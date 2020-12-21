Overall, Crunchyroll represents a strategic acquisition by SNE with high potential for greater revenue growth and it is worth monitoring how this will all play out in the future.

With SNE's recent acquisition of Crunchyroll, they have become more poised to leverage the growth of anime as an entertainment form, complementing their dominance over anime licensing.

(Image of an anime character. Source: MyAnimeList)

With large streaming platforms like Netflix (NFLX), Disney's (DIS) Hulu and Disney+, Amazon Prime Video (AMZN) and AT&T's (T) HBO competing for market share in their streaming wars, we tend overlook the rise of anime as an entertainment mode that has been increasing in popularity over the years.

As taste and preferences shift towards the consumption of anime as an entertainment mode around the world, its global presence is expected to expand even further, growing from its past as an exclusively Japanese art style. In fact, the global anime market size is expected to reach a CAGR of 9.1%, outpacing that of movies and entertainment at 4.1%.

For Sony (SNE), having a strong position in anime production and distribution represents an opportunity to bolster the financial performance of their Pictures operating segment, which was the third largest contributor to revenues for FY20. As the global popularity of anime and is related products increases, SNE is expected to be able to leverage well on this growth through its in-house production, licensing as well as distribution studios.

Content is King

Unlike streams for movies and shows which have traditionally been dominated by the large, streaming for anime includes specialized distribution platforms like Crunchyroll and Funimation. While SNE does own its own in-house anime streaming platform under the name of Funimation, it is not as popular as the other larger service providers, even in spite of the large variety of titles available.

(Table generated with reference to estimates)

Firstly, Funimation is not available globally unlike Crunchyroll and other service providers, which means that many international watchers would naturally gravitate towards other service providers. In addition, Funimation's catalogue caters primarily to watchers that prefer dubbed versions of the anime, and other watchers that prefer the subtitled version would shy away from Funimation in favor of other providers like Crunchyroll that can provide the authentic subtitled Japanese versions. As a result, even though Funimation and Aniplex (both wholly owned subsidiaries of SNE) own the licenses to almost two thirds of the top 100 most popular anime of all time on MyAnimeList, they are still required to license their shows out to downstream streaming service providers in order for their shows to gain sufficient traction from the comparatively larger userbases of large streaming platforms. This means they are still subject to the bargaining power of these larger streaming platforms in terms of negotiating licensing fees and royalties, and are unable to fully utilize the dominance they have over licensing.

However, news of SNE's acquisition of Crunchyroll may change this precedent, allowing SNE to move a step closer to becoming a one-stop shop for anime watchers. In terms of competing with streaming providers, this acquisition will allow SNE to benefit from an enhanced library of titles with Crunchyroll's extensive catalogue and more to come as licensors and studios are more incentivized to sign streaming rights with SNE's and the comparatively large anime viewer base that follows from Crunchyroll. With the leader of anime streaming based on catalogue count no longer a competitor to SNE, they now have the dominion over anime streaming, with competitors trailing even further behind.

Currently, differences in licensing agreements prevent users from different territories from accessing certain titles. Moving forward, SNE's large anime consumer base will allow them to have greater bargaining power over other licensors when negotiating for more extensive streaming coverage in a wide variety of geographical areas, which provides more hope for increased coverage and therefore an expanded catalogue. The sheer improvement in the variety of titles offered will lead to a higher probability that they provide the stream or simulcast of the anime series its consumers desire.

Having Crunchyroll to significant bolster their Funimation streaming platform also allows SNE to theoretically maintain greater exclusivity of some of the future blockbuster titles, by choosing to release them only on Crunchyroll, without the need to sell the license to other streaming platforms. This complements well with the control SNE has over the most popular anime titles, and the exclusive titles will give consumers additional reason to switch to a Crunchyroll/Funimation stream subscription in favor of other competitors.

In all, the greater exclusivity and variety of product offerings with the Crunchyroll acquisition is likely to generate a significant competitive edge for SNE.

Benefiting from Complementary Services

SNE is able to utilize its other business functions and provide higher complementary product offerings to consumers in a bid to build brand loyalty. In particular, the greater variety of anime titles available to SNE allows it to viably include anime streaming in a subscription plan together with its other popular products, such as music streaming, or as an add on to the PlayStation (NASDAQ:PS) Plus subscription. Having multiple services bundled in one can also build brand loyalty with SNE as an anime service provider, because there is a greater psychological loss associated with cancelling the subscription in favor of another firm's one due to the opportunity costs associated with no longer being able to enjoy the variety of services they were once able to enjoy.

If offered as part of a subscription package with other services, SNE is also able to draw in viewers from their other gaming or music platforms, therefore leveraging on a large and existing consumer base at close to no cost. As a result, SNE is able to solidify their foothold on anime streaming by roping in dedicated viewers from other consumer bases, while keeping watchers on the platform through complementary services from its other operating segments. We have already seen the effectiveness of this form of complementary subscription services such as in Amazon Prime, where they provided entertainment services together with their core ecommerce service in a single subscription. For SNE, they have previously gifted free Funimation anime subscriptions to PS Plus subscribers, indicating that such similar offerings are likely to occur in the future.

This strategy can also be particularly effective if marketed towards the youth demographic, which takes up the majority of both gamers as well as anime watchers.

(Source: A survey of a sample of respondents from the r/anime subreddit)

(Average age of video game players in the United States. Source: Statistica)

Crunchyroll as a Value Play

To further augment the point of this acquisition's beneficial nature to SNE, we can also show that if we compare Crunchyroll to similar mainstream streaming platforms that utilize a similar Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) monetization model, it is very likely that SNE paid a discount for this acquisition.

It is challenging to put a precise number on the value of this acquisition other than its purchase price without much information on the actual transaction, but what we can do is approximate the additional enterprise value added per subscriber by benchmarking with certain competitors. In this case, we will compare Crunchyroll to larger, less niche streaming competitors that we have mentioned above, namely Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, Prime Video and also HBO/HBO Max.

The first step to this estimation is figuring out how much revenue is contributed from the SVOD segments in their operations, which I have outlined in the table below. The SVOD revenue contributions have been estimated by either multiplying their declared monthly revenue per subscriber by 12 followed by their estimated total subscriber count, or extracted from their annual or quarterly reports. The only exception is with AMZN's Prime Video segment, which I have approximated by benchmarking its monthly revenue per subscriber to NFLX's one at $10.88/subscriber, given the similar price of their basic, stand-alone subscription packages.

(Estimated SVOD Revenue. Data sourced from NFLX's, DIS's, and T's Q4'20 Reports. Highlighted cells are derived or calculated values)

Assuming that enterprise value is proportional to revenue contributions for all operational segments, we can estimate the enterprise value contributed by the SVOD segment for the respective parent firms. Dividing by the number of paying subscribers, we can then obtain a range of values for EV contributed per paying subscriber.

(Estimated EV per paying subscriber. EV figures sourced from Seeking Alpha)

Over here, we can see that the EV per paying subscriber for Netflix is significantly higher than that of the other competitors, which can be attributed to the fact that NFLX's entire monetization revolves around their subscription service. Pivoting the view back to Crunchyroll, their EV added per subscriber is expected to fall closer to the ballpark range of $400-600 calculated for Disney+, Hulu and HBO than Netflix, given how DIS and T are more similar to SNE in that they are conglomerates with diversified revenue streams. Taking the average EV contributed per subscriber for Disney+, Hulu and HBO we end up with an estimated value of $516 per subscriber, which is higher than the implied value of $392 based on the purchase price of $1.175 B.

Of course, some may argue that valuing Crunchyroll close to established streaming services may be too optimistic because they only serve a niche demographic. But as anime as a genre of entertainment becomes more mainstream, it is not too difficult to imagine per-subscriber enterprise values converging towards that of more conventional streaming platforms. In fact, with greater potential for exclusivity, variety and synergies with its other operating segments, SNE's strategic position in the anime industry with Crunchyroll is expected to allow them to capture even more value out of this acquisition in the future. As it stands, SNE appears to have captured substantial value through this acquisition, paying much less than it could be potentially be worth under its portfolio.

Monopolistic power as a disincentive to quality

This acquisition is mostly good news to investors, since this means that SNE is better able to leverage on the growth of the anime industry. However, to some anime fans, the consolidation of Crunchyroll with SNE is bad news to them, and it is easy to understand why.

While SNE's greater consumer base with Crunchyroll is likely to result in an increase in bargaining power with suppliers, its stronghold over anime will likewise increase its bargaining power against buyers. This theoretically means that they are able to increase the price of the streaming services as buyers become less price sensitive.

Aside from price competition, greater dominance over this field also means that they have fewer incentives to innovate their product or service. Many online forum users have already criticized Funimation for their poor platform design compared to Crunchyroll, and how Crunchyroll's inclusion might lead to the deterioration of the streaming service.

(Source: Crunchyroll)

Both the factors above can be a disincentive to innovate and maintain the quality of their streaming platforms, which can contribute to the frequency of piracy. If consumers are not satisfied with the quality for the price they pay, it is much easier to simply pirate the show, given the allure of a free but high-quality pirate website.

But if we look at this optimistically, we can also reverse the argument. After all, if SNE is aware of piracy in their industry, then it can be said that the threat of piracy acts as a disincentive to the abuse of monopolistic power. Obviously only time will tell how SNE plays this out, but given that anime streaming is now a strategic asset to SNE, I think there are grounds to believe that they will find ways to improve on the service instead of letting it deteriorate.

Final Words

Overall, while Crunchyroll may still be a small platform in the world of streaming, this acquisition is a strategic one that will likely pay dividends as anime becomes more mainstream. While we currently cannot ascertain the impact that this new asset will have on revenues, Crunchyroll represents the potential for even larger earnings growth as SNE becomes more poised to dominate the anime world. Therefore, as we continue theorizing the impacts of this purchase on long run profitability, it is also worth keeping track of how this all plays out in SNE's quest to become king of the anime hill.

