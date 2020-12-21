Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - December 20, 2020

This weekly column explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Sogou (SOGO)

Following a number of weekly declines, Sogou leads the winners from our index this week as the stock rebounds from recent lows. Despite once again there being no new deal news announced during the week, the stock managed to advance as bargain hunters looked for an attractive merger arbitrage spread. The current offer from Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is for $9.00 per share.

We have reported a number of times how information and announcements regarding this deal have not been forthcoming and it appears this is a similar situation. At first glance, the decline may well indeed turn out to be a great buying opportunity. However, we caution traders not to be attracted to the large spread without appreciating the risks involved in investing in this firm. Traders who have bought this stock as a speculative pursuit will be wise to revisit their position sizing strategy and take profits in line with their risk management principles. By the close on Friday, the stock had finished higher by $0.25, at $8.42, a rise of 3.06%. This leaves the simple spread at 6.89%, still the largest in the index.

Fitbit (FIT)

Fitbit was given a boost on Friday as European Regulators gave the deal with Google (GOOG, GOOGL) conditional clearance to proceed. A decision had been expected by the January 8 deadline but it appears the commission is prepared to make an early judgment which will limit Google's use of "sensitive health data for ad targeting". The deal however still requires clearance from the DoJ in the U.S. and the Japanese competition authority the Fair Trade Commission (FTC). The DoJ was always expected to make a decision after the EU which traders now hope will be announced sooner rather than later.

The current offer is for $7.35 per share from Google. By the close on Friday, the stock finished higher for the week by $0.04, at $7.25, a rise of 0.55%. This leaves the simple spread at 1.38%. We are happy to continue holding this stock. As previously stated, we no longer consider the spread to be as an attractive proposition as previously, although the potential shortened closing time frame may make the annualized return an attractive figure.

Merger Arbitrage and Market Data

The broader markets regained lost territory from the previous period's decline to once again set fresh all-time highs last week. As the vaccination program begins in earnest, a stimulus package moves ever nearer to agreement and the price of oil continues to rise, the outlook for the U.S. economy continues to brighten. This is despite the significance of the softening of the domestic job market that the markets appear to discount. However, dark clouds may be emerging from across the pond as the U.K. imposes draconian lockdown measures with immediate effect across London and the southeast of the country. A new Covid strain has spread rapidly through the region and has required the cancellation of Christmas for large parts of the population as they are placed in the new Tier 4 category.

The broader market in the U.S., as defined by the S&P 500 ETF (SPY), at the end of the week, was higher by 1.26%. Likewise, the IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) also improved during the week. Despite the rise in oil, it was Inphi Corporation (IPHI) and Xilinx (XLNX) which powered the index higher and not energy stock as had been the norm. Continued low trading volume in this product has now seen the average daily figure dip below 65,000 as investors search for a more precise way to invest in merger arbitrage. (You can read our analysis of advantages and disadvantages of investing with the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Trading Guide" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website). By the end of the week, MNA was showing a gain of 1.01%.

Product Weekly Change Product Weekly Change T20 Index 0.20% SPY 1.26% Index Dispersion 0.74% VIX (7.46)% Winners 9 MNA 1.01% Losers 6 ARB.TO 0.00% Week Ending Friday, December 18, 2020

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S.-based cash merger arbitrage spreads regained their upward momentum last week following a rare downward movement. The reason for that previous decline was investor concerns surrounding Sogou (SOGO). Last week, that same stock rebounded as investors sought to take advantage of the large potential return on offer. There were no new deals announced during the week which were eligible for inclusion in the index. However, three existing deals, whose stock prices declined below their respective offer prices have now become eligible for inclusion. SINA Corporation (SINA), Seacor Holdings (CKH) and Foundation Building Materials (FBM) have all been included.

The T20 winners outplayed the losers this week by a margin of 9 to 6, with 3 non-movers. There were 18 spreads in the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads last week versus a maximum complement of 20 deal constituents. The index of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com rose by 0.20% whilst the dispersion of the individual spread returns was 0.74%. This lack of dispersion is despite the increase in SOGO and is significantly below both the 3-month average and the long-term lookback periods.

The T20 index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an annualized average return of 5.24%, which is above last week's figure of 3.71%. The increase in this figure is due to the inclusion of the deals noted above, especially the SINA spread. For this coming week, the T20 portfolio has, for the first time in a number of months regained its full complement of 20 deal constituents.

