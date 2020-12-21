I continue to think that Cameco shouldn’t be worth more than $800 million.

This event hasn’t triggered an increase in uranium prices, which would be devastating for the company’s financial results.

The company closed its only majority-owned producing mine for the second time this year.

Introduction

This year hasn’t been good for Cameco (NYSE:CCJ). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is closing its Cigar Lake mine for the second time this year. Well, at least uranium prices haven’t increased by much, because that scenario would be devastating for the company's bottom line.

What really surprises me with Cameco is that despite all issues, the company’s shares are up by 30% since my last article a month ago. Still, I believe the bear case here is stronger than ever.

The closure of Cigar Lake and the effects on the bottom line

(Source: Cameco)

After the closure of McArthur River, this was the only majority-owned producing mine of Cameco. The company currently holds a 50.025% stake in it.

This means that Cameco is now producing uranium solely through the 40%-owned Inkai mine in Kazakhstan.

(Source: Cameco)

Cameco’s shares from concentrates produced at Cigar Lake for the first nine months of 2020 stood at 2.3 million pounds of uranium. The monthly costs that the company will incur from this new closure stand at between C$8 million ($6.3 million) and C$10 million ($7.9 million) and they will be added to its cost of sales.

Cameco's sales volumes average around 20 million pounds of uranium per year between 2020 and 2024, with a mix of fixed-price and market-related contracts at a ratio of around 40:60. This means that the average monthly sales are around 1.67 million pounds. The closure of Cigar Lake will thus add costs of between $3.77 and $4.73 per pound, making it almost impossible for the company to squeeze out a profit.

As production is severely decreased at the moment, the company is purchasing uranium on the spot market to fulfil its contracts. Since the long-term price of uranium is usually around 20% higher than the spot price, this was so far profitable as long as spot prices stay lower than $30 per pound. With Cigar Lake closed, the goalposts have moved to around $25 per pound.

(Source: Cameco)

What happens if spot uranium prices soars to let’s say $60 per pound and Cigar Lake stays closed? Well, in this case, Cameco would lose around $9 per pound or around $180 million in 2021 alone.

(Source: Cameco)

Reasons for the good share price performance

Cameco’s shares have been on fire recently, but the same can be said for pretty much all uranium mining companies. I think there are two main reasons for this.

1) The US uranium reserve

At the start of December, the US Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW) approved a bill, which advances the federal initiative to establish a US national strategic uranium reserve.

It’s still unclear how significant the reserve will be, but I don’t think it will move uranium prices by much. In February, President Trump had a plan to set aside $150 million for the creation of a national uranium reserve.

(Source: U.S. Department of Energy)

At current uranium prices, this is less than 5% of annual global demand.

2) The closure of Cigar Lake

Ironically, the closure of Cigar Lake is perceived as good news for the sector and Cameco’s shares haven’t suffered one bit after news of this development broke out.

The mine was expected to produce just over five million pounds of uranium in 2020, so the closure is unlike to have an effect on uranium prices.

(Source: Cameco)

Ironically, a surge in uranium prices would be the worst possible news for Cameco due to the long term contracts.

Risks for the bear case

The most significant risk for selling Cameco is a scenario in which the company manages to put Cigar Lake and McArthur River back into production as soon as uranium prices recover to around $40 per pound. Back in 2017, Cameco was a uranium mining giant, which accounted for a sixth of global production with an output of almost 24 million pounds. The average unit cost of sales stood at just over C$35 ($27) per pound back then, which comes to show that the company can be very profitable at higher uranium prices.

(Source: Cameco)

McArthur River was the flagship mine of Cameco but has been closed for over two years now due to low uranium prices. The big question is whether it can be restarted at all. Many of the skilled former employees have already moved on to other jobs and it's a very technically challenging operation due to high pressure water inflow and freezewalling. There has been speculation for over two years that the mine may be done for good.

Investor takeaway

With production almost completely shut down, Cameco is backed into a corner. The company has to rely on spot market purchases to fulfil its contracts, which is barely profitable at the moment.

If uranium prices rise, Cameco would be losing money even if it manages to reopen Cigar Lake fast as the latter has an annual output of just nine million pounds of U3O8.

McArthur River is a very technically challenging operation, so I think it’s unlikely it will ever reopen. This means that Cameco will lose money if uranium prices stay low and also if they rise.

I continue to think that the company has a strong balance sheet, but that there is little value in its assets. I don't think Cameco should be worth more than $800 million.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.