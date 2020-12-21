V&M Premium Portfolio: 2020 Year End Report Card Through Week 51

30 stocks gained over 20% and as much as +96.8% with a majority in the Technology and Consumer Goods sectors this year.

These record Premium Portfolio gains were accomplished following the Momentum Gauge® signals using only 31 full weeks of active trading and nearly 20 weeks in cash.

Weekly returns are currently near the highs of +45.2% in Week 51 with the lowest Premium Portfolio levels for 2020 back in Week 22 at -0.17%.

The Premium Portfolio has beaten the S&P 500 every year since inception with 32% avg annual returns from 20.8% in 2018, 30.7% in 2019.

The Premium Portfolio has gained +44.54% YTD compared to the S&P 500 +14.81% YTD beating the index by +29.7% with one week to go.

Introduction

Through Week 51 of 2020, the Premium Portfolio has gained +44.54% compared to the S&P 500 +14.81% YTD. This difference marks a substantial +29.73% beat of the S&P 500 benchmark and it was accomplished in approximately 31 weeks of trading with nearly 20 weeks in cash following the Momentum Gauge® timing signals.

Over the past 3 years the S&P 500 has averaged +15.99%. Compared to the average SA Quant Performance +15.82%, the Barclay Hedge fund index +4.15%, only the Premium Portfolio average returns of +32.0% are consistently beating the S&P 500 over the past 3 years.

Background

The Premium Portfolio began in 2018 and is the only portfolio offered with live buy/sell alerts for members. This portfolio is one of six portfolios that continues to beat the S&P 500 every year. The portfolio follows the Momentum Gauge® signals, so if the gauges turn negative the portfolio will move to cash at the end of the day and remains in cash until the Momentum Gauge® signals turn positive again.

Unlike traditional hedge funds and other portfolios, this portfolio is interactive and transparent, allowing continuous member feedback, critiques, requests for charts, analysis and explanations or justifications on a daily basis. It serves both as a model to try to beat the benchmark indices as well as a platform to instruct and share the rationale behind many purchases and sales throughout the year. Additionally, every transaction is sent as an alert to members and often includes charts, analysis, and some review of the MDA selection criteria from my doctoral research.

Prior year's Premium Portfolio report cards are available here:

Reviewing the 2020 Returns

2020 was by far one of the most challenging years for trading in at least a decade which included the worst first quarter of any year in US market history. Despite these challenges the lowest weekly return in the Premium Portfolio was reached at the end of Week 22 with a decline of -0.17% while the S&P 500 declined over -35% to the lows in March.

The chart below shows the weekly returns for each of the actively traded weeks (full and partial) when the Momentum Gauges® remained positive in 2020.

Additional statistics of the Premium Portfolio in 2020

This year the average return per stock was +2.06% with the average gain among 193 positive stocks was +10.7%. Even though the trading rules set a fixed 10% stop loss for the portfolio there are occasions when after hour declines create a larger loss at the open than -10%. 17 stocks delivered worse returns than the -10% limit and as large as -18.4% through 2020. The average decline among losing stocks was -5.11% with lower downside averages from prior years.

The pareto chart of performance by sector through 2020 for the Premium Portfolio shows that Technology and Consumer Goods sectors contributed over 86% of the gains this year.

Consistent with the impact from the pandemic, selections in the Services sector delivered the only net losses for the portfolio. No Utility sector stocks were selected for the portfolio and that is consistent with the growth strategy of the investment model.

The top 25 largest gaining stocks this year are listed in the table below:

Symbol Company Name Sector Gain (QNST) QuinStreet, Inc. Communications 96.8% (TBIO) Talos Energy, Inc. Healthcare 59.3% (APPS) Digital Turbine, Inc. Technology 47.6% (AMD) Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Technology 42.5% (ENPH) Enphase Energy, Inc. Technology 41.0% (IBTX) Independent Bank Group, Inc. Financial 39.3% (VXRT) Vaxart, Inc. Healthcare 37.6% (REGI) Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Energy 36.2% (ETSY) Etsy, Inc. Consumer Goods 35.8% (TIGR) UP Fintech Holding Financial 35.5% (BYND) Beyond Meat, Inc. Consumer Goods 34.2% (NEX) NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Inc. Energy 32.3% (ATRA) Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. Healthcare 32.2% (HMI) Haumi, Corp. Technology 30.1% (CALX) Calix, Inc. Technology 29.0% (CODX) Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Healthcare 28.8% (CDE) Coeur Mining, Inc. Basic Materials 28.7% (GAN) GAN Limited Consumer Goods 26.8% (SEM) Select Medical Holdings Healthcare 26.6% (OTC:EXPI) eXp World Holdings, Inc. Real Estate 24.8% (LVGO) Livongo Health Healthcare 24.5% (CDLX) Cardlytics, Inc. Technology 23.1% (TALO) Talos Energy, Inc. Energy 22.8% (OPRA) Opera Limited Technology 22.5% (KC) Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Technology 22.1%

The average stock holding period in 2020 was 8.99 days compared to the average holding period of 13.94 days in 2019 when market volatility was considerably lower. For example, in 2020 we experienced 44 daily moves greater than ±2% on the S&P 500, including daily moves as large as -11.98%. 2020 had more daily +/- 2% moves than these 7 prior years 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2019 COMBINED.

The duration is based both on the MDA timing criteria and technical sell indicators detailed in my trading video. One of the most common questions I receive regarding the Premium Portfolio is whether stocks currently in the portfolio are still good enough to buy days after the purchase alert was given. The best answer I can offer is that among the top 20 performing stocks above, the average holding period was 11.5 days, or just over 2 trading weeks. The longest holding period was 48 days for a stock that gained +13.89%. This is a much lower average holding period in 2020 than in prior years, but has much to do with the high volatility and higher number of negative Momentum Gauge® signals this year.

Methodology

The Premium Portfolio follows a set of rules and MDA selection criteria designed for larger growth stocks with lower dividend yield. The primary trading rules of the Premium Portfolio are as follows:

The maximum number of portfolio stocks held at any time is 20 and fewer stocks may be traded based on Momentum Gauge® risk scores. The stop loss on all stock purchases is set at 10% except in the case of after hours price shocks when a larger loss may be taken at the open. Active trading periods directly follow the Momentum Gauge® signals for the entire year. All trades are in the amount of $1,000 simulated purchases and no partial positions or trading is allowed in the model. Stocks in the portfolio are never duplicated and no overweighting of positions or doubling up on stocks is permitted. No trading occurs whenever the Momentum Gauges® signals turn negative, and all positions move to cash until positive conditions return.

The expanded chart of the Premium Portfolio below displays the 20 weeks (full and partial) during which trading was halted based on the negative signals from the Momentum Gauges® scores. Some overlap occurs with active weeks.

These gaps shown as 0.0% return weeks in the Premium Portfolio above correspond to the Momentum Gauge® topping signals shown below on the S&P 500 chart. These halts produced by the Momentum Gauge® signals greatly limited the downside losses in the portfolio as shown on all the major decline events forecasted for 2020.

For the more adventurous trader, the halted periods of the Premium Portfolio also correspond to the negative Momentum Gauge® ETF signal to buy inverse bear funds to further increase annual returns. In 2020 there were nearly 20 weeks available to trade on the bear signals to generate additional gains.

For example, on Feb 24th the Momentum Gauges® produced warning Signal 7 shown above. The Premium Portfolio went to cash and avoided nearly all the declines from February through March. However, a Premium Portfolio trader could have followed the signals and moved to inverse ETF funds for increased gains as described here: Revisiting The Signals That Forecasted Every Recent Decline, In Search Of Early Recovery Indicators

ETF/ETN Description Return (Feb. 25- March 23) (UVXY) 1.5x VIX volatility +344.9% (ERY) 3x Bear Energy +381.3% (SPXU) 3x Bear S&P 500 +110.3% (SQQQ) 3x Bear Nasdaq +51.9% (FNGD) 3x Bear FANG+ Index +66.6% (TZA) 3x Bear Small Cap +169.6% (LABD) 3x Bear Biotech +74.96% (FAZ) 3x Bear Financial +149.50% (DRIP) 3x Bear Oil +179.29% (DWSH) Dorsey Wright Short Fund +65.46% (EDZ) 3x Bear Emerging Markets +83.86%

While these additional gains are not included in the total return for the Premium Portfolio, this combination strategy following the Momentum Gauge® signals has the potential to greatly increase portfolio returns.

For example, substituting even a 1x inverse fund like ProShares Short S&P 500 (SH) during the times the Premium Portfolio goes to cash could provide additional gains. This is further illustrated on a prior 2019 chart of the Premium Portfolio with returns from an inverse fund inserted in the period when the Premium Portfolio went to cash. Other inverese fund opportunities could be applied during these negative Momentum Gauge® signals.

The Premium Portfolio VS. Hedge Funds in 2020

There are many differences between the Premium Portfolio and the enormous challenges and constraints of running a hedge fund. One of the most positive differences is that the Premium Portfolio does not require anywhere near the fees of 2% management and 20% performance as charged by many hedge funds.

The guiding strategy for the Premium Portfolio selection follows my MDA research in finding selections that try to front-run hedge fund selection preferences. As I have detailed in many articles and in the Primer on Momentum Accelerators, there are certain characteristics that attract large inflows of investment capital. Additional information is available in articles for members and scholarly research like "Cracking the Hedge Fund Code." Among some of the benefits I offer members are strategies and ways to think like hedge fund managers who watch liquidity and money flows very closely.

Current hedge fund performance in 2020 is struggling more than last year to deliver good results. The Barclay Hedge Fund Index of the top 2,426 funds shows returns at +7.23% through November with +10.64% returns last year. We can see that hedge fund index continues to underperform the S&P 500 and is on track to extend the streak to 11 consecutive years of trailing the S&P 500 as this year comes to a close. This is understandable in the current pandemic environment when we have had the highest levels of volatility in more than a decade.

The continued underperformance of the average hedge funds to the S&P 500 is having consequences on the hedge fund business. More hedge funds are liquidating than opening new funds and both management and performance fees are being cut to retain investors.

Hedge Fund Fees in Free Fall Is the New Reality For a Humbled Industry Clients pulled more than $55 billion from hedge funds in the first half of 2020, the most in at least a decade, according to data tracker EVestment. Hundreds of firms shuttered in the first quarter, the fastest pace in more than four years. And the number of new launches slumped to near record lows. ~ Bloomberg

Conclusion

For 2021 I will publish an updated outlook article as I set out to try to beat the S&P 500 again across numerous portfolios. At the start of 2019 I wrote a piece called:

Funds And Fundamentals Breaking Down: What Are Your Best Alternatives For 2019?

In this article I tried to anticipate what some of the best strategies would be for 2019 and it holds true again for 2021. I incorporated lessons learned from prior years and continue to make additional enhancements to apply throughout the year. Some key observations continue through today:

Over-reliance on fundamental variables are taking traditional trading strategies to the woodshed.

Quants, algorithmic trading, external macro-shocks and monetary policy intervention have disrupted the status quo.

Covid-19 and endless future surprises will deliver unusual external forces that challenge every prior principle in new ways.

Top Hedge Fund expert money managers are lagging the broader indices and failing to find real discernible alpha in the markets.

Major effects are disrupting the marketplace and it is very important to be sensitive to changes even if they seem to go against logic and preconceived investment ideas. Two of the strongest effects were once again the monetary policies of the Federal Reserve and record levels of corporate buybacks that are sustaining the market at levels many experts never imagined. Constant awareness of these broader market conditions is always very important to the success of individual sector and stock selections.

How this unfolds into 2021, I cannot say with certainty. But I do know that these models provide the flexibility to make change as market conditions change.

All the very best to you in the New Year!!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.