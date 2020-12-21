We believe investors should keep a close watch on Envela, but for the enterprising investor, a speculative position could work out.

From going almost bankrupt to a successful turnaround executed by Chairman and CEO John Loftus, Envela has quietly become a 10-bagger in less than a year.

Envela Corporation (NYSEMKT:ELA) could be one of the wildest stocks we have seen so far. From going almost bankrupt to a successful turnaround executed by Chairman and CEO John Loftus (who was appointed in 2016), Envela has quietly become a 10-bagger in less than a year.

The turnaround for Envela started when it acquired the assets of Echo Environmental and ITAD USA (together "Echo") to form a new operating segment (ECHG) dedicated to capturing value across the recommerce market. The company defines recommerce as follows:

With the acquisition of Echo, the company completely changed its marketing message, starting with a corporate name change from DGSE Companies to the now Envela Corporation, and adding a mission statement at the start of its annual report:

Our mission is to empower both buyers and sellers to extend the useful life of goods through recommerce and offer true end-of-life recycling opportunities to consumers nationwide. - 2019 Annual report

While shares are up approximately 230% year-to-date, we believe there is still a long-term upside opportunity for Envela, especially since it is just scratching the surface on the recommerce market, a growing market expected to reach $51 billion by 2023.

The company remains unknown to the Seeking Alpha community with 682 followers and last written up in 2014. Management stopped doing conference calls in 2016 and there is only one analyst following the company. That said, the company has recently released a new investor presentation deck, which could be a hint for more future coverage. We believe investors should keep a close watch on Envela, but for the enterprising investor, a speculative position could work out.

Business Overview

The company has gone through various transformations in its 60+ years of history. It first started as Canyon State Mining Corporation of Nevada in 1965, then changed its name to Canyon State Corporation (October 13, 1981), The American Pacific Mint, Inc. (July 15, 1986), Dallas Gold & Silver Exchange, Inc. (June 22, 1992), and DGSE Companies Inc. (June 26, 2001). With the acquisition of Echo in 2019, seeking long-term opportunities in the recommerce market, management decided to change its name to Envela Corporation to better reflect current business operations.

The company operates two business segments: DGSE and ECHG. As previously mentioned, ECHG represents the acquired assets of Echo Environmental and ITAD USA, while DGSE is the core legacy business.

Within the DGSE segment, Envela operates five retail locations as of the end of 2019 under the banner names: Dallas Gold and Silver Exchange (four stores in Dallas/Fort Worth), and Charleston Gold & Diamond Exchange, a single store in Charleston, SC. These retail stores buy and sell jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, and palladium as well as collectibles and other valuables while offering on-site jewelry restoration and watch services. DGSE offers these services through an in-house staff of experts including horologists, gemologists, and authenticators, who inspect items for authenticity and value.

Management explains in detail the business model of ECHG and its role in the recommerce market in the slide below:

Essentially, ECHG generates revenues in three simple ways: via recycling fees, offering comprehensive end-of-life electronics recycling; IT assets disposition services for companies that want to replace and remarket their IT equipment; and as a value-added reseller providing a broad portfolio of technology products.

An inflection point in the financials

The acquisition of Echo brought two important features to the legacy business: stability and higher margins, while returning Envela to what appears to be so far, consistent profitability.

Now, DGSE still accounts for the majority of sales at approximately 74% year-to-date, down from 86% in 2019. The issue with DGSE is that it is a highly cyclical business that ebbs and flows with the fluctuations in gold prices and precious metals. For example, between 2014 and 2018 revenues fluctuated between $70 million in 2014 and $48 million in 2016, increasing to $62 million in 2017 while finishing 2018 with $54 million in sales. DGSE is also a very low-margin business, with an average gross margin of approximately 17%.

On the other hand, ECHG generates average gross margins in the high 40s, driving the expansion in consolidated gross margins by approximately 200 basis points at the end of 2019:

The acquisition has been highly accretive to shareholders as well, with the company generating $5.5 million in net income in the last 12-month period, or approximately $0.20 in EPS, compared to $0.07 and $0.02 in EPS for 2017 and 2018, respectively.

The company purchased Echo for approximately $6.9 million which was funded through a long-term note issued by CEO John Loftus to the company at a 6% interest rate. The transaction might look suspect, but we think it is very reasonable, considering the company was on the brink of insolvency not too long along and had a history of poor financial performance. We find comfort in knowing that the current CEO has significant "skin in the game" by owning 71% of the common stock. And considering the performance of ECHG in 2019 and in its recent nine-month period, the cost of debt is easily covered by the amount of operating income ECHG generates, which amounted to $2 million in 2019 and $2.7 million for the nine-month period ended September.

Growth opportunities

With DGSE still accounting for the biggest portion of sales, stability in the precious metals market is key for sustained profitability. In that regard, there is a case for higher gold prices, or at least a stable market in 2021, due to low interest rates and the possibility of more fiscal stimulus. Investors might also look at the gold market to hedge market risk as valuations are starting to look overvalued.

For Envela's ECHG segment, the long-term outlook looks favorable. Management estimates that the recommerce market is growing 4x faster than retail and is set to become a $50+ billion market. The company is barely scratching the surface, and we believe the market is big enough for a small player like Envela to increase its market penetration.

Tuck-in acquisitions could become an important driver for Envela's growth strategy. Most recently, the company loaned $1.5 million to CExchange, LLC, a leading U.S.-based retail trade-in service focused on providing in-store and online solutions for most of the major consumer electronics retailers in the United States. The loan bears interest at 8.5% plus both parties agreed to a warrant and call-option agreement to acquire all of CExchange equity. And in August, the company announced discussions to acquire the business assets of Bluebonnet Sterling, which focuses on recommerce of sterling-silver jewelry and silverware. These types of tuck-in acquisitions could be accretive to shareholders as there are possibilities for synergies.

The Bottom Line

The company currently trades at an EV/Sales ratio of 1.2x, which is below its comparable peer group by a wide margin as shown in the last investor presentation slide.

A discount could be warranted, however, as the company still depends in large part on the stability of its DGSE segment, which in turn depends on the highly volatile precious metals market.

We believe this stock is only for speculative accounts, as risks are still high. With 70% of the shares outstanding owned by the CEO, and with zero coverage on the Street, expect high volatility. That said, the turnaround story is an interesting one, and investors should keep an eye on the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.