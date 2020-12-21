Flashback to the last year and PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) seemed to be on top of the world. Revenue was growing at a 40% clip, its card base exploding all while gobbling up market share in the growing plasma market. Its stock responded accordingly and nearly quadrupled during the year.

In 2020, things changed for the worse, with PaySign facing a rapid deterioration in fundamentals. In the past 12 months, PaySign has seen its stock cut in half, endured another accounting scare, and turn unprofitable.

This leads us to the big question, has the entire investment thesis that made it such a compelling story in 2019 disappeared? My two-cents, Absolutely not!

Sadly, this drop in share price isn't a gift from the stock gods and comes with significant uncertainty. It's no surprise the stock has declined 75% from its high in 2019, considering the events that have taken place. No doubt this stock has taken its fair share of hits, and some of them have left their mark. All that being said, it's entirely plausible that the core narrative that was in place in 2019 can return in 2021.

Overview

PaySign is a provider of prepaid debit cards that operate primarily in the plasma and pharma industry. In the plasma industry, they are generally used as a means of payment to individual donors. So, you go into a plasma center, donate your plasma, get a prepaid card for the plasma you donated, and then you go about your day. PaySign makes it easy for both staff and consumers to readily provide payment after the donation is made. On the Pharma side, big drug companies will have incentive programs for people who buy their drugs and keep track of their data using PaySign's cards. PaySign then makes money off fees such as Cardholder fees, Interchange, Program Management Fees, and others. This combination of businesses has led to tremendous growth for PaySign as its revenue in the Plasma market has exploded from 300k to almost 20 million in four years. Likewise, their recent entry into the Pharma business caused an immediate hike in revenue, jumping from $366k in 2018 to $7.3 million in 2019. These increases have all come on the backbone of PaySign full-service model and their reputation for being a quality card-provider.

Source: Investor Presentation - PaySign November

What led to dismal stock performance?

COVID-19 killed demand across the board that has significantly reduced revenues in Plasma and Pharma. Unlike many other sectors that were hit hard by COVID-19, like Banks & Auto Manufacturers, the stimulus only served to suppress PaySign's revenue further. Plasma is the heavyweight sector for PaySign, and the people who generally donate plasma do so because they are tight on money. With the coronavirus keeping consumers hunkered down at home, the stimulus allowed those who would typically go to the plasma centers for extra money to stay quarantined. The combination of this led to revenues down 30% at the peak, and even in October, management indicated they are down 20% YoY. Thankfully, the Plasma segment's revenue was performing favorably, with only a 5% decline in Q3. This is after taking into account the $6 million accounting charge against revenue. Ultimately, PaySign believes these revenue sources should recover, although the question of when they will is a bit cloudy.

While investors expected demand would be down, PaySign also took investors by surprise with an unprofitable Q2 & Q3 during the pandemic. When looking into it, it largely seems that management was confident that it could sufficiently weather the pandemic without a tight eye on profitability. SG&A saw noticeable bumps in both Q2/Q3 and on the Q2 earnings call, the bump was mentioned to be due to increased hires.

The SG&A component increased $389,000 and consisted primarily of an increase in staffing; and therefore, salaries and benefits of $329,000

If management were to have made profitability a priority during the onset of the pandemic and tightened costs, they could have likely had a much better bottom line. Of course, firing people when you have sufficient confidence in your company's ability to weather the storm instead is likely detrimental to the businesses' long-term prospects. So while the bottom line was a surprise to investors, I take it as a sign of confidence management has in the company's durability to perform throughout the pandemic.

Source: 10-Q - PaySign August

Another point that has likely led to investors fleeing was the accounting change that resulted in PaySign having negative revenue in Q3 after taking $6.3 million off their Pharma segment. The company provides an explanation of the accounting change in full detail below.

This change in accounting estimate resulted in the Company constraining revenue in accordance with ASC 606 by changing its estimate of breakage to the remote method of revenue recognition for settlement income whereby the unspent balances will be recognized as revenue at the expiration of the cards and the respective program. This has resulted in the reversal of all previously recognized settlement income for current Pharma programs. PaySign had previously recognized and recorded revenue from these programs ratably throughout the program lifecycle based on historical experience and expected spending patterns.

Basically, instead of counting unspent card balances as revenue, they can now only recognize unspent balances after the card is expired. An accounting issue is a big enough deal by itself, and it's almost always going to increase investor's nerves. You combine this with the delayed filing of the 10-K last year for PaySign and the accounting scandal that saw one of its largest competitors Wirecard disappear into thin air, and you can't blame investors for feeling uncomfortable.

If you don't know, Wirecard was a payment provider similar to PaySign that saw about $2 billion vanish from its balance sheet overnight. A month later, the CEO is in jail, and the bank with two billion was completely fraudulent. What's interesting about Wirecard is that it faced numerous attacks about its accounting from outside figures for over a decade before it got caught. Just like Wirecard, red flags have popped up for PaySign. Now, I wouldn't be writing a bullish article about a company I believe is fraudulent, but investors should take these concerns into account.

Lastly, management appears to have little visibility into what's ahead. They have continued not to give investors guidance and have missed analyst expectations each quarter this year. While we can expect foot traffic to increase plasma with the vaccine rollout, pharma seems to be a complete shot in the dark.

The bull theory remains intact

PaySign's long-term story is largely the same, even with the impact of the coronavirus. The Plasma collection industry is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.5% in the coming years. PaySign continues to add market share, going from 304 plasma centers in September to an estimated 365 by the new year. Their cardholder base continued to expand to 4 million cumulative customers in Q3. The company also has no debt to speak of, which will let it weather whatever headwinds persist with the pandemic.

Source: Investor Presentation - PaySign November

The Pharma business has had business wins in Q3, with three new co-pay programs launched in October. To top it all off, PaySign has also introduced a new revenue stream in business expense cards and has signed on two clients so far. As the company begins to move forward as a diversified payment provider, they could entertain entering more segments of the prepaid card market. With prepaid cards having a TAM of $402 billion and already having entered three different markets, it's not inconceivable that management would look to increase its diversification. On the valuation front, analyst 12-month price targets leave considerable room for upside at 33%.

Source: Analyst's price targets-PAYS

We also have to remember that Wirecard is all but dead in the water here. With a large player abruptly taken out of the market, don't be surprised to see PaySign, Intelligent Systems (INS) & Green Dot (GDOT) circle around the company's clients. It's hard to make any concrete conclusions about how much of a tailwind this could be for the three competitors, but it's a catalyst to look out for at the least.

Conclusion

PaySign has come down a lot in the last 12 months, and there are multiple catalysts for its downfall. However, none of them alter or disrupt the long-term thesis that saw the stock reach $17 in 2019. PaySign is still seeing leading indicators of revenue growth expand, such as cumulative cardholders, programs, & plasma centers. Should demand go back to its historical mean, PaySign will not have a problem delivering profitable growth in the future.

This coronavirus discount may not last long if the vaccine rollout sufficiently restores consumers' confidence in leaving their homes. PaySign does come with substantial risks that should be acknowledged by investors interested in the stock. Still, I believe this trade's upside overcompensates for its inherent risk and rate it as a buy!

