The December CCAR Is Hugely Bullish For The Banks

The Fed just released the results of the second round of the Comprehensive Capital and Analysis Review ("CCAR") stress tests. This round was triggered by the pandemic and was announced back in June 2020. However, there wasn't much clarity on how these stress tests will be utilized by the Fed. The market wasn't really expecting the Fed to allow buybacks to resume as early as Q1'2020.

So Friday's afternoon announcement was a very pleasant surprise for investors in the banks. The shares of the banks rallied to the tune of 5 to 6 percent in after-hours trading and I expect a strong Monday trading to follow.

In my recent CCAR-related articles on Citigroup (C) and Bank of America (BAC), I called out the possibility and my expectation for the buybacks to resume sooner than most market participants expected. So over the last several months, I was pounding the table on the attractiveness of banks as a reopening trade and was aggressively buying the banks (in the U.S. and Europe), by leveraging long-only options strategies.

All CCAR related sources in this article are obtained from the Fed's CCAR website.

Resumption of buybacks and the guardrails

The Fed has removed the current prohibitive restrictions on buybacks. For the first quarter of 2021, both dividends and buybacks will be capped at an amount based on the average net income of a bank over the last four quarters. Additionally, the banks' capital requirements remain the same as previously. So additional certainty provided to the banks on that account.

Important to note, that absent the current pandemic-related distribution restrictions, the banks do not require the Fed's approvals for distributions as long as they are operating above their minimum capital requirements.

So what does it all mean?

Most firms will not increase the dividend and employ any headroom for buybacks. This makes complete sense given the historically cheap valuation of the large banks. It also means that buybacks for Q1 are likely to be moderate for most banks, compared with pre-pandemic distributions, and will depend on each firm's circumstances.

Let us use Citigroup as an example, the EPS over the last four quarters is $5.10 and therefore a quarterly average of $1.27. Citi pays a quarterly dividend of 51 cents, so the maximum headroom for buybacks of $0.76 per share. Citi has a share count of approximately 2.1 billion, so that translates to a buyback of ~$1.6 billion in Q1'2021. This is somewhat modest compared with the ~$4-$5 billion quarterly run-rate pre-pandemic. Still, this is an important bullish signal to the market.

Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS) are expected to fare much better than the likes of Citi, Bank of America, Wells Fargo (WFC), and JP Morgan (JPM), given their much stronger earnings over the last 12 months. Note that both GS and MS were not affected, in a significant way, by consumer loan provisions (and associated provisions) whilst also hugely benefiting from the buoyant trading environment in investment banking.

Review of the results

The mid-cycle CCAR included two hypothetical scenarios with severe global recessions. The first scenario featured an unemployment rate that spiked to 12.5 percent and then declined to about 7.5 percent, while the second scenario included a peak unemployment rate of 11 percent followed by a more modest decline to 9 percent.

As expected, the large banks collectively were forecasted to have considerably higher total losses compared with the June stress test. However, the stressed capital ratios of the banks, at a healthy 9.6 percent, were well above the 4.5 percent minimum threshold.

The relative performance of the firms

As you can see from the below chart, the universal banks such as JPM, Citi, and BAC have performed very well, with their capital ratios falling below the median.

Counter-intuitively, GS and MS appear to fare much worse but this is more of a function of a flawed CCAR design as opposed to higher risks impacting these banks. In reality, and as validated by the recent crisis, GS and MS have lower-risk business models given their modest exposure to unsecured consumer credit risks.

The non-U.S banks, such as Barclays (BCS), BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) , HSBC (HSBC), Deutsche Bank (DB), Bank of Montreal (BMO) and Credit Suisse (CS), capital ratios have dropped much further than the median. However, note that this is somewhat inconsequential as these stress tests only apply to their U.S. subsidiaries and should not have a material impact on the wider banking group.

Other smaller and regional U.S. banks with significant exposure to riskier consumers did not fare as well either. These include M&T Banking Corp (MTB), Discover Financial Services (DFS) and Capital One Financial Corporation (COF). These firms also did not benefit from the buoyant investment banking trading conditions in recent quarters.

The next catalyst

The next catalyst is clearly the removal of the capital distributions guardrails. This can happen as soon as Q2'2021. Many of the large U.S. banks are overly capitalized and hold substantial excess capital, which over the next few quarters should translate to outsized capital distributions. However, this is a very firm-specific analysis and a stock-picker market for banks' analysts. Take MS as an example, the firm has ~400 basis points of excess capital above its minimum requirements. This kind of excess capital must be burning a hole in Mr. Gorman's pockets.

Final thoughts

The Fed's removal of the buybacks suspension is hugely bullish for the banks. Finally, the banks can employ that excess capital and buy their own stock at enticing valuations. It is not yet time to fade the banks' rally. There is still a long runaway ahead but investors need to be picky. From here on, stock picking in the banking space becomes more consequential.

In the post-2008/2009 regulatory paradigm, the banks will not implode and are as safe as houses. So real and perceived crises, such as ones that took place in 2011, 2016, 2018, and 2020, provide investors in banks with amazing opportunities to benefit from the volatility in the stock price. Many investors who balk at investing in large banks are clearly leaving money on the table.

As an example of my approach to trading banks, please read my article summarising my playbook for investing in Citigroup.

One more thing

I will be tracking banks' stocks trajectory in Seeking Alpha, so if of interest, don't forget to click "follow" to receive real-time alerts.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to be notified of additional articles on banks, special situations and conviction ideas, scroll up and click "Follow." IP Banking Research coverage includes U.S., U.K., Asian and European banks, as well as other special situations, deep value and conviction ideas.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCS, C, GS, BAC, JPM, DB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Looking to add a position in MS

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.