million. The dividend is clearly covered by operating cash flow and is not a risk from that perspective.

Most utilities have high debt loads, and NorthWestern is no exception. In the LTM, the utility carried $100 million short-term debt, and long-term debt was $2,189 million. This was offset by only $3.5 million in cash. But since NorthWestern is a regulated utility with fairly predictable earnings and cash flow, the low cash balance is not a major risk.

That said, the previously discussed capacity deficit can potentially lead to fluctuations in earnings and cash flow. However, the utility has liquidity over its $200 million target. The utility had targeted $100 million of liquidity in the past, but upped it to $200 million because of COVID-19. At the end of Q3 2020, liquidity was over $350 million.

Further, all three major rating agencies give NorthWestern investment-grade credit ratings with a stable outlook. The debt-to-capital ratio is about 51% and has been declining since 2015. Lastly, no long-term debt matures until 2023. The relatively conservative debt maturity profile and ample liquidity provide confidence that NorthWestern’s dividend can survive a protracted downturn.

Valuation

The forward price-to-earnings ratio based on the midpoint of estimated 2020 earnings of $3.48 per share is now about 16.1. This is below the trailing five-year average multiple of ~17.6X. Low interest rates for U.S Treasuries indicate a multiple of 18X is warranted. I obtain a fair value of $62.64. Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 17.0 and 19.0, I obtain a fair value range of $59.16 to $66.12. The current stock price is ~85% to ~95% of my estimated of fair value. The current stock price is ~$56.01, suggesting that the stock is undervalued based on earnings.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 17.0 18.0 19.0 Estimated Value $59.16 $62.64 $66.12 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 95% 89% 85%

How does this compare to other valuation models? Morningstar is known to use a fairly conservative discounted cash low model and provides a fair value of $53.53. The Gordon Growth Model gives a fair value of $80 assuming a desired return of 8% and a dividend growth rate of 5%. An average of these three models is ~$65.39, suggesting that NorthWestern is undervalued at the current price.

It is important to note that the current valuation estimate is based on depressed earnings due to the impact of COVID-19. If earnings recover faster than expected, then the valuation may be higher than estimated. Further, NorthWestern is not a volatile stock with trailing five-year beta of 0.35. Morningstar gives it a narrow moat. Value Line gives the stock a safety score of "2", financial strength rating of "B++", a stock price stability of 90, and an earnings predictability of 70. These are decent scores. NorthWestern’s debt has an investment-grade credit rating from all three major rating agencies and the balances sheet is conservative.

Final Thoughts

NorthWestern is conservatively run utility in a part of the country that is growing slightly faster than the national average. The utility will likely continue to grow its rate base, top line, and bottom line as the effects of COVID-19 fade. The timing of this is of course uncertain, but with approved vaccines being distributed and federal stimulus in the works, 2021 may be a better year than 2020 for the utility. NorthWestern is paying a solid yield over 4% now, it has a long history of raising the dividend, the dividend is seemingly safe, and the stock is undervalued based on historical earnings multiples. I recently added to my position, and I view the stock as a long-term buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NWE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.